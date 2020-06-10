Cooks' Exchange: More cardoons and off to summertime

Burdocks, called “cardoons” by Italians and Sicilians, are weeds that grow almost everywhere. They looks similar to rhubarb, but the leaves are dull rather than shiny. Stems are tingedwith red and are thin when plants are young. To prepare, cut off the leaves and roots. Remove tough outer stalks and cut the strings off. Wash well with cold water and drain. Cut stalks into 4-inch pieces. You may rub the cut ends with lemon juice to prevent discoloration. Place stalks into simmering water, lightly salted, and cook for 10 to 20 minutes until tender, but still crisp. Drain and let air dry. At this point, burdock may be frozen, wrapped in aluminum foil.