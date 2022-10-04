Cooks’ Exchange: Marking another year with longtime favorites

Yesterday was celebrated as being a special day in life when I became another year older. Today will begin a brand new year while continuing to share special moments now and then from the past that have made life interesting and delicious while overlooking the bumps and grinds sandwiched along the way. Despite having written and published nine cookbooks, delicious recipes and memories continue to arrive to glue and tape in 12 bulging scrapbooks standing at attention next to small wooden boxes filled with recipes jotted down on index cards. Today’s column will feature a few of my longtime favorites to share with you, my favorite longtime readers and brand new Cooks' Exchange friends.

I learned to love Italian and Sicilian food as a child, thanks to my Sicilian-born father, Mike, and here is a Sicilian recipe, proudly shared many years ago by my friend, Rosemary Troia McCormick who, with her husband, Roy, will be remembered forever for their exceptional local Italian restaurants, the late Paisans, and Portabella, one of my longtime favorites still located today on North Frances Street.

Caponatina

½-¾ cup of olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large eggplant, sliced, pared and cut into small cubes, about 3 cups

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 cups diced celery

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 cup tomato paste

2 large tomatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup water

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup green and black olives

Mushrooms, optional

Heat oil and saute garlic and celery. Remove, then saute eggplant, onion, green pepper and remaining ingredients and cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Add tomato paste, tomatoes and remaining ingredients and cook until soft. Chill until needed. Excellent on pasta, meat, or just from a fork.

***

Another exceptional recipe was shared years ago by two Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessens, once on the 800 block of Regent Street, today on Owen Road in Monona.

Lemon-Parsley Clam Sauce for Linguini

14-16 ounces clams, chopped

¼ cup onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces linguini

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon rind, grated

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

Parmesan cheese, grated

Drain juice from clams; set both aside. Saute onion and garlic in oil and butter until tender, but not brown, about 5 minutes. Add clam juice, oregano, salt, and pepper; bring to boil over high heat. Cook until mixture is reduced to 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook linguini according to directions on the package. Drain, and keep warm. Lower heat under clam juice mixture. Add clams, parsley, lemon rind and lemon juice, and heat thoroughly. Toss with hot linguini. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

***

This is a recipe, clipped years ago from a publication, that is wonderful served warm, but also delicious at room temperature.

Tomato Pesto Tart

1 crust from a 15-ounce package refrigerated pie crust

Water

1½ cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

5 sliced plum tomatoes, drained

¼ cup freshy grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup low-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons basil pesto

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Remove one pie crust from package (reserve second one for another time); let stand 15 minutes at room temperature. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lay crust on a lightly floured flat surface and press out folds. Roll crust into a 12-inch circle (See: Note). Brush outer 1 inch of crust with water. Fold edge over and crimp; prick bottom. Bake 10-12 minutes; remove from oven when golden. Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle hot crust with ½ cup mozzarella; cool 15 minutes. Arrange tomatoes over cheese. In a medium bowl, stir together remaining mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, pesto and pepper; spread over tomatoes. Bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with freshly chopped basil.

Note: I used a 12-inch pizza pan, laid the refrigerated crust over the top and worked with my fingers to fit the crust, leaving a little along the sides to crimp. It worked perfectly. This recipe is a winner!

***

When I was a child, a Sicilian woman from the old Greenbush neighborhood would bring a tray of cookies to our home on the East Side during the holiday season as a gift for my father. I remember how much he loved what he referred to as his “favorite” like those his mother, my Nonna, made before passing away in 1937. Many years later, on December 15, 1968, a picture of Mrs. Frank Vitale appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal with her mother’s recipe for cucidati, the same holiday fig cookies that were given to Daddy every holiday season to become my own favorite holiday cookie. I’d also learn about the Vitale women who made more than 800 cookies for families to enjoy during the Christmas seasons and now make Josephine Vitale’s Italian fig cookies in memory of my father, by including their recipe that appears on page 236 in Volume I of a taste of memories from the old “Bush”.

Cucidati

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1¼ tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

4½ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs. Add baking powder and salt and mix.

Add milk and vanilla and stir in flour. Roll into rectangles. Spread fig filling down center. Fold dough over from each side to slightly overlap on top. Pinch together to seal. Cut to desired width and bake, dough-side down, in a 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool and frost, if desired.

Filling:

½ pound figs

Rind of one orange

1 cup mincemeat, small box of condensed

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon allspice

½ cup raisins

1 cup toasted walnuts and almonds

½ cup chopped sweet chocolate

½ cup honey

¾ cup water

¼ cup plus ⅛ cup sugar

Dissolve sugar in water. Grind figs and orange rind; add remaining ingredients and mix well. Frost with powdered sugar, butter, vanilla and milk. Makes 4 to 6 dozen.

***

More old favorites to follow next week.