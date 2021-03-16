Cooks' Exchange: Longtime Madisonian has provided plenty of recipes to smile about

Today is not only St. Patrick’s Day, but also Mike Repas Day. His interest and loyalty as a reader since 2013 has often provided me with answers to questions as well as responses to requests for certain recipes. Although Repas is not Irish, he is such an exceptional cook that my advice to him, with a smile, is to compile a cook book of his own favorites sometime in the near future.

Repas remembers first-hand experiences that began at the age of 12 when Mrs. Delisio, his neighbor in Farrell, an Italian neighborhood in Pennsylvania, welcomed him into her home to watch her cook while preparing evening meals. He describes and claims those times as being unforgettable experiences. With Richard, his younger brother who is also an exceptional cook, Mike shares a philosophy that all recipes should be considered “works in progress” with experimentation always encouraged.

Repas arrived in Madison in March 1967 for freelance work writing and producing commercials. Working primarily on WISM and known as Mike Major, positions varied while becoming the “voice” for many local businesses. Along the way, he also became an exceptional cook and here are just a few of his favorites I’ve treasured through the years from my “Mike Repas” folder.

Cheese and Butter Sauce