Cooks' Exchange: More cardoons and off to summertime

The month of May ended with mayflies and burdocks. Mayflies are fascinating insects, and I cannot remember a time when so many found my shirts and shoulders perfect places to land.
As for my May 27 column about burdocks, some readers, like Ester Prudlo, of Fitchburg, wanted to know more.
Burdocks, called “cardoons” by Italians and Sicilians, are weeds that grow almost everywhere. They looks similar to rhubarb, but the leaves are dull rather than shiny. Stems are tingedwith red and are thin when plants are young. To prepare, cut off the leaves and roots. Remove tough outer stalks and cut the strings off. Wash well with cold water and drain. Cut stalks into 4-inch pieces. You may rub the cut ends with lemon juice to prevent discoloration. Place stalks into simmering water, lightly salted, and cook for 10 to 20 minutes until tender, but still crisp. Drain and let air dry. At this point, burdock may be frozen, wrapped in aluminum foil.
Here are three more recipes from Italian club cookbooks.
Burdock batter
1½ cups flour
¼ cup shortening
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
2 teaspoons baking powder
Milk for batter
Mix all ingredients, and dip burdock. Fry in hot skillet. Burdock is delicious as a vegetable or as a hot sandwich filling on slices of Italian bread.
“Buon Appetito Heritage Recipes,” Club Italia, Battle Creek Michigan
Cardoon frittata
2 or 3 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon parsley
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons Romano cheese
1 bunch of cardoon
1 garlic clove
Olive oil
Clean and wash cardoons thoroughly and cut into 2-inch pieces. Boil until tender and drain well. Put olive oil in fry pan, add garlic clove and saute a few minutes; remove garlic. Add cardoons and saute about 10 minutes. Mix eggs, parsley and cheese. Pour mixture over cardoons. Fry as an omelet, then flip to brown on other side. Cut into wedges.
“Preserving Our Heritage,” Sons of Italy Florida Foundation
I talked to my good friend Georgia Spataro Brassard, of Sun Prairie, whose late mother often made burdock patties. Although the recipe was never written down, I found this one in a book of favorites compiled by the Sicilian-American Ladies Auxiliary, founded in 1932 in Akron, Ohio.
Burdock (cardoon) patties
1 pound burdock
Salt and pepper
1 cup flour
½ cup olive oil
Remove outer leaves; cut stalks into 2-inch pieces.
Peel strings off like celery. Cook in 1 quart of salted water in a covered pan until tender. Drain and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Shape into patties 2½ inches in diameter and ½ inch thick. Dip patties in flour to coat well, then fry in oil until golden brown. Serve hot.
Serves 4.
Here’s a recipe for two, a healthy chicken recipe with a sauce that can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until you are ready to grill. The sauce can be used on pork as well as fish.
Plum barbecue-grilled chicken breasts
¼ cup chili sauce
¼ cup plum preserves
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Dash ground cloves
2 bone-in chicken breast halves
½ teaspoon salt
Heat grill. Combine all ingredients except chicken and salt in small saucepan; cook over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly and preserves have melted, stirring occasionally. Reserve half of the sauce. Sprinkle chicken with salt. Grill, covered, skin-side down, over medium heat or coals 8 to 10 minutes; before turning. Spoon sauce over chicken; grill 10 to 15 minutes, until no longer pink in center. Serve with reserved sauce.
Serves 2.
Last year, Jeffrey Fischer, of Sarasota, Florida, read my Feb. 18, 2013, column suggesting “a new recipe for Chinese New Year” and remembered the Cantonese food he enjoyed at Madison’s Imperial Gardens. He claims nothing compares to our Imperial Gardens and wondered if they’d part with his favorite, Governor’s Chicken. No luck there, but recently I found the Imperial Garden’s Singapore Fried Rice recipe featured long ago in The Capital Times. I hope it will bring back more fond memories of what has made the Imperial Gardens a longtime favorite Cantonese restaurant. No specific amounts are given for vegetables, so cooks can adjust the dish to taste as suggested by Karen Meyer, manager of the restaurant at the time.
Singapore fried rice
2½ cups cooked white rice (do not overcook)
6 ounces beef flank steak cut in thin slices
2 whole eggs, beaten
Diced carrots
Sliced peapods
Finely chopped green onions
Sliced bamboo shoots
Sliced fresh mushrooms
1 to 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
¼ teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons barbecue sauce (see note below)
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon sugar
1½ teaspoons soy sauce
Heat wok or skillet. Cook beef in a small amount of oil. Set aside. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in wok. Add eggs and scramble until well done. Add minced garlic. Stir. Add vegetables and precooked beef to eggs in wok. Add barbecue sauce. Stir to mix. Add rice and stir to mix. Add salt, sugar and soy sauce. Stir to mix. Serve immediately.
Makes 2 servings.
Note: The barbecue sauce is difficult to prepare. It is a mixture of chopped garlic, chopped shallots and chopped chili pepper suspended in soybean oil and salt to create a rough, pungent mixture. There are commercial preparations available in Asian food markets.
I just happened to reach for my “St. Louis Bicentennial Cookbook,” compiled in 1964. The “Outdoor Cookery” chapter includes this maple barbecue sauce, the favorite of the late great Stan Musial, one of baseball’s and the Cardinals’ all-time best.
Maple barbecue sauce
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup white vinegar
¼ cup sugar
½ cup bottled barbecue sauce (not hot)
2 bottles of ketchup
¼ cup brown sugar
1 cup maple syrup
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon MSG
¼ teaspoon crushed whole pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 cup water
½ cup white vinegar (if desired)
5 garlic cloves, minced (if desired)
Saute onion in butter. Add ½ cup white vinegar and sugar and boil.
Set aside for 5 minutes. Add barbecue sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, syrup and seasonings. Stir well and boil. If too thick, add about 1 cup of water. If wine vinegar is used, do not add water. Can be used at once or stored in a covered jar in the refrigerator. Makes about 8 cups.
Here is a simple six-ingredient recipe from Mike Repas.
Six-ingredient chicken bake
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
¾ cup crushed cornflakes
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 packet dry ranch dressing mix
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
Paprika
Set out two bowls, butter in one and dry ingredients in the other. Coat 9x13 baking pan with butter or cooking spray. Pat chicken dry, place each piece in butter, then into the grated Parmesan and dry dressing mix until well-coated. Transfer to pan and dust with paprika for color. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.