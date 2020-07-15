Cooks' Exchange: Meatball recipes from around the world

If you grew up in Madison, as a youngster you’d give a quick thought to Oscar Mayer & Company. My father, Mike Tripalin, was attending college during the late 1920s with hopes of becoming a teacher and athletic coach. Midway through his plan, his widowed mother, my nonna, became ill and he returned home to be with her until she recovered. In the meantime, Daddy needed a job and was hired by the meatpacking plant to drive one of their ice trucks delivering ice to homes with window posters showing the amount of ice needed. Before long, his personality and work ethic was recognized by meatpacking officers who offered him a position in beef sales, a job he enjoyed so much that he decided not to return to college. Instead, he retired from Oscar Mayer 40 years later.