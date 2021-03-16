Cooks' Exchange: Longtime Madisonian has provided plenty of recipes to smile about

Today is not only St. Patrick’s Day, but also Mike Repas Day. His interest and loyalty as a reader since 2013 has often provided me with answers to questions as well as responses to requests for certain recipes. Although Repas is not Irish, he is such an exceptional cook that my advice to him, with a smile, is to compile a cook book of his own favorites sometime in the near future.
Repas remembers first-hand experiences that began at the age of 12 when Mrs. Delisio, his neighbor in Farrell, an Italian neighborhood in Pennsylvania, welcomed him into her home to watch her cook while preparing evening meals. He describes and claims those times as being unforgettable experiences. With Richard, his younger brother who is also an exceptional cook, Mike shares a philosophy that all recipes should be considered “works in progress” with experimentation always encouraged.
Repas arrived in Madison in March 1967 for freelance work writing and producing commercials. Working primarily on WISM and known as Mike Major, positions varied while becoming the “voice” for many local businesses. Along the way, he also became an exceptional cook and here are just a few of his favorites I’ve treasured through the years from my “Mike Repas” folder.
Cheese and Butter Sauce
Attached was a “memo” from Mike remembering that a recipe should always be considered a work in progress and a matter of taste because “tweaking” is part of the adventure of good cooking.
1 cup chicken broth
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
⅓ cup buttermilk
1 heaping cup of grated cheese (see note)
Pinch of pepperoncino (long thin Tuscan chiles with red wrinkled skin)
Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Bring to an easy boil, lower heat and simmer, stirring for 3 or 4 minutes.
Note: ”Experiment with the cheeses by using all Parmesan, all Romano, all Asiago … or a blend of any or all. This sauce works well with elbow macaroni or shells. Bring on an entirely new flavor experience by adding 'chunked' smoke salmon! Be creative!”
Greek Garbanzo Salad
Prepping this can be a bit tricky so be careful. Put everything in a large bowl, all at once, and toss to combine. That’s it! Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving because it is best served chilled.
2 16-ounce cans of garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
15-ounce can or jar of black olives, drained and chopped
2 cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced crosswise
12 cherry tomatoes, halved vertically
½ red onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
½ cup Italian dressing (see note)
2 tablespoons lemon juice, preferably fresh
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Kalamata olives provide lots more flavor. Slice them vertically and be sure there are no pits. If you use English (burpless) cukes there's no need to peel them.
Note: Try substituting Greek salad dressing for the Italian dressing. Also, it’s best to consume this salad fresh otherwise it loses texture if kept overnight and isn’t fun to eat.
Stuffed Green Peppers
“Mom used plain tomato sauce in the original dish. My brother and I agreed that marinara sauce adds more flavor. We also added chili flakes and nutmeg.”
6 green bell peppers
2 tablespoons Canola or extra virgin olive oil
1 cup yellow onions, finely chopped
½ cup green peppers, finely chopped
½ pound ground chuck
½ pound ground pork
1 tablespoon minced garlic
¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Pinches of chili flakes and freshly grated nutmeg
2 cups cooked rice (do not use instant rice)
8 ounces marinara sauce
Cut tops off peppers and remove seeds and membranes. The top, minus the stems, should be finely chopped and included with the filling ingredients. Parboil peppers until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on paper towels to dry and cool. In a large skillet, heat oil, then add onions and chopped peppers and cook until they soften. Add meats, garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, chili flakes and nutmeg. Cook until meats have browned, add cooked rice and sauce, blending well, then remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Taste mixture to adjust seasoning to your taste.
Put just enough water in a deep baking dish to cover the bottom. Stuff cooled peppers with the meat/rice mixture and place into the baking dish. Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon a little more sauce over the top of each pepper. Sprinkle with a little grated Parmesan cheese and return to the oven for 5 to 10 more minutes or until peppers are tender.
Serves: 6
Busy Day 'Hot Tots' Bake
Thanking the late Lorraine ”Kim” Haack of DeForest for her original WSJ cooking competition prize-winning recipe which provided the inspiration for this dish, prepared originally for Mike’s 12-year old grandson who gave it a “Big Five” and made Mike’s day.
1½ pounds of ground beef (85/15)
¼ cup finely chopped or grated onion
⅛ cup finely chopped green pepper
⅛ cup finely chopped or grated carrot
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or canola oil
½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
⅛ teaspoon granulated garlic
⅛ teaspoon cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
1 can of undiluted condensed cream of mushroom soup (see notes)
½ cup of 1% or 2% milk
1 tablespoon sour cream
½ teaspoon dill weed
“Splash” of Worcestershire sauce
1 package “tater tots” (see notes)
6 to 8 ounces of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a small skillet, add the oil and bring to a "simmer." Add onion, green pepper and carrot and sauté until they soften. Remove skillet from heat and allow contents to cool slightly. In a separate bowl, combine soup, milk, sour cream, dill weed and Worcestershire and whisk until mixture is smooth.
In a large bowl, mix together the meat and seasonings. Add cooled sautéed vegetables and mix it all together. Spray a 7x11-inch casserole dish, then lightly and evenly spread the meat/veggie mix over the bottom. It’s okay to have small gaps in the layer.
Now neatly, and in rows, line up tater tots over the meat layer. Pour the soup mix evenly over the top, cover the dish with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Remove dish from oven and lower temperature to 350 degrees, then return the uncovered dish to the oven for an additional 35 minutes. Remove the dish, spread cheese evenly over the top and return to the oven for 10 more minutes or until cheese has melted. Remove the dish and let it “rest” for about 10 minutes before serving.
Note: Product brands are always a matter of choice. I prefer Hy-Vee brand mushroom soup because of its consistency, color and depth of flavor. Ore-Ida is the most well-known brand for “tater tots” but many of the “house” brands will work just as well. You’ll find you only need about half the package. As for cheese, cheddar is the Wisconsin go-to type of choice, but shredded American cheese or Monterey Jack will also work well. For color, lightly dust the cheese with paprika before returning it to the oven.
Jammer’s Frogtown Bacon-Potato Casserole
This can be prepared the night before serving, but be sure to bring it to room temperature before baking. Consider adding (or substituting) small cooked ham cubes. You could also give it a “Denver” twist by cooking chopped green bell pepper with the bacon, ham and onions.
1 pound good-quality bacon, chopped
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
6-8 large eggs, lightly beaten (go with 6 if extra large)
4-5 cups shredded hash browns, thawed completely if frozen
1 teaspoon each of seasoned salt, granulated garlic, and Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup cottage cheese, drained
¼ cup buttermilk or half & half
1-2 cups shredded Swiss or Gruyere cheese
Cook bacon and onions in large skillet until bacon is crisp. Drain fat. Combine remaining ingredients (except Swiss or Gruyere cheese) in a large bowl. Stir in the bacon/onion mix and transfer to a sprayed or buttered 9X13 inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, in a preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and spread Swiss or Gruyere over the top. Bake an additional 10-12 minutes. Insert a knife blade into the center. If it comes out clean, it’s done. Garnish with chopped scallions and paprika. Let it rest for about 5 minutes before cutting into serving pieces.
