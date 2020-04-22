Cooks' Exchange: Making the most out of what's in the pantry

When unexpected things happen in life, new paths are quickly paved. With all of us safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I began checking shelves in kitchen cabinets before removing things from the freezer that had been purchased in the past to thaw and prepare for supper in the future.
A hand-printed inventory logged months before also assured me of many great choices for any given day in all kinds of weather that would keep me close to home without gallivanting to the nearest store.
It also meant plans once made to prepare certain recipes for company in the future changed drastically now that meals were being made for two instead of a half dozen or more.
Following a another path, I reached for two relatively new cookbooks, one featuring recipes for two, while the other one used only four ingredients per recipe, both granting my wishes for today’s column.
The first recipes awaiting attention are from authors Jean Hewitt and Marjorie Page Blanchard in “Cooking For Two Today: Recipes for 50 Meals You Can Make in Minutes.”
Described as being great for fruit salads, avocados, and endive leaves.
Honey yogurt dressing
½ cup yogurt
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 teaspoon grated orange rind
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
In a small bowl combine all ingredients; mix well. Pour over fruits or pass separate.
Note: To toast sesame seeds, place in a small skillet and heat over low heat, shaking frequently until lightly toasted. Do not allow to burn. Cool.
This can be easily doubled and is also great for using leftover broccoli and broccoli stalks.
Broccoli soup
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
Stalks and leaves from 1 bunch broccoli, peeled if tough and diced (about 2 cups)
13-ounce can of chicken broth
Pepper
¼ teaspoon leaf thyme, crumbled
In a medium-size saucepan, heat oil and saute onion and garlic until tender, about 3 minutes. Add broccoli stalks and leaves and cook, stirring, 3 minutes longer
Add chicken broth, pepper and thyme; bring to a boil .Cover and simmer 25 minutes. Whirl in batches in an electric blender and return to a clean pan. Reheat.
Described as a great beginning for any meal, summer or winter.
Potato and leek soup
2 medium-size leeks, trimmed and washed well, halved lengthwise and sliced into 1/8-inch pieces
2 tablespoons butter
1 medium -size potato, pared and diced
13 ounce can chicken broth
Pepper to taste
1 cup water
½ light or heavy cream
In a medium-size saucepan, saute leeks in butter until tender, about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add potato and saute 3 minutes longer, stirring often. Add chicken broth, pepper, and water. Bring to a boil; cover and simmer 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Whirl soup in two batches in an electric blender or food processor and return to a clean pan. To serve hot, add cream and reheat but do not boil. To serve cold, refrigerate the pureed mixture. Add cream just before serving.
For dinner in 30 minutes, this is great served with confetti rice.
Chicken breasts with wine and herbs
1 large whole chicken breast (about) 1 ¼ pounds skinned, halved, and boned
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup dry white wine or vermouth
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or ½ teaspoon leaf, crumbled
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Remove any bits of fat from breasts. Heat oil and butter in a medium-size heavy skillet. Brown chicken on all sides over medium heat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add lemon juice and wine, cover skillet, and cook for 8 minutes or until breasts feel firm to the touch. Remove to heated plates. Add tarragon and parsley to skillet; bring to boil stirring and continue to cook while stirring, 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Pour over chicken.
Note: This dish goes together so fast there is no point in doubling or tripling unless you prefer to shop infrequently.
A pretty dish, quickly prepared with leftover rice.
Confetti rice
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
½ sweet green pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
½ sweet red pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
½ cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
¾ cup cooked rice
Salt and pepper
2 to 3 drops liquid hot pepper seasoning
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Heat butter and oil in a medium-size skillet; saute the peppers 2 minutes. Add corn and rice and cook, stirring, until mixture is heated through. Add salt, pepper, hot pepper seasoning, and parsley.
Here is another meal that takes only 30 minutes to prepare.
Cider glazed ham steak with yams
12 to 16 ounces fully cooked, smoked ham steak
1/3 cup apple cider or apple juice
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons dark rum
9-ounce can of yams or sweet potatoes in syrup
1 tart apple, quartered, cored, and peeled
Preheat oven or toaster oven to 375 degrees. Place ham in a shallow baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine cider, honey, and rum and heat, stirring until well blended; pour mixture over ham. Arrange drained yams and apple pieces around ham. Bake 25 minutes, basting several times.
“Just Four Ingredients,” was published by Hearst Books in New York in conjunction with Kohl’s Cares as a fundraiser to support kids’ health and education initiatives in communities nationwide. Here are several recipes selected from that book.
Honey mustard dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard
Whisk ingredients in small bowl until combined.
Egg and chive sandwich for two
2 hard-boiled eggs, halved
2 tablespoons low-fat ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
4 slices rye bread
Place egg, cheese, and chives in medium bowl. Using back of fork, crush until combined. Sandwich egg mixture between bread slices. Cut as desired to serve.
Sweet chili pork with pears for two
4 10-ounce pork loin chops
2 small pears, unpeeled, halved, and cored
1 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges
½ cup sweet chili sauce with ginger
Cook pork in heated oiled large frying pan; remove from pan, cover to keep warm. Cook pear halves, then onion in same pan until browned. Add sauce and 2 tablespoons water to pan; simmer 2 minutes. Serve pork with pear and onion mixture; drizzle the sauce over chops.
Warm red cabbage and bacon for two
2 strips bacon, chopped coarsely
6 cups coarsely shredded red cabbage
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Cook bacon in heated oiled large frying pan until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Cook cabbage in same pan, stirring, about 5 minutes or until softened. Add vinegar and sugar; cook, stirring, about 10 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Return bacon to pan; cook stirring, until heated through.
Granola bars
1 stick butter, chopped coarsely
½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
4 cups natural granola
½ cup self-rising flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees/325 degrees convection. Grease 7 ½ inch x 12-inch pan; line base and long sides with parchment, extending paper 2 inches over sides.
Heat butter and sugar in medium saucepan; stir until sugar dissolves. Stir in granola and flour. Press mixture firmly into pan, bake about 20 minutes. Cool in pan before cutting.
Note: Use granola that contains nuts, dried fruit, and coconut for maximum flavor and crunch.
