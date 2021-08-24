Cooks' Exchange: Make more of the dogs days of summer with these fast-and-easy recipes

Back in 1989, a copy of "The Weekday Cook" became destined to find space sometime in the future in one of my many culinary bookcases.
The 125-page soft-cover Bon Appetit compilation featured “fast and easy” favorites for people who don't have all day to make dinner, yet crave great-tasting food to prepare, serve and enjoy within an hour.
Taken from their popular column, the menus were organized by the month so ingredients were at their peak of flavors and available at any large supermarket.
While the recipes are usually for two, it also promises that most can be easily doubled, tripled or quadrupled. Although some may seem somewhat sophisticated, depending on how and where they are served, the recipes promise that “weekdays will never be the same again.” So here are some delicious summertime recipes to enjoy during the final six days of August.
Grilled Potato and Bell Pepper Packets
This makes two servings that can be doubled or tripled and grilled when the weather cooperates.
3 medium red new potatoes (unpeeled) thinly sliced
1 medium green bell pepper, cut into thin strips
6 garlic cloves, peeled
4 shallots, peeled and halved lengthwise
3½ tablespoons olive oil
1½ teaspoons minced fresh sage
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). Grease 2 large sheets of heavy-duty foil. Combine all ingredients in bowl and toss. Divide between foil sheets. Seal packets tightly. Place packets on edge of grill rack, cover grill and cook until potatoes are tender, 30 minutes.
White Bean, Green Bean and Red Bell Pepper Salad
2 servings; can be doubled or tripled.
⅓ pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths
1 red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch long strips
15-ounce can of cannellini beans (white kidney beans), or garbanzos, drained and rinsed
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon grated orange peel
½ teaspoon minced fresh tarragon, optional
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Cook green beans in large pot of boiling salted water until crisp-tender. Drain. Refresh under cold water. Combine with red pepper and cannellini beans in medium bowl. Blend mustard and vinegar in small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Mix in orange peel and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper. Mix into salad. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Pork Chops With Down-Home Barbecue Sauce
2 servings; can be doubled or tripled. These would also be good grilled.
1½ tablespoons bacon fat or vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 tablespoon chili powder
½ cup fresh orange juice
¾ cup ketchup
1½ tablespoons dark brown sugar
¼ teaspoon (scant) ground ginger
4 ¾-inch thick shoulder or loin pork chops
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Heat bacon fat in heavy medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Add chili powder and stir 1 minute. Add orange juice and boil until reduced to syrup, about 2 minutes. Stir in ketchup, brown sugar and ginger.
Preheat broiler. Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Spread thin layer of sauce on one side and broil 4 minutes. Turn and spread generously with sauce. Broil until cooked through, about 4 minutes. Serve immediately.
Brown Sugar-Bourbon Peaches with Ice Cream
Although this is for 2 servings, it can be doubled or tripled.
6 tablespoons bourbon
¼ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons (¼ stick) butter
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced
Vanilla ice cream
Combine first 5 ingredients in heavy medium skillet over medium-low heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Add peaches and stir until heated through. Scoop ice cream into bowls. Top with peaches and sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts
Before August wraps up for another year, here are a few more favorites from longtime reader, Mike Repas, to share as soon as possible, which happens to be today!
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup soy sauce
½ cup water
24 water chestnuts
12 slices good-quality thick bacon
12 toothpicks
Combine the first 4 ingredients in a sauce pan. Heat over a low flame, stirring until the sugars have dissolved and the sauce is smooth and a little runny.
Drain and rinse the chestnuts. Cut the bacon slices in half. Wrap each half over a chestnut and affix with a tooth pick. Place wrapped chestnuts on a sheet pan and roast in a 375 degree oven for 20-25 minutes, or until bacon is browned and crispy. Drizzle sauce over the chestnuts and return to oven for 3 to 5 minutes to warm, or dip the wrapped chestnuts in the re-heated sauce and place on a warmed serving platter.
Note: This is the top-selling appetizer from the Packing House Supper Club on Layton Avenue in Milwaukee, just north of Billy Mitchell Field near the airport. Canned water chestnuts are available in most major supermarkets. Nueske's bacon is recommended.
Owl's Nest Cheese Spread
Claimed to be the original recipe from the days of Jim Hare's ownership of the Owl's Nest Supper Club in Poynette, this was shared by a person employed there at the time and charged with the responsibility of preparing the spread. If it's not the original, Repas claims that it is too close to dispute. Enjoy!
1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
8-ounce package cream cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ heaping teaspoon garlic powder or granulated garlic
Dash of salt and pepper
Before preparation, bring cream cheese and mayonnaise to room temperature. Add cheddar to a good-sized sauce pan and, over a medium low heat, carefully melt the shredded cheddar until smooth and free of lumps. Lower heat and stir in the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth. Taste to test seasonings.
Refrigerate between servings. This mix will spread easily due to the mayonnaise.
Chili Al's Chili
The father of former Madison florist Al Felly Jr. operated a small diner on State Street in Madison from the late 40s and into the 50s.
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
2 pounds lean ground chuck (85/15 grind is recommended)
1 medium-sized white onion, finely chopped
1¼ teaspoons cayenne pepper
1½ teaspoons sea salt
3 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons granulated chicken bouillon
46-ounce can of chicken broth
2 15-ounce cans of pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Shredded sharp cheddar cheese (Repas recommends you do your own shredding from a block of cheese because the pre-shredded, packaged cheese may contain cellulose which may slightly change the taste.)
To a deep pot or Dutch oven, add oil and bring to a “shimmer.” Stir in the ground chuck, breaking up clumps. As the meat begins to lose color, stir in the onions and continue cooking until onions become soft and translucent. Add all of the dry ingredients, stir and continue cooking for about 10 minutes. Add liquids and mix well. Cover pot, lower heat as low as you can and continue to simmer for at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching or burning.
Add beans, stir well, and bring all back to a serving temperature before serving. Garnish with shredded sharp cheese or chopped white onion, or both.
Note: Although there are no tomatoes in this chili recipe, you can add some if you really want to, but recommend you try it as is before you do. You might try a mixture of flour and cornmeal (½ cup of each) as this will improve texture without changing the taste. If you prefer, use kidney beans rather than pinto beans.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.