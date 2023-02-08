Recent bitterly cold winter temperatures reminded me of questioning my mother while I was growing up about how birds survived our cold winter months, and her answer described their survival as ”going to the barn and keeping themselves warm by tucking their little heads under their wings … poor things.” Countless years later, during the bitter cold depths of another beautiful Wisconsin winter, a roaring passion for survival continues to include favorite chili recipes following a reader’s request for the Rennebohm’s chili recipe that appeared here on December 18.

Two of today’s chili recipes were discovered in “Mom’s Updated Quick Meals Recipe Box Cookbook” written by Donna L. Weihofen, R.D. Senior Nutritionist at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. This exceptional book is filled with 250 family recipe favorites to prepare and enjoy in 30 minutes or less. Here is an unusual meatless chili.

Chili Con Crazy

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 large red pepper, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup grated carrots

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

6 cups fat-free chicken broth

28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

6-ounce can tomato paste

2 4-ounce cans chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup dry roasted peanuts

Salt and pepper to taste

In large, heavy soup pot, heat oil. Add onion and cook until translucent. Add pepper, garlic, and carrots and cook until tender. Add all remaining ingredients except salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and boil gently 30-40 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender and soup reaches desired consistency. Adjust seasoning to your taste. Serves: 8

Note: Cooked and crumbled Italian sausage can be added to the soup if desired.

***

Apple Butternut Squash Soup with Brandy

The great part of this recipe is the time you will save by using frozen squash instead of having to peel, cook and mash the fresh squash yourself. Serve a small amount of this soup as a first course. It has a touch of sweetness from the apples and brown sugar. The brandy is optional, but it adds fullness to the flavor.

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cups fat-free chicken broth

10-ounce package frozen winter squash

1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and diced

½ tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon curry powder

2 tablespoons brandy, optional

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 tablespoons fat-free sour cream

In a large cooking pot, melt butter and cook onion until translucent. Add chicken broth, squash, apple, brown sugar, cumin, curry powder and cinnamon. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until apples are very tender. Remove from heat. Using a handheld immersion blender, mix soup until smooth. Add brandy if desired. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream in each bowl.

Serves: 4

***

When my cousin, Joe Tripalin, mentioned pumpkin chili, I jumped for joy after hearing that his friend, David Valenza, had recently shared the recipe, courtesy of Food Network Kitchen.

Pork-and-Pumpkin Chili

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into ½-inch cubes

12-ounce bottle Mexican lager

Kosher salt

2 to 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

3 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably Mexican

15-ounce can pure pumpkin, about 1 ¾ cups

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

2 medium white onions, diced

¼ cup chili powder, plus more for sprinkling

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 bunch mustard greens, stems removed, leaves roughly chopped

Lime wedges, for serving

Combine pork, beer, 3 cups water and 2 teaspoons salt in a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat, skimming the foam off the surface. Add chipotles and 1 ½ teaspoons oregano, cover and cook for about 30 minutes.

Mix 3 teaspoons pumpkin, the sour cream and salt to taste in a bowl; cover and chill.

Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes, poblano, onions and 2 teaspoons salt; cook until soft, 15 minutes. Add remaining 1½ teaspoons oregano, the chili powder and garlic; cook 5 minutes. Add remaining pumpkin and cook 5 minutes. Add tomato mixture to the pork and simmer until meat is tender, about 30 minutes. Add greens and cook 10 more minutes. Season with salt. Ladle the chili into bowls; top with the pumpkin cream and more chili powder. Serve with lime wedges.

Serves: 6-8

***

Here is a quick chili sweetened with pineapple chunks.

Aloha Chili

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, finely chopped

15-ounce can of kidney beans, rinsed and drained

16-ounce can pork and beans, undrained

20-ounce can pineapple chunks, undrained

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup vinegar

In large saucepan, brown beef and onion; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Serves: 8

***

With Valentine’s Day approaching here is a sweet recipe using a no-cook cherry pie filling and a no-bake crust. Just blend and chill.

Cherry Breeze

1 cup crushed cornflakes

1/3 cup butter, melted

8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

15-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

½ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

21-ounce can chilled cherry pie filling

Mix together cornflake crumbs and butter thoroughly in a 9-inch pan. Press firmly and evenly over bottom and sides of pan to form crust. Chill. Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add condensed milk and blend thoroughly. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Turn into crust. Refrigerate 3-4 hours or until firm (do not freeze). Top with cherry pie filling just before serving. Serves: 8

***

Here is a pie where the coconut rises to the top over a rich, pudding-like layer.

Coconut Pie

3 beaten eggs

1½ cups sugar

½ cup melted butter

4 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¹⁄³ cups coconut

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Whipped cream

Combine eggs, sugar, butter, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir in coconut and pour mixture into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes until coconut is browned and pie has begun to set. Cool thoroughly. Pie will become firmer as it cools. Serve with whipped cream. Serves: 8