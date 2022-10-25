Cooks' Exchange: Mom-inspired dishes from a family cookbook

Reflecting on the past, I recently discovered a letter Barbara Gehl Komoroske had written October 26, 2012, regarding her interest in writing a cookbook featuring her mother’s favorite recipes. Although she claimed she'd already typed them all, she asked for help. Shared with her were memories of Madison’s old Greenbush neighborhood, where my Sicilian-born father had grown up, and what I had accomplished in 1988 to keep Greenbush memories alive forever by capturing the past with favorite recipes.

She followed my advice and describes me today as being the “midwife” of her book, "The Best Cook with Recipes and Stories from Our Mom: Rose Caroline Gilsdorf Gehl." The introduction includes memories of the 80-acre farm they all loved and a picture of her parents, Cyril and Rose (Gilsdorf) Gehl on their wedding day, May 26, 1925, in Hilbert; their family of devout Catholics; prayers before and after meals; hunting; fishing; countless family pictures; the Depression; and life in general, while passing on the love they had for farming and everything it involved.

Barbara claims most people believe their mother or grandmother was simply “the best cook” who made the “best meals,” also admitting great memories centered around the food served in big kitchens or dining rooms where family and friends gathered. Her mother happened to be one such person, remembered fondly, not only for the woman she was, but for the abundance of food she served with ease to family, friends and sometimes, strangers.

Komoroske self-published the book and had 250 copies made for nieces, nephews, family and friends. Although there no longer are any extra copies available, a niece has agreed to manage the project if the opportunity arrives.

Enjoy their family banana bread recipe served with coffee in the morning to begin the day before tackling what else needs attention.

Nutritious Banana Bread

½ cup butter

½ cup honey

1¾ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

¼ cup wheat germ

3 ripe bananas

½ cup chopped pecans

Copied from an old index card with handwritten instructions to … ”Spoon into loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until done.”

Here are a few more of her handwritten favorite recipes, this one being Mom’s favorite to serve with barbecued ribs and pork dishes.

Scalloped Corn

1 can cream style corn

1 can whole kernel corn

1 cup milk

1 well-beaten egg

1 cup cracker crumbs

¼ cup minced onion

3 tablespoons chopped pimento

½ cup bread crumbs or crushed crackers (reserve for topping)

Combine corn, milk and gradually stir in egg. Add the next three ingredients. Add pepper and salt to taste. Place in a casserole dish and top with ½ cup bread crumbs or crushed crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30-40 minutes. Serve hot.

***

Favorite Meat Dish

This is a quick and easy dish to take to a potluck or church event.

1 cup macaroni

5 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

2 pounds ground beef

4 large onions, chopped fine

Salt and pepper

1 large can tomatoes

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 green pepper, diced

Cook macaroni in boiling salt water and drain. Fry ground beef and onions with seasoning in small amount of fat. Mix all ingredients together and place in 9-by-13-inch pan or casserole dish. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.

***

Skillet Round Steak

1 pound round steak, ½-inch thick. Cut in serving pieces and pound to ¼-inch thickness.

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1½ teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Mix together:

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 onion

2 beef bouillon cubes

½ cup boiling water

¼ cup brandy or red wine (optional)

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dredge meat in flour and seasoning; brown in skillet with 2 tablespoons butter. Combine Worcestershire and mustard, spread on steak. Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water. Stir in mushroom mix. Add brandy or wine. Cover and simmer for 2 hours. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

***

Cranberry Salad

2 cups cranberries, ground

1 cup sugar

1 cup white seedless grapes

1 cup marshmallows, cut up or miniature

1 cup nuts, chopped

1 small can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

Assemble all ingredients and mix together. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

***

Apple Bars

Because it's apple season, these were made immediately. The crust remains crisp for a few days, then becomes soft and delicious when served on vanilla ice cream.

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup oatmeal

½ cup butter or shortening

2 tablespoons butter

2½ cups sliced pared apples

¼ cup sugar

Mix flour with salt and baking soda; add brown sugar, mix in oatmeal. Cut in until mixture is crumbly. Spread half of mixture in a greased 8-by-8 baking dish. Dot with butter. Add the apples and sprinkle with the sugar. Cover with remaining crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Cut into bars and serve.

***

Pfeffernusse (German Cookies)

Just in time for the holidays, these taste even better if stored for a week or two. They will be small and hard, but just pop one into your mouth or put on a spoon and soak in coffee or milk. Let soften and eat!

1½ pounds brown sugar

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 eggs

2 tablespoons baking powder

4 cups (approximately) flour

Mix sugar and spices well. Beat in eggs and add 2 cups flour sifted with baking powder. Work in enough flour to make stiff dough. Chill for several hours. Roll out dough ½-inch thick and with a tiny round cutter, cut cookies, or take small pieces and roll into little cookies about 3/4-inch in diameter. Bake in a moderate oven at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. Makes about 6 dozen. Store in tight tin. Will keep indefinitely.

***

Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Although her mom would use cream she allowed to sour naturally, Barbara has made this recipe using the cultured sour cream that can be purchased in the dairy case.

2 eggs slightly beaten

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cloves

2 cups sour cream

1 cup seeded raisins

1 unbaked pie shell

Mix all ingredients together. Pour into pie shell and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, then 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

***

Blue Cheese Sauce for hamburgers made in a blender

¼ pound blue cheese

½ cup butter

½ clove garlic

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Spoon over hot meat or hamburger.