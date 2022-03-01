Cooks' Exchange: Make every day Mardi Gras with these New Orleans originals

During the past few days, many childhood thoughts reminded me of that old song lyric “Way down yonder in New Orleans" and the joyous Mardi Gras holiday throughout Louisiana that heralds the beginning of Lent.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans has become a meaningful and unforgettable annual celebration for ethnic and religious reasons. Their streets come alive with music, art, costumed revelers and favorite foods while street vendors sell local specialties and Creole favorites.

Paging through my "Brennan’s New Orleans" cookbook reminds me New Orleans is also known as a gourmet paradise. Brennan's, founded by an Irish immigrant family, is a successful French restaurant devoted to Creole cuisine and described often as being one of the finest restaurants in the world. Here are a few of their recipes created a long time ago by Brennan’s New Orleans restaurant’s chef Paul Blange.

Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ pound butter, melted

¼ teaspoon salt

In top half of double boiler, beat egg yolks and stir in lemon juice. Cook very slowly in double boiler over low heat, never allowing water in bottom pan to come to a boil. Add butter a little at a time, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Add salt and pepper and continue cooking slowly until thickened.

Yield: 1 cup

Eggs Benedict

2 Holland rusks

2 large thin slices ham, grilled

2 eggs, soft poached

¾ cup Hollandaise Sauce

Cover Holland rusks with ham, then eggs, then Hollandaise sauce. Top each egg with a slice of truffle and garnish with sprig of parsley. Serve immediately.

Serves: 1

Vichyssoise

6 large potatoes

1 sliced onion

½ stalk celery coarsely chopped

1 cup diced ham, or small ham bone

½ cup shallots

4 cups milk

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of cayenne

Salt to taste

Peel potatoes and cut in quarters. Put in pot and cover with a liberal amount of water. Add ham, onions and celery. Boil until potatoes fall to pieces. Add water if necessary. Remove from heat and add milk and cream gradually, while stirring. Strain. Add ½ cup finely chopped shallots. Season and chill. Serve cold.

Shrimp Creole

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup coarsely chopped green pepper

2 cups coarsely chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups whole tomatoes

1 tablespoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups water

1 bay leaf

3 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and veined

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Heat vegetable oil and sauté next 4 ingredients until tender. Add tomatoes and brown. Stir in paprika, cayenne, salt and water. Add bay leaf and simmer 15 minutes. Add shrimp and continue simmering 10-12 minutes more. If desired, thicken sauce with cornstarch mixed in a little cold water. Serve with hot fluffy rice.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Hamburger Brennan

2 pounds ground beef

¼ cup minced shallots

¼ cup minced white onion

½ cup toasted Holland rusk crumbs

Dash nutmeg

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 eggs

Combine all ingredients together thoroughly and shape into 6 patties (oval in shape) and grill.

Sauce Maison

¼ pound butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup jus (juice from meat)

Pinch chopped parsley

Melt butter until golden brown. Add Worcestershire sauce and jus and cook 1 minute. Add parsley and serve with meat.

Tournedos Brennan

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup sliced mushrooms

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup mushroom juice

¼ cup red wine

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

Dash pepper

4 small filet mignon

1 large ripe tomato

In a small saucepan melt butter and sauté mushrooms. Add flour and cook slowly a few minutes until slightly browned. Stir in wine, mushroom juice and seasonings. Cook until thickened. While this sauce is cooking, season and grill filet to taste (rare or medium rare). Cut the tomato into four nice slices and grill. Arrange tomato slice on each filet and pour mushroom sauce overall.

Serves: 4

Dauphine Potatoes

½ cup boiling water

⅓ cup butter, melted

Pinch of salt

½ cup flour

1 egg

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon nutmeg

1¾ cup cooked mashed potatoes

In a saucepan over high heat boil water, then reduce heat to low and add butter, salt and flour, stirring constantly until mixture forms compact ball. Remove pan from heat and cool. Add egg, salt, nutmeg and beat until smooth. Add potatoes, mix thoroughly. Chill. Roll mixture into 1½ inch balls and drop into fat heated to 375 F. Fry until golden brown.

Serves: 4-6

Chef Richard Yams

3 pounds yams

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup light cream

⅓ cup chopped pecans

⅓ cup seedless raisins

16 marshmallows

Boil yams until tender. Peel and mash; then add next 6 ingredients mixing thoroughly. Place in buttered 2-quart casserole. Cover top with marshmallows. Bake in 350 F oven 25-30 minutes.

Serves: 6

Bananas Foster

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 ripe banana, peeled and sliced lengthwise

Dash cinnamon

½ ounce banana liqueur

1 ounce of white rum

1 large scoop vanilla ice cream

Melt brown sugar and butter in flat chafing dish. Add banana and sauté until tender. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Pour in banana liqueur and rum over all and flame. Baste with warm liquid until flame burns out. Serve immediately over ice cream.

Serves: 1

Brennan’s Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

10 slices day old bread, broken in pieces

4 cups milk, scalded

1 cup cream

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup seedless raisins

Combine bread, milk and cream. Beat eggs; add sugar and mix well. Stir in bread mixture and add vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir in butter and raisins. Pour into buttered 2-quart baking dish, set in a pan of warm water about 1 inch deep. Bake in 350 F oven for 1 hour or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Yield: 8 servings

Whiskey Sauce

3 egg yolks

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ cup water

1½ ounces brandy

In a saucepan slightly beat egg yolks, then add the next three ingredients and blend well. Cook over low heat until mixture comes to a boil. Blend cornstarch in water and stir into hot mixture. Continue cooking until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in brandy. Serve when cooled.

Roesti

Time to return home to Wisconsin with another request for Swiss fried potatoes known as Roesti, this time from Green County Cheese days and reprinted from "Old World Swiss Family Recipes" thanks to Pat Waterman and Gloria Jacobson. Both suggest boiling the potatoes the day before shredding them as well as altering the amounts of potatoes, onions and cheese to suit your own taste.

¼ cup butter

1 onion, chopped (optional)

6 to 8 russet potatoes, boiled, peeled and shredded

½ cup shredded Swiss, Gruyere or Emmentaler cheese, plus more if desired

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent. Add potatoes and cheese and stir until well mixed. Cook without stirring for 5 to 10 minutes, until a golden crust has formed on the bottom. Turn the pancake with a large spatula, pressing down slightly. Cook on the other side and season with salt and pepper. Add additional cheese, if necessary, and cook until melted. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8-12

Correction: The Nov. 10 column omitted the amount of sugar for the Cranberry Orange Bread. It should be ¾ cup.

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.