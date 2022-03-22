Cooks' Exchange: Make every day National Meatball Day

When a longtime reader recently mentioned favorite meatball recipes, it reminded me that March 9 is National Meatball Day.

It also reminded me that my Hungarian-born Mother knew nothing about Italian food and one of her first homemade dinners for my Sicilian-born father was ketchup on macaroni.

While growing up, many things continued to change and her delicious homemade meatballs and spaghetti sauce had become an Italian meal to remember for a lifetime. Assuming everyone’s spaghetti and meatballs looked and tasted the same, it took many more years before learning how many other special touches could be added along the way depending on one’s nationality and location of where they lived.

The most recent meatball recipe search began on a cold and windy March afternoon with a very special meatball recipe waiting for attention on page 229 in my "Spaghetti Corners" cookbook.

Joe Namio’s Italian Meatballs

Customers came from miles around to dine at Namio’s on South Park Street where Sicilian family members helped prepare the restaurant’s favorite recipes drawing countless customers from faraway places.

2½ pounds ground beef

6 eggs

1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups fresh bread crumbs

½ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 large onion, chopped

Chopped fresh Italian parsley

Mix together by hand and mold into meatballs the size that pleases you most. Pan fry in oil until brown, then lower in spaghetti sauce and simmer while meatballs continue to cook.

Keftethes (Baked Meatballs) Greek

Here is a recipe discovered in Ethnic Cooking: Wisconsin Style, published in 1982 by the Wisconsin Division of the American Cancer Society.

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1½ cups bread cubes, crusts trimmed, soaked in water

1 teaspoon mint

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 eggs

1 teaspoon oregano

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 lemons, juiced

Mix beef with chopped onion, parsley, mint, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, eggs, oregano and bread cubes (which have been previously soaked in water and squeezed of excess moisture). Shape into small meatballs and place in a buttered baking pan. Pour melted butter and juice of two lemons on top. Bake in a preheated 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until browned. Baste with the cooking sauce and serve in a chafing dish.

Persian Meatballs

Meatballs with an Iranian flavor.

½ cup yellow split peas

3 cups water

2 eggs, hard-boiled

1 pound ground beef

1 egg

1 medium onion, grated

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon saffron

6 dried prunes

¼ cup water

Cook split peas in water for 35-40 minutes or until they can be easily mashed. Peel boiled eggs and put aside. Place meat in mixing bowl and add raw egg, onions, lemon juice, and seasoning. Strain water from cooked peas, mash well, and add to meat mixture, blending well. Divide meat mixture; form into 2 large meatballs and place 1 whole hard boiled egg and 3 seeded prunes in the center of each meatball. Place meatballs in greased pan, add water, and bake at 350 F for about 40 minutes.

Yield: 3-4 servings

Danish Meatballs

1 envelope onion soup mix

2 pounds ground round steak

1 egg well beaten

¼ cup milk

½ cup butter

In large bowl, combine soup mix with meat, egg, and milk. Mix well and shape into 1½-inch balls. In large skillet, melt butter and brown meatballs. Continue to cook with medium heat until done, turning frequently for about 30 minutes.

Serves: 6

Manhattan Meatballs

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground veal

2 cups soft bread crumbs

2 eggs

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 jar (10 or 12 ounces) apricot preserves

½ cup barbecue sauce

Combine first 7 ingredients. Allowing 1 tablespoon meat mixture for each, shape into balls. Brown in butter. Place in 2-quart baking dish. Combine preserves and sauce; pour over meatballs. Bake in 350 F oven about 30 minutes.

Yield: About 6 dozen appetizer meatballs

Norwegian Meatballs

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound ground beef

1 egg, well beaten

¼ cup milk

½ cup butter

2 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon nutmeg

In large bowl, combine soup mix with meat, egg and milk. Mix well and shape into 1½-inch meatballs. In large skillet melt butter and brown meatballs. Continue to cook with medium heat until done, turning frequently, for about 30 minutes.

Serves: 6

Swedish Meatballs

½ cup white bread crumbs

1 onion, diced

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 egg

1 teaspoon sugar

1 pound ground round steak

2 tablespoons butter

Mix all ingredients together and shape into small balls. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large frying pan and fry meatballs until brown. When browned, add ½ cup boiling water and simmer for 15 minutes.

Serves: 6

Polpette (Italian meatballs)

Meatballs prepared and served at Ciro & Sal’s famous Italian Provincetown restaurant on the East Coast include raisins!

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ cups bread crumbs

1 cup milk

1 pound lean ground beef

2 large eggs

½ cup dark raisins

½ teaspoon finely chopped garlic

2 tablespoons dried basil

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

⅓ cup freshly grated Parmigiano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat bottom of baking pan with the olive oil. Mix bread crumbs with milk in a bowl and let them stand to absorb the milk. Add remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the mixture. Form into 1-inch balls and arrange meatballs in the pan and add ¼ cup of water to prevent meat from sticking to the pan. Bake for about 20 minutes. If desired, transfer meatballs to another pan including some spaghetti sauce and bake for 10 minutes.

Yield: 12 meatballs

Party Meatballs

Here is an easy and great dish for parties, especially for Packer games, discovered in the Favre Family Cookbook of Family Favorites.

1 pound ground beef

½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

½ small onion, chopped

½ cup green bell pepper, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bottle Kraft hot barbecue sauce

1 jar Strawberry preserves

Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, egg, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Shape into small balls. Bake in 350 F oven for 10-12 minutes. Heat barbecue sauce and preserves in equal amounts (enough to cover meatballs when added) until melted. Add meatballs. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve in a chafing dish with toothpicks.

Serves: 6-8

Correction: Last week’s recipe for Irish Potato Candy correctly called for ¼ cup of butter, but gave the incorrect conversion. It should have been a ½ stick, as several kind readers noted.

