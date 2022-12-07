Cooks' Exchange: Meatballs, muffins and more tastes of winter

For me, the month of December stirs wonderful memories of being a youngster in a four-season state, and reminds me of the weather and everything winter offers, from snow balls and snowmen to building snow forts in the backyard. Although ice skating was somewhat within walking distance, the toboggan slide at Olbrich Park required pulling our own toboggan from home along Atwood Avenue if Daddy’s car wasn’t available at the time. Upon returning home, we’d head downstairs to the basement to remove our stadium boots and hang snow suits on the clothesline before heading upstairs to a cozy kitchen where Mother would have cups of warm cocoa with melting marshmallow waiting for us to enjoy. We took everything for granted back then, including how much farther our toboggan traveled by continuing to glide over the frozen creek because Daddy waxed the bottom of the toboggan when winter began.

Winter in Wisconsin often finds me going through Winterthur’s Culinary Collection, which has nothing to do with our winter season, but instead the Winterthur Museum in Delaware, a legacy of Henry Francis du Pont. Winterthur is an art and history museum with matchless collections of antiques and art objects used in America between 1640-1849, including a renowned book collection of early American home life and cookery. In 1983 their first cookbook was published with profits destined for Winterthur’s operating fund. Their third edition of the book was published in 1985 thanks to many members of the Winterthur staff and community who contributed and tested every recipe included in their Winterthur’s Culinary Collection. Here are a few that might be of interest during any holiday season.

Rum Sausages

1 pound link sausages (regular size)

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup teriyaki sauce

½ cup dark rum

Bake or fry sausages until well done. Drain and cool. Cut each sausage into three pieces. Set aside. Place sugar, teriyaki and rum into saucepan. Cook until sugar has dissolved and syrup comes to boil. Remove from heat. Place sausages and syrup into ovenproof dish. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. Drain and serve hot with toothpicks, or serve with syrup in a chafing dish, reserving syrup to store any leftovers. These keep in refrigerator for 2 weeks. Reheat to serve. (Can be frozen.) Yield: 48 pieces (may be doubled or tripled and can be frozen.)

***

Danish Meatballs in Dill Sauce

Meatballs

1 pound lean ground beef

½ pound lean ground pork

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon pepper

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon grated onion

¼ cup half-and-half

½ cup soft bread crumbs

1⁄8 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons fresh dill weed

Dill Sauce

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

2 cups chicken broth

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons dried dill weed

1 cup sour cream

In a large bowl, combine beef and pork, salt, pepper, egg, onion, half-and-half, bread crumbs, allspice and dill weed. Shape into 1-inch balls; arrange on a rack in a broiler pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until browned. Drain cooked meatballs and serve with Dill Sauce.

In a small saucepan, melt butter; stir in flour. Stir in broth, salt and dill weed. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream. Yield: 80-85 meatballs.

***

Shrimp Bisque

2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and chopped

¼ cup chopped mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped celery

1 tablespoon chopped carrot

3 tablespoons melted butter

Salt to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1 ½ cups light cream

½ cup dry white wine

Saute shrimp and vegetables in butter over low heat about 2 minutes. Stir in salt, cayenne and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Pour shrimp mixture into electric blender and blend until smooth. Combine shrimp puree, light cream and wine in a saucepan; heat thoroughly. Serve immediately.

Serves 6.

***

Beach Slaw

1 medium-sized cabbage, grated

1 green pepper, chopped

1 cup grated onion

3-ounce jar pimentos, chopped

2 cups sugar

2 cups vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon celery seed

Put first four ingredients in a large bowl. Bring remaining ingredients to a boil. Pour over chopped vegetables and let stand until cool. Cover and refrigerate. This crispy salad keeps well in the refrigerator 2 weeks or more. Serves 12.

***

Parker House Muffins

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ½ cups blueberries or cranberries

Raisins, optional

2 teaspoons sugar (for topping)

On low mixer speed cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and mix until blended. Sift dry ingredients and add alternately with milk. Add vanilla. Mash ½ cup berries and stir in by hand. Fold in rest of berries. Butter muffin tins well (including top surface). Pile mixture high in cups and sprinkle with sugar

Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.

Yield: 12 muffins.

***

Adonna’s Greek Meatballs

2 pounds very lean ground beef

1 large egg, slightly beaten

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

12-ounce bottle chili sauce

10-ounce jar grape jelly

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Combine chili sauce, jelly and lemon juice in large saucepan and heat slowly to boil. Make meatballs of desired size from first four ingredients and drop gently into boiling sauce. Simmer for 30-40 minutes. Meatballs will absorb more of the sauce if they are made a day ahead and reheated just before serving. If ground beef is not entirely fat-free, chill after cooking and remove fat from top before reheating.

Serves 15-20 for cocktail buffet; 6-8 for entrée.

***

Sour Cream Pecan Pie

3 eggs

½ cup sour cream

½ cup dark corn syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole pecans

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust

Combine first 6 ingredients in mixing bowl; beat until smooth and well blended. Stir in pecans and pour into chilled pie crust. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until knife blade inserted near center comes out clean. Serves 6-8.