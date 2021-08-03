Cooks' Exchange: Late summer favorites inspired by appreciation for farmers

Recently opening a 1996 cookbook titled "Successful Farming" reminded me of visiting a farm many years ago when I was a child.
How much I enjoyed and appreciated what it offered. I was convinced, because of my love of animals, that had I lived on a farm while growing up, I would have liked sleeping with them in the barn. It was a childhood dream that never came true, but the sheer thought of it all still makes me smile. And that is why today's column has everything to do with sharing old favorite recipes from the pages of "Successful Farming" magazine. When August arrives, the sheer beauty of summer corn fields and farming creates an appreciation for those who make it all possible to remember forever.
Cabbage Casserole
With the help of the "Better Homes and Gardens" test kitchen, today's first fall casserole is from Mrs. William Freis of Elwood, Illinois, who described her cabbage casserole as being a delicious economical meal that breaks the monotony of many casseroles.
1 pound lean ground beef
¼ cup chopped onion
1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
Dash of ground cloves
4 cups shredded cabbage
Cook ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Stir in tomato sauce, salt, cinnamon and cloves, then stir in cabbage. Place in a 2-quart casserole dish, cover and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until cabbage is tender.
Yield: 4 servings
Cordon Bleu Casserole
Another favorite fall casserole tested by BHG test kitchens arrived from Betty Ruenholl of Syracuse, Nebraska, whose family raises hogs and row crops.
4 cups cubed cooked ham and/or turkey (1½ pounds)
2 cups cooked rice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
1 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons dried dillweed
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cups half-and-half, light cream or milk
½ cup fine dry bread crumbs
½ cup chopped walnuts
Additional ¼ teaspoon dried dillweed
2 tablespoons butter, melted
In a large bowl combine ham and/or turkey, rice and cheese; set aside. In a large saucepan cook onion in the first 2 tablespoons of butter until tender, but not brown. Stir in flour, 1½ teaspoons of dillweed, mustard and nutmeg until blended. Add cream or milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Pour over turkey mixture; stir to combine. Spread evenly in a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Combine bead crumbs, walnuts, the remaining dillweed and the melted butter; sprinkle atop. Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degree oven about 25 minutes or until heated through.
Yield: 6 servings
Sausage Casserole
This is a spicy sausage casserole shared by Betty Wade and husband Quinton who raise cattle near Holts Summit, Missouri. BHG test kitchens claim this is also tasty if using a mild sausage.
1 cup elbow macaroni
1 pound bulk pork sausage
1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup milk
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, mozzarella or American)
Fresh tomatoes slices (optional)
Snipped fresh basil, oregano and/or parsley
Cook macaroni according to package directions until just tender; rinse, drain and set aside. In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off excess fat. Stir in undrained tomatoes; set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour and pepper. Add milk all at once and cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir meat mixture and macaroni into white sauce.
Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart square baking dish. Sprinkle top with cheese. Bake, uncovered, in a 350 degree oven about 25 minutes or until bubbly. If desired, garnish with tomato slices and fresh herbs.
Yield: 6 servings
Ham and Vegetable Casserole
Shared by Kathryn Reeger of Shelacta, Pennyslvania, this casserole is a handy way to use frozen vegetables when crops become empty.
1 cup rotini pasta or shell macaroni
16-ounce package frozen mixed vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli and carrots
4 tablespoons butter
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
1 cup cubed sharp cheddar cheese
½ cup dairy sour cream
2 cups diced cooked ham
4½-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained
1 cup soft bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Cook pasta and vegetables separately, according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt 4 tablespoons butter; blend in flour. Add milk; cook and stir until mixture is very thick and just begins to bubble. Remove from heat. Stir in cubes of cheese and the sour cream until cheese is nearly melted. Stir in ham, mushrooms, and the cooked pasta and vegetables. Turn into a 2-quart casserole. Combine bread crumbs and remaining butter; sprinkle atop. Bake uncovered in a 350 degree oven, for 50-60 minutes or until heated through.
Yield: 6 servings
Fancy Baked Beans
Peggy Burdick and her husband, Richard, lived on a 230-acre corn and wheat farm for 40 years where they raised their children, and loved having parties and get-togethers for their grand-children. Here are a few favorites that worked well for picnics and year-round gatherings.
20-ounce can pineapple chunks
3 18-ounce jars Boston baked beans or three 16-ounce cans pork and beans with tomato sauce
1-pound package fully cooked smoked sausage links, cut into ½-inch thick bias (diagonal) slices
½ cup ketchup
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup light molasses
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Drain pineapple, reserving ½ cup of the pineapple juice. Set aside. In a 3½-4-quart crockery cooker combine beans, drained pineapple chunks, sausage, ketchup, brown sugar, and light molasses. Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 5-6 hours. Combine the reserved pineapple juice and cornstarch and add to the bean mixture the last hour of cooking.
Serves: 16
Ribs with Zesty Honey Sauce
Winnie-the-Pooh would have loved visiting the National Honey Boards test kitchen when it was time to test hundreds of varieties of honey ranging from clear to dark brown with flavors from mild to strong depending on the kind of blossoms visited by the bees. Here is a simple lip-smacking rib recipe to remember forever.
3 pounds pork loin back ribs or pork spareribs
1 cup chili sauce
½-¾ cup honey
¼ cup finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
Cut ribs into serving-size pieces. Place ribs, bone side down, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Roast uncovered in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour. Drain. Return ribs to pan.
For sauce, combine chili sauce, honey, onion, Worcestershire sauce and mustard in a small sauce pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Brush ribs with some of the sauce. Roast, uncovered, 30-45 minutes more or until ribs are tender, brushing with sauce every 15 minutes. Brush with remaining sauce before serving.
Yield: 4 servings
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.