The month of May is a gift almost beyond describing. In a four-season state, many consider May to be a celebration of the beauty and culinary delights provided by the seeds and roots planted, then cared for to enjoy and appreciate in their own manner. Whether it's flowers being refreshed in a beautiful vase, or blossoms from a garden within sight or reach, or used to season a favorite recipe, thanks to its many gifts, May is a month worth celebrating.

With favorite flowers and plants in mind, you might wonder why the first favorite recipe today happens to be for meatloaf. Well, it’s because after searching for something different from the meatloaf I’ve been preparing for my husband in the past, out of sheer curiosity I thought it was time to experiment by making a meatloaf described as “gourmet.” And here it is, from Phyllis Pellman Good’s "Fix-It and Forget-It Christmas Cookbook" with 600 Slow Cooker Holiday Recipes. She claims it's her husband’s favorite meatloaf, and now that I've made my own rendition of the meatloaf for my husband, Dick, he claims it has become his own favorite meatloaf recipe.

Gourmet Meat Loaf

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 8-12 hours

Ideal slow cooker size: 4 quart

2 medium potatoes, cut in strips

Meat Loaf

2 lbs. ground beef

½ lb. bulk sausage

1 onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced, according to your taste preference

½ cup ketchup

¾ cup crushed saltines

2 eggs

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons seasoning salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Sauce

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Place potatoes in bottom of slow cooker. Combine meat loaf ingredients in a large bowl. Form into loaf and place on top of potatoes. Combine sauce ingredients in a separate bowl. Spoon over meat loaf. Cover. Cook on low 8-12 hours.

Tip: The potatoes take longer to cook than the meat so make sure you allow enough time.

***

And now, move on and compare this to my own delicious version with ingredients I had on hand at the time …

Murray’s Gourmet Meatloaf

2 medium raw redskin potatoes, pared and sliced 1/3-1/2-inch thick

2 pounds ground beef

2-3 uncooked Johnsonville sweet Italian sausage links

1 onion, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup ketchup

¾ cup crushed Ritz crackers

2 eggs

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Sauce

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon powdered mustard

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Place raw potato slices on bottom of two 5-by-9 greased loaf pans. Combine meat loaf ingredients in a large bowl, adding raw Italian sausage to blend in with ground beef and other ingredients. Form into two large loaves and place on top of potatoes. Combine Sauce ingredients in a separate bowl and spoon over meat loaves. Bake for 1 ½ hours in a 325 degree oven. A+ all the way!

***

With Mother’s Day in mind, I remember my own mother, Mary Anna Kovacs, born in 1908 in Budapest, Hungary, and the wonderful meals she prepared at our home on Talmadge Street for her Sicilian-born husband, our Daddy, Mike Tripalin, my sister Elaine, and me. Here are a few of her favorites saved through the years and shared from her own beautiful handwriting, beginning with …

“Strand’s excellent Tom and Jerry Mix”

1 quart Tom and Jerry mix, pour in a punch bowl. Pour in ½ bottle (13 ounces) light rum. Mix together well. Fold in ½ pint whip cream and mix together. Pour into cups with nutmeg on top.

***

Beer Batter Fish

1 cup flour

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

Beer

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Mix all ingredients and then with beer to desired thickness. Dip fish in batter, roll in flour and fry fish in deep fat.

***

The Mike Douglas Show

Creole Red Kidney Beans with Rice, a la Mrs. Louis Armstrong

2 quarts water

4 portion-sized smoked ham hocks

1 red pepper pod

Salt to taste

8-ounce can tomato sauce

1 lb. dried kidney beans

1 clove garlic chopped finely

1 medium-sized onion

¼ lb. salt pork diced

Cooked white rice to accompany dish

Method. Soak beans overnight in cold water. Pour off water. Start beans in large pot with 2 quarts water over medium flame. Cook 1 hour. Add salt pork, garlic, pepper pod, salt and let cook for ½ hour. Add ham hocks and cook an additional 3 hours or until beans are very tender. Add small amounts of water if beans become too dry (if juice cooks down). When beans are done, add tomato sauce. To serve, place rice on individual plate. Serve beans over rice and add one ham hock in center of entire servings. Serves 4.

***

Rhubarb Kuchen

1 ¼ cups flour

½ cup butter

2-3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

3 cups rhubarb cut in ½-inch pieces

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons butter

Blend flour, butter, sugar, salt and baking powder with fingers or fork until crumbly. Mix egg and milk and add to flour mixture with fork. Butter fingers and press lightly into a 7-by-11-inch pan or square or round coffee cake pan. Spread rhubarb on top of dough. Make streusel with butter, sugar and flour with fork or fingers. Sprinkle over rhubarb and bake for 1 hour at 375 degrees. Serve warm, plain or with whipped cream.

***

Apple Cake

“excellent recipe”

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

3 medium apples chopped fine (leave peeling on)

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt.

Bake at 300 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

Sauce

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

Stir together and put in double boiler. Delicious when served warm.