Cooks' Exchange: Liven up a chicken dinner with new recipes

Staying “safer at home” affects people in many different ways, and for a cook, it includes food preparation, opening cans and boxes stored in kitchen cabinets while exploring what has been hiding in the freezer far too long.

The next path to conquer includes simple recipes with few ingredients to keep you home where you belong. That’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do with much success considering the many cookbooks in my collection featuring cooking for two using limited ingredients.

And, if you have a favorite recipe to share in the future including ingredients most of us already stock in our kitchens and freezers, thus preventing a trip to the nearest store, please send them as soon a possible.

Herbed tomatoes for two

1 tablespoon dry bread crumbs

2 teaspoons butter, melted

¼ teaspoon seasoned salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon cumin

1 large tomato, halved