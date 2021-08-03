Cooks' Exchange: Late summer favorites inspired by appreciation for farmers

How much I enjoyed and appreciated what it offered. I was convinced, because of my love of animals, that had I lived on a farm while growing up, I would have liked sleeping with them in the barn. It was a childhood dream that never came true, but the sheer thought of it all still makes me smile. And that is why today's column has everything to do with sharing old favorite recipes from the pages of "Successful Farming" magazine. When August arrives, the sheer beauty of summer corn fields and farming creates an appreciation for those who make it all possible to remember forever.