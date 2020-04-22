Cooks' Exchange: Making the most out of what's in the pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When unexpected things happen in life, new paths are quickly paved. With all of us safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I began checking shelves in kitchen cabinets before removing things from the freezer that had been purchased in the past to thaw and prepare for supper in the future.

A hand-printed inventory logged months before also assured me of many great choices for any given day in all kinds of weather that would keep me close to home without gallivanting to the nearest store.

It also meant plans once made to prepare certain recipes for company in the future changed drastically now that meals were being made for two instead of a half dozen or more.

Following a another path, I reached for two relatively new cookbooks, one featuring recipes for two, while the other one used only four ingredients per recipe, both granting my wishes for today’s column.

The first recipes awaiting attention are from authors Jean Hewitt and Marjorie Page Blanchard in “Cooking For Two Today: Recipes for 50 Meals You Can Make in Minutes.”

Described as being great for fruit salads, avocados, and endive leaves.

Honey yogurt dressing

½ cup yogurt