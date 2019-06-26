My mailbox continues to overflow with fascinating thoughts and reminders from readers regarding family recipes, past and present eating establishments, vegetables, fruits and herbal seasonings from healthy backyard gardens, and other seasonal tidbits sent with heartfelt generosity from people who enjoy sharing with others.
Such was the case when an envelope arrived with a copy of a State of Wisconsin 1899 Resident Hunting License of G. P. Childs, grandfather of Loyde Childs, my high school friend, complete with his own fascinating and well-written experiences including his beloved hunting dogs, hunting pheasants in southeast South Dakota back in 1966 with his buddies, Jack, John, Larry, Bill and Mark, and a recipe attached for pheasant and dumplings from the kitchen of Larry’s wife, Linda Bennett.
I’d also learn about his dog, Brandy, his friends’ five dogs, the wind blowing sand across the plains, hunting hours beginning each day at noon to end about a half hour before sunset, three cars, the old farmhouse between two farms surrounded by acres of unpicked corn near Fedora where they all stayed, and the football game they watched on a 12-inch television set with rabbit ears wrapped in tin foil.
Needless to say, what Childs so eloquently composed opened a whole new world for me including not only a main dish recipe of pheasant and dumplings, but also their daily commitment to always “shoot over the corn stalks” to make it all worthwhile.
Pheasant and dumplings
2-3 pheasants, raw, cut up
4 cups water
1 cup chopped onion
5 teaspoons chicken bouillon or 5 cubes
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups sliced carrots
1⁄³ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup water
1 ½ cups sliced celery
2 cups Bisquick baking mix
2⁄³ cup milk
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
Heat pheasant, 4 cups water, the onion, bouillon, and pepper to boiling in 4-quart Dutch oven; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 30 minutes. Add carrots and simmer 10-minutes. Mix flour and ½ cup water. Stir flour mixture into chicken with celery. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Blend in baking mix, milk and parsley until soft dough forms. Drop by spoonfuls onto boiling stew. Cook uncovered 10 minutes. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer. Serves 4-6
Caroline Saley, Windsor, is searching for a Maid-Rite sandwich recipe she and others enjoyed at a small restaurant, since closed, on the north side of La Crosse as students at La Crosse Logan High School. She describes it as being a “loose meat” sandwich, minus the tomato ingredient. The meat was steamed, properly seasoned and generously heaped with an ice cream scoop on a hamburger bun placed on a paper square. In hopes that someone might be able to help, here is a recipe bringing back delicious North La Crosse memories from the Sno Cap Root Beer Stand that family and friends were able to secure.
Mexiburgers
3 pounds good quality ground beef
4 green peppers (finely chopped*)
4 onions (finely chopped*)
Place in large pan. Add a little water and cook covered for 45 minutes. Stir to break up ground meat. Drain almost entirely, reserving some liquid.
1 ½ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon cumin
1 ½ teaspoon parsley flakes
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 ½ teaspoon celery salt
Mix and add to meat mixture. Stir and cook for 30 minutes. Spoon onto hamburger buns, or into hot dog buns like Sno Cap Root Beer Stand did. Can be topped with raw onions, mustard or chopped dill pickles.
*Note: This recipe originated back in the 1940s or ‘50s when veggies were not as large as they are today, so today she uses only three peppers and three onions.
Ruth Sandor recently shared a description of her mother’s kitchen during the 1940s, the table having an enameled iron top, worn on the corner where the meat grinder was clamped when in use. She also inherited from her German or Scot line a wooden dough trough with a lid three feet long, and a bread board 16 x 20 inches. She still has the table, describing it as being wonderful for watercolor work, and the bread board, now mostly used for picture puzzles. She also shared her appreciation for the frequent Hungarian recipe contributions from Mike Repas and here is yet another Repas favorite regarding a recent mashed potato recipe using bacon and vinegar.
Mashed potato and endive salad
2 or 3 starchy potatoes like russets, peeled and diced
4 slices of bacon, chopped
1 small onion, minced
3 ½ tablespoons cider vinegar
2 teaspoons white sugar
2 heads of endive, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Add potatoes to a pot of boiling water and cook for 12 to 15 minutes until fork tender. In a large heavy skillet render the bacon until browned and crisp. Move the bacon to a paper towel, reserving the bacon fat in the skillet. When the bacon is cool enough, pat it dry.
Drain potatoes through a colander then return to the pot. Mash the potatoes to the desired consistency and cover. Reheat the bacon fat until it just warm. Remove from heat and add onions, vinegar and sugar. Uncover potatoes and mix the skillet ingredients into the potatoes, then fold in the endive. Add salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle the bacon over all, and serve warm.
Here is another mashed potato recipe prepared and served during the holidays that also calls for bacon and vinegar.
Mashed potatoes with bacon and mustard
4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
Kosher salt
½ pound thick cut meaty bacon, finely diced
1 large red onion, finely chopped
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
1 teaspoon celery seeds
1 ½ sticks unsalted butter
1 ¼ cups whole milk
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
Freshly ground white pepper
In a large saucepan, cover potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes in a colander, shaking off any excess water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about eight minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but two tablespoons of the fat from the skillet. Add onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until just starting to brown, 6-8 minutes. Add vinegar, mustard and celery seeds and cook, stirring, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 2 minutes.
In a large saucepan, melt butter in the milk over moderately low heat. Remove from heat. Press potatoes through a ricer into the pot and mix well. Fold in mayonnaise, bacon, onion mixture and parsley and season with salt and white pepper. Serve right away.
Note: If not serving potatoes right away, let them cool, then transfer to a bowl or large resealable plastic bag and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Re-warm potatoes in the microwave in two-minute intervals, stirring each time until hot.
Rhubarb season keeps me smiling, especially after finding a dessert sauce recipe in Theresa Millang’s 2004 “The Joy of Rhubarb” cookbook. Because my mother always used grated orange rind in her rhubarb pies, I decided to add a very small amount in this sauce initially made to use on vanilla ice cream, but also delicious spread over a slice of pound cake topped with a thin, narrow strip of vanilla ice cream.
Strawberry-rhubarb dessert sauce
3 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sugar
1⁄³ cup water
1 cup fresh strawberries, halved or quartered, depending on size
1 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon pure vanilla
1⁄8 teaspoon grated orange rind, optional
Bring rhubarb, sugar, and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Add strawberries, cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add dissolved cornstarch to rhubarb mixture. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture boil and thickens. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla and cool. Spoon into clean glass jar, cover and chill. Refrigerate.