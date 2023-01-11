Cooks' Exchange: More fun appetizers to spice up snack time

Everyone loves appetizers. That happens to be a statement shared with readers in the introduction of “Quick and Easy Recipes,” the second volume of a cookbook series made possible by Jane Baker and Barbara Gibbs Ostmann, editors of Food Writers’ Favorites published in 1993. The new year for me always stirs special moments to remember forever. Seasoned with good health and happiness, memories of what surrounds me on a daily basis with family, friends, food and favorite recipes continue to make each day worth celebrating. Although January is the beginning of a brand new year for us in the United States, my thoughts turn to favorite appetizers people have enjoyed for countless centuries, beginning with the Athenians about 350 B.C. and early Romans with food served and enjoyed before the main meal.

While welcoming another new year right here in Wisconsin, 2023 also finds me enjoying Baker and Ostmann’s personal favorites from the past by reminding the reader there’s much more than just chips and dips to enjoy on any given day, which also brings to mind my mother’s favorite appetizer that she labeled in her beautiful handwriting as being “excellent.”

Garlic Dip

8 ounces cream cheese

¼ grated onion

½ grated clove of garlic

2 bouillon cubes in 3 tablespoons hot water

Beat all ingredients together thoroughly. If too stiff, add a little water.

***

Tomato Pesto Tart

Here is one of my own favorites, labeled as being “excellent.”

1 crust from a 15-ounce package refrigerated pie crust

Water

1 ½ cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

5 sliced plum tomatoes, drained

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons basil pesto

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Remove one pie crust from package (reserve second one for another time); let stand 15 minutes at room temperature. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lay crust on a lightly floured flat surface; press out folds. Roll crust into a 12-inch circle. Brush outer 1 inch of crust with water. Fold edge over and crimp; prick bottom. Bake 10-12 minutes; remove from oven. Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle hot crust with ½ cup mozzarella; cool 15 minutes. Arrange tomatoes over cheese. In a medium bowl, stir together remaining mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, pesto and pepper; spread over tomatoes. Bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with basil.

Makes 8 slices. Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: Less than 40 minutes.

***

Mexican Popcorn

Spicing up popcorn with cheese, cayenne pepper and ground cumin gives a south-of-the-border flair. Add cayenne a little at a time, tasting as you go until you have the right degree of heat.

¼ cup butter

¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground cumin

10 cups popped corn

Melt butter in small saucepan. Remove from heat and add cheese, seasonings and mix well. Pour over popped corn; toss to coat well.

***

One of Ostmann’s favorite dips drew interest and became a healthier version preferred by a television cooking show with changes made to show that better-for-you food can taste good, too.

Curry Dip

1 cup 2% low-fat cottage cheese

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 ½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon granulated sugar, or to taste

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

2 teaspoon grated onion

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

½ cup light mayonnaise-type salad dressing

½ cup plain nonfat yogurt

In container of electric blender, blend cottage cheese until smooth and creamy to make “mock sour cream.” Add lemon juice; blend well. Mix curry powder, garlic salt, sugar, horseradish, onion and vinegar. Add cottage cheese mixture, salad dressing and yogurt; mix well. Cover and refrigerate several hours, or overnight. Serve dip with fresh vegetables for dipping.

Note: The original recipe called for 1 cup dairy sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise instead of the cottage cheese, salad dressing and yogurt; 2 tablespoons sugar instead of 1 teaspoon; 2 tablespoons cider vinegar instead of 1 tablespoon; and no lemon juice.

***

Sausage Balls with Apples and Raisins

Southerners love their sausage balls and make dozens of variations. This recipe was passed on by a caterer and can be made ahead and frozen.

1 pound mild pork sausage

2 cups buttermilk baking mix

1 ½ cups grated apple with peel

1 cup raisins

½ cup chopped pecans

In a medium mixing bowl, combine uncooked sausage, baking mix, apple, raisins and pecans; mix well. Roll sausage mixture into 1-inch balls. Place on a rack in a shallow pan. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven 15-20 minutes, or until browned. Turn occasionally while baking. Serve immediately, or freeze, then thaw and reheat before serving. Makes about 50.

***

Cucumber Rounds with Blue Cheese Spread

2 packages (4 ounces each) blue cheese, softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons butter, softened

3 to 4 cucumbers

1 cup finely chopped salted peanuts

The day before serving: In a medium mixing bowl, combine blue cheese, cream cheese and butter; mix until well blended. Add Worcestershire sauce; mix well. Cover and refrigerate.

On serving day, slice cucumbers 1/4-inch thick, making about 100 rounds. Pat cucumber rounds dry with paper towels. Spread about 1 teaspoon cheese mixture on each cucumber round; sprinkle peanuts on top. To transport or keep until serving time, place rounds on a waxed paper-lined container with waxed paper between layers.

***

Finishing today’s grand finale also reminds me of visiting and enjoying everything Greece had to offer ... including feta cheese.

Feta Cheese Dip

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

8 ounces plain nonfat yogurt

1 garlic clove, finely minced

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon dried dill weed or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of cayenne pepper

In a medium mixing bowl, combine feta cheese and yogurt; mix until smooth. Add garlic, parsley, dill, lemon juice and cayenne. Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours before serving. Serve with pita chips or vegetables for dipping.