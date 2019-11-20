There’s an old saying that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”’ and I’m beginning to wonder, with a smile, if that might include apple pies and other apple desserts.
Favorite apple recipes continue to arrive from readers. Today’s first recipe — which has an attention-getting name — was discovered in the “Food Editors’ Favorite Cookbook, Volumes I & II” edited by Barbara Gibbs Ostmann and Jane Baker. I’ve made this simple recipe twice, noticing that it seems to soften up nicely the next day, and I enjoy it with a touch of vanilla ice cream.
Naked apple pie
1 egg
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ cup light brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts
2 medium apples pared and chopped
Beat egg. Sift flour and baking powder. Add flour mixture to egg with sugars, vanilla and salt. Add chopped nuts and apples. Spread batter in greased 9-inch pie pan. Bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes.
Ronnaug “Ronni” Skindrud, Mount Horeb, clipped this recipe from a 1970 Better Homes & Gardens magazine and has been making it for the past 49 years, describing it as being her husband’s favorite recipe.
Ronni’s Danish pastry apple bars
2 ½ cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter
1 egg yolk
1 cup cornflakes
8-10 tart apples, pared and sliced (8 cups)
¾ to 1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 egg white
Combine flour and salt; cut in butter. Beat egg yolk in measuring cup; add enough milk to make 2/3 cup liquid. Mix well; stir in flour mixture.
On floured surface, roll half the dough to 17x12 rectangle; fit into and up the sides of 15 ½ x 10 ½ x 1 inch baking pan. Sprinkle with cornflakes; top with apples. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top. Roll remaining dough to the same 15x10-inch rectangle and place over apples. Seal edges; cut slit in top. Beat egg white until frothy; brush on crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 minutes. Combine 1 cup sifted powdered sugar and 3-4 teaspoons milk; drizzle on warm pastry.
Donna Brooks from Baraboo is a long time reader who has shared many favorite recipes in the past. Here are two more she claims are her apple favorites from her “Donna Brooks’ Kitchen” soft-cover cookbook.
Jackie’s apple crisp
1 cup white sugar
¼ cup water
½ teaspoon cinnamon
6 tart apples, peeled and sliced
¾ cup flour
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons butter
Combine ½ cup sugar, water, and cinnamon in 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Slice apples into pan and mix. Blend remaining ½ cup sugar, flour, salt, and butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over apples and pat smooth. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Can be doubled for a 9x13-inch pan.
Apple torte
¼ cup butter
1 cup white sugar
1 egg
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups chopped apples
Cream butter and sugar; add egg and beat. Sift dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture alternately with apples. Bake in a buttered 8x8 inch pan at 350 degrees until apples are done. Serve with warm sauce.
Sauce
¼ cup butter
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup white sugar
¼ cup cream
¾ teaspoon vanilla
Combine butter, sugars, and cream. Mix thoroughly in top of double boiler until well blended. Add vanilla; serve warm over dessert. Switching to cookies, here are a few favorites, the first one using Hershey’s cinnamon chips, shared by Ginny Miller, Pardeeville.
Cinnamon chip cookies
¼ cup butter
¼ cup shortening
3/8 cup white sugar
3/8 cup packed light brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon cinnamon extract
1 ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
5 ounces cinnamon ships
½ cup chopped pecans
Cream first four ingredients together. Add egg and cinnamon extract. Whisk flour, baking powder and salt together in a small bowl. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Stir in cinnamon chips and pecans. Scoop dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten slightly. Bake at 350 degrees for 14-15 minutes.
Frosting 2 tablespoons butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1-2 tablespoons milk
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Combine all ingredients and using mixer beat until desired texture is reached. Spread on cooled cookies.
Maple cinnamon cookies
This is the same recipe as above using maple extract instead of cinnamon extract.
Frosting
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/8 teaspoon maple extract
Combine all ingredients and using mixer beat until desired texture is reached. Spread on cooled cookies.
Bob and Judy, who described themselves as being faithful readers, asked for HELP! when learning that a lifetime of enjoying Hoffman House Shrimp & Seafood Sauce has ended. Drying my own tears, I contacted a local food distributor to learn that, indeed, it no longer is available. Wish I had a solution for the best of the best to be back on grocery shelves. One final thought arrived from Jan Marshall Fox, Monona, recalling her Halloween experiences during WWII walking through the Frost Woods neighborhood on the south side of Lake Monona pulling a wagon and yelling “Trick or Scrap” while collecting flattened tin cans for the “war effort.”