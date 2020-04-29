Cooks' Exchange: Liven up a chicken dinner with new recipes

Staying “safer at home” affects people in many different ways, and for a cook, it includes food preparation, opening cans and boxes stored in kitchen cabinets while exploring what has been hiding in the freezer far too long.
The next path to conquer includes simple recipes with few ingredients to keep you home where you belong. That’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do with much success considering the many cookbooks in my collection featuring cooking for two using limited ingredients.
And, if you have a favorite recipe to share in the future including ingredients most of us already stock in our kitchens and freezers, thus preventing a trip to the nearest store, please send them as soon a possible.
Herbed tomatoes for two
1 tablespoon dry bread crumbs
2 teaspoons butter, melted
¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon coriander
½ teaspoon cumin
1 large tomato, halved
Combine crumbs, butter, and seasonings; stir well. Place tomato haves, cut side up in small baking dish; top with bread crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
For those of us who always have onions, celery, and macaroni on hand, here is a macaroni salad for two.
Macaroni salad for two
1 cup cooked elbow macaroni, cooled
1 hard-cooked egg, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped celery
2 tablespoons chopped onion
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon prepared mustard
Pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients, stirring lightly; cover and chill several hours before serving.
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
Broccoli is a fairly good keeper and here is a recipe that takes 5 minutes to prepare and only 10 minutes to cook.
Broccoli with lemon almond butter
½ pound broccoli cut into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons blanched slivered almonds
Steam or boil broccoli until crisp-tender, approximately 4 to 8 minutes. Meanwhile melt butter in a small saucepan over medium lo heat. Stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, and almonds. Pour over hot broccoli, and serve.
Note: When I prepare broccoli to serve as is, I wash and cut it according to single servings, place it a plastic baggie, add a few teaspoons of water, and place it in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.
Drain broccoli of water and serve. Works every time.
Serves 2
— “Table for Two” by Warren Caterson
Half and half, buttermilk, and unsalted butter are stored in my freezer at all times, while small jars of chicken and beef broth granules sit side by side in a cabinet. On another shelf is regular rice and, within reach, a box of raisins, while nuts are placed in the refrigerator after being opened.
Persian pilaf for two
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon butter
1/3 cup uncooked regular rice
½ cup chicken broth
3 tablespoons half and half
¼ cup raisins
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Toasted almond slices, optional
Saute onion in butter in large skillet until tender. Add rice and cook 1 minute. Stir in broth, half and half, raisins and seasonings. Bring mixture to boil, and cover. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Fluff with fork and garnish with toasted almonds.
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
If you have time to marinate, try this using a few ingredients for pork loin chops to remember.
Pork chops with white wine
2 center-cut pork loin chops, 1-inch thick
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons white wine
1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
1 ½ teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
Combine soy sauce, wine, brown sugar, and rosemary in a small bowl. Place meat in a re-sealable plastic bag. Pour marinade over chops and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Drain and discard marinade. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chops in a lightly oiled baking dish. Bake uncovered for 30-35 minutes or until juices run clear.
Serves 2
— “Table for Two” by Warren Caterson
Chicken is affordable, appreciated, and delicious if prepared properly. Here are a bunch of recipes to liven up a chicken dinner.
Chicken Dijon
2 whole chicken breasts, split, boned, and skinned
2 tablespoons buttermilk
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
½ cup chicken broth
¼ cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Saute chicken in butter over low heat about 20 minutes or until tender. Remove chicken to a warm platter. Blend flour into pan drippings; cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half; cook until smooth and thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in mustard. Add chicken; cover and simmer about 10 minutes.
Serves 2
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
Chicken with olives
2 whole chicken breasts, split, boned, and skinned
3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil
3 to 4 tablespoons buttermilk
1/4 cup white wine
6 to 8 sliced pimiento-stuffed olives
Parsley to taste
Wash and fry chicken breasts; brown on both sides in olive oil and butter. Cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes. Turn chicken and add ¼ cup wine and olives; cook 10 minutes. Turn chicken again and cook until tender. Remove chicken to a serving platter; add remainder of wine and parsley to drippings. Bring mixture to a boil; serve hot over chicken.
Serves 2
Orange marinated chicken
2 whole chicken breasts, split and skinned
¼ cup orange juice
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground marjoram
¼ teaspoon dried basil leaves
½ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Wash chicken and dry well with absorbent towels. Combine remaining ingredients. Pour mixture over chicken and refrigerate 1 hour. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes, basting occasionally.
Serves 2
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
Rosemary chicken
Salt and pepper to taste
2 whole chicken breasts, split and skinned
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed
¼ cup butter, melted
Salt and pepper chicken. Place in a shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with rosemary and drizzle with butter. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until chicken is tender.
Serves 2
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
Sauteed chicken
1 whole chicken breast, split, boned, and skinned
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup breadcrumbs
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 egg, beaten
3 tablespoons butter
Place each half of chicken breast on a sheet of waxed paper and flatten to a 1/4-inch thickness using meat mallet or rolling pin. Season with salt and pepper. Combine bread crumbs and cheese. Dip chicken in egg, then coat well with bread crumbs mixture. Saute in butter 4 to 5 minutes on each side until well browned and tender.
(As per me, this will be even better served with a side of spaghetti sauce.)
Serves 2
— “Southern Living’s Cookbook for Two”
