Cooks' Exchange: Keep these recipes close so your next cocktail party will cut the mustard
COOKS' EXCHANGE

There comes a time in every cookbook collector's life when parting with favorite books feels much like losing a best friend. When Helene Sawyer's revised edition of "Gourmet Mustard" was recently discovered hidden between two much larger, seldom used cookbooks, I sensed it was time to celebrate the discovery of a book purchased many years before at the Mustard Museum in Mount Horeb.

I would also learn that the Mustard Museum, now known as the National Mustard Museum and located in Middleton, would have answers to questions from readers, including my sons, Mike, Bill and Bob, who have become good cooks and are about to learn how to make mustard to satisfy their own tastes.

One basic rule when making mustard is to avoid contact between mustard paste and aluminum. The presence of vinegar, wine or other acidic materials can leach metal molecules from aluminum pans, as mentioned in the book's basics of mustard making. Use only plastic, glass, enameled or stainless steel utensils when making mustard. For storage and aging of mustard, use only glass jars with tight-fitting plastic or enamel-lined lids.

A few more mustard-making rules stress the importance of washing all equipment used to make sure it is completely free of grease or other contamination. Wash all items with hot, soapy water, then rinse in very hot, clear water or … put your equipment through a full dishwasher cycle. Storing the finished product requires glass jars in 4-, 6-, or 8-ounce sizes with plastic or enamel-lined lids.

Also, if using fresh herbs, they should be washed and patted dry before chopping. If a recipe calls for wine, be sure it is of good quality by using dry white wine, a vermouth. For red wines, try a dry, full-bodied red such as Italian and Spanish reds. And for sherries and champagne, choose dry, rather than sweet ones.

Basic Dijon-style Mustard

This is a basic homemade culinary classic. Today's other recipes can use this or a store-bought Dijon as the base.

2 cups dry white wine

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 cup dry mustard

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon oil

2 teaspoons salt

Combine wine, onion and garlic in a saucepan. Heat to boiling and simmer 5 minutes. Cool and discard strained solids. Add this liquid to dry mustard, stirring constantly until smooth. Blend in honey, oil and salt. Return to saucepan (have hankies ready or hold face away from steam) and heat slowly until thickened, stirring constantly. Cool, store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Place in refrigerator.

Yield: 1½ cups

Honey Dijon Mustard

This is a hot and tangy-sweet mustard.

1 cup honey

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

¾ cup dry mustard

Combine ingredients. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.

Yield: 1 cup

Note: A mild honey mustard can be made by decreasing honey to ¼ cup and omit dry mustard, then proceed as directed above.

Aioli-Garlic Mustard

Here is one for garlic lovers!

3 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon oil

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

Combine ingredients. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate

Cranberry Mustard

This is a sweet, tart and somewhat hot mustard. Perfect at Thanksgiving, but enjoyed throughout the year.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

¾ cup jellied cranberry sauce

¾ cup dry mustard

Mix all together. Transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.

Yield: 2 cups

Christmas Mustard

Another perfect giftable mustard.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

1 tablespoon crystalized ginger, minced

1 tablespoon mixed candied fruit, minced

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon, ground

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator.

Yield: 1 cup

Fenberry Mustard

In the early British days, fenberry was the name used for cranberry. Both berries come from the honeysuckle family. Wonderful on poultry sandwiches.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

1 large shallot, chopped

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons cranberry liqueur (optional, but if you've got it, do try it!)

¾ cup whole cranberry sauce

¾ cup dry mustard

Mix all the ingredients together. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.

Yield: 2 cups

Italian Supremo Mustard

This is a fantastic topping for grilled Italian sausage on a bun. Add sautéed red peppers and onions.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

½ cup dry mustard

¼ cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons black olives, chopped

¼ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried chervil

⅛ teaspoon dried cilantro

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup red wine

Mix all ingredients together. Transfer to jar with tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.

Yield: 2 cups

Gourmet Onion Mustard

Select Vidalia, Texas, Bermuda, Walla Walla or other favorite garden onions.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup dry mustard

Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator.

Yield: 2 cups

Barbecue Mustard

Use as you would barbecue sauce.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce

¼ cup dry mustard

½ cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon liquid smoke

Combine all ingredients. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate.

Yield: 2 cups

Tex-Mex Mustard

Spread this on top of chicken and bake for an easy and delicious dinner.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

4-ounce can mild green chilis, chopped

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon Tequila or dry white wine

2 tablespoons dry mustard

⅛ teaspoon each of cumin, cilantro and fresh ground coriander

Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age 2 weeks in a cool dark place. Store in the refrigerator.

Yield: About 1⅓ cups

Sesame Mustard

Sesame seeds add a nutty flavor.

1 cup Dijon-style mustard

¼ cup dry mustard

¼ cup sesame seeds

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Mix all ingredients, transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in refrigerator.

Yield: 1½ cups

Enlightened Spicy Avocado Dip

Moving on with cocktail party gatherings, here are three recipes that received awards. Isabel Hubbard has been waiting for an avocado recipe described as “bursting with flavor” with hints of citrus and spice.

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream

¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

¼-½ teaspoon prepared wasabi

Assorted fresh vegetables

Place the first seven ingredients in a food processor; cover and process until smooth. Chill until serving with vegetables.

Yield: 1½ cups

Picnic Veggie Dip

This delicious dip has been served alongside a colorful array of vegetables at many different events to become a popular appetizer no matter the occasion.

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1.7-ounce package of vegetable soup mix

10-ounce package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

8-ounce can of water chestnuts, drained and chopped

Assorted fresh vegetables

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream and soup mix. Stir in spinach and water chestnuts. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with vegetables.

Yield: 3 cups

Curried Chicken Cheese Log

A reader recently asked for a curry recipe to prepare for a cocktail party. Here is one using a small amount of curry to serve with crackers.

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

1½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken

⅓ cup finely chopped celery

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon steak sauce

½ teaspoon curry powder

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

Ritz crackers

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the chicken, celery, parsley, steak sauce and curry powder. Shape into a 9-inch log. Roll in almonds. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with crackers.

Yield: 3 cups

Catherine Murray of Cook's Exchange

Catherine Murray

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.

