This is a season of lists and here’s a peek at mine: cucidati, caponatina with fennel, olives and raisins, eggnog, eggnog bread, holiday meat balls, and many other recipes to use frozen hamburger leftover from an all too short summer. I’m also hoping to find Mother’s favorite Better Homes & Gardens crescent cookie recipe she loved making with other cookies so many years ago when I was growing up.

Add that to addressing Christmas cards, putting up the Christmas tree, and shopping for just the right gift for just the right person, friend, family member, plus two dogs, and it makes me wonder if everything is still possible at my age.

Reminiscing once again about past Decembers when I was young and we pulled our toboggan and sleds along Atwood Avenue to reach Olbrich Park for winter thrills of a lifetime. It also reminds me of our smiling snowmen and the winter forts we built by packing snow in tin coffee cans for chunks to stack like bricks for a classy look in the privacy and safety in the backyard. And when we were finished doing whatever else was necessary to make it so much fun to play outside in below zero weather was knowing, we knew that after entering the side door and going down to the basement to remove our boots and hang our snow suits and mittens on the clothes line, there’d be cocoa with melting marshmallows waiting for us upstairs in the kitchen.

While today it’s easy to find many varieties of eggnog at a favorite grocery store, here is a simple homemade, lower fat eggnog recipe using skim milk and Egg beaters.

Festive eggnog

6 cups skim milk, divided

1 cup Egg Beaters

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon rum extract

¼ cup brandy, optional

Ground nutmeg and cinnamon, for garnish

In large saucepan, over medium heat, heat 5 cups of milk, Egg Beaters and sugar until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and rum extract. Cover and chill at least 3 hours. Just before serving, stir in brandy if desired; thin to desired consistency with remaining milk. Garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Makes 8 servings

— Holiday Party Food, Publications International. Ltd.

From Baraboo, here is Donna Brooks’ favorite Christmas eggnog bread recipe using commercially prepared eggnog available now in many stores.

Eggnog bread

2 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup white sugar

½ cup nuts, optional

1 cup candied mixed fruit, cut up

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup butter, melted

I cup eggnog

Sprinkle a small amount of flour over the candied fruit before mixing the flour with the baking powder, salt and sugar. Gradually add eggs, butter and eggnog. Lastly, stir in the fruit and nuts only until blended. Loaves can be baked in two greased and floured 5x9-inch bread pans for approximately 60 minutes at 350 degrees or until toothpick inserted into loaves comes out clean. If planning to use 3x5-inch loaf pans, bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick provides the same testing. Donna claims this to be her special holiday bread she likes to bake in small aluminum pans and, when cool, frosts and decorates with candied fruit to give as gifts.

Perfect for the holidays, with or without company, this recipe appeared in “Midwest’s Living’s 2014 Recipes for all Seasons, Volume 4.”

Eggnog cheesecake bars

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

¾ cup eggnog

1 tablespoon bourbon, optional

Graham cracker crumbs and/or crystallized ginger, optional

For crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix in melted butter with a fork. Transfer crumb mixture to an 8x8x2-inch baking pan lined with foil or parchment paper. Press flat and even. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven; reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.

For filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese on medium-high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add ½ cup sugar; beat 1 minute more. Add egg; beat until smooth. Add eggnog and, if you like, bourbon. Beat on medium speed 1 minute more until light and smooth. Pour filling over crust. Bake in 325 degree oven for 28 to 30 minutes or until center is just set. Cool in pan on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. If you like, garnish with graham cracker crumbs and/or crystallized ginger.

Make 16 bars.

Note: Although it doesn’t mention bringing the cream cheese somewhat to room temperature, I’d suggest doing so to make beating the cheese much easier.

If you’re searching for simplicity during the busy month of December, here is one from Phyllis Pellman Good’s “Fix-It and Forget-It Christmas Cookbook” with 600 slow cooker holiday recipes.

Eggnog gingersnap custard

24 small gingersnaps

4 eggs

1 quart eggnog

Spray interior of a 3-4 quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Lay all cookies on bottom of slow cooker. In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs. Stir in eggnog. Slowly pour into slow cooker. The cookies rise in a layer to the top. Cover. Cook on Low 3 ½-4 hours, or until custard is set. Remove cover. Let cool 20 minutes for a warm custard, or chill 4 more hours for a cold custard. Serves 4-6.

While searching for eggnog recipes, I reached for “The Collection,” a wonderful book of “simple and elegant” recipes dedicated in 1999 to the Bryant sisters, Elva, Fronimay, and Mary, who founded Attic Angel Association in 1889, and to the generations of Attic Angel volunteers here in town who have given their time, resources, and hearts to help others.

Due to the recipe being somewhat seasonal, if fresh eggnog is not available, look for canned eggnog on your grocery shelves

Almond eggnog pound cake

6 tablespoons butter, divided

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1 package (18 ounces) yellow cake mix

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

2 eggs

1 ½ cups eggnog

2 tablespoons rum

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a 10-inch tube pan with 2 tablespoons of the butter; press almonds into butter. Set prepared pan aside. Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, nutmeg, eggs, eggnog, reserved melted butter, and rum. Beat with electric mixer 4 minutes on medium, scraping bowl several times. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Invert pan and cool completely before removing cake from pan.

Recent requests: Favorite holiday recipes.