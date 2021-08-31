Cooks' Exchange: Keep these recipes close so your next cocktail party will cut the mustard

There comes a time in every cookbook collector's life when parting with favorite books feels much like losing a best friend. When Helene Sawyer's revised edition of "Gourmet Mustard" was recently discovered hidden between two much larger, seldom used cookbooks, I sensed it was time to celebrate the discovery of a book purchased many years before at the Mustard Museum in Mount Horeb.
I would also learn that the Mustard Museum, now known as the National Mustard Museum and located in Middleton, would have answers to questions from readers, including my sons, Mike, Bill and Bob, who have become good cooks and are about to learn how to make mustard to satisfy their own tastes.
One basic rule when making mustard is to avoid contact between mustard paste and aluminum. The presence of vinegar, wine or other acidic materials can leach metal molecules from aluminum pans, as mentioned in the book's basics of mustard making. Use only plastic, glass, enameled or stainless steel utensils when making mustard. For storage and aging of mustard, use only glass jars with tight-fitting plastic or enamel-lined lids.
A few more mustard-making rules stress the importance of washing all equipment used to make sure it is completely free of grease or other contamination. Wash all items with hot, soapy water, then rinse in very hot, clear water or … put your equipment through a full dishwasher cycle. Storing the finished product requires glass jars in 4-, 6-, or 8-ounce sizes with plastic or enamel-lined lids.
Also, if using fresh herbs, they should be washed and patted dry before chopping. If a recipe calls for wine, be sure it is of good quality by using dry white wine, a vermouth. For red wines, try a dry, full-bodied red such as Italian and Spanish reds. And for sherries and champagne, choose dry, rather than sweet ones.
Basic Dijon-style Mustard
This is a basic homemade culinary classic. Today's other recipes can use this or a store-bought Dijon as the base.
2 cups dry white wine
1 large onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 cup dry mustard
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon oil
2 teaspoons salt
Combine wine, onion and garlic in a saucepan. Heat to boiling and simmer 5 minutes. Cool and discard strained solids. Add this liquid to dry mustard, stirring constantly until smooth. Blend in honey, oil and salt. Return to saucepan (have hankies ready or hold face away from steam) and heat slowly until thickened, stirring constantly. Cool, store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Place in refrigerator.
Yield: 1½ cups
Honey Dijon Mustard
This is a hot and tangy-sweet mustard.
1 cup honey
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
¾ cup dry mustard
Combine ingredients. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.
Yield: 1 cup
Note: A mild honey mustard can be made by decreasing honey to ¼ cup and omit dry mustard, then proceed as directed above.
Aioli-Garlic Mustard
Here is one for garlic lovers!
3 large garlic cloves, crushed
1 teaspoon oil
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
Combine ingredients. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate
Cranberry Mustard
This is a sweet, tart and somewhat hot mustard. Perfect at Thanksgiving, but enjoyed throughout the year.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
¾ cup jellied cranberry sauce
¾ cup dry mustard
Mix all together. Transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.
Yield: 2 cups
Christmas Mustard
Another perfect giftable mustard.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
1 tablespoon crystalized ginger, minced
1 tablespoon mixed candied fruit, minced
⅛ teaspoon cinnamon, ground
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator.
Yield: 1 cup
Fenberry Mustard
In the early British days, fenberry was the name used for cranberry. Both berries come from the honeysuckle family. Wonderful on poultry sandwiches.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
1 large shallot, chopped
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons cranberry liqueur (optional, but if you've got it, do try it!)
¾ cup whole cranberry sauce
¾ cup dry mustard
Mix all the ingredients together. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.
Yield: 2 cups
Italian Supremo Mustard
This is a fantastic topping for grilled Italian sausage on a bun. Add sautéed red peppers and onions.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
½ cup dry mustard
¼ cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons black olives, chopped
¼ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon dried chervil
⅛ teaspoon dried cilantro
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup red wine
Mix all ingredients together. Transfer to jar with tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate.
Yield: 2 cups
Gourmet Onion Mustard
Select Vidalia, Texas, Bermuda, Walla Walla or other favorite garden onions.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
½ cup onion, chopped
½ cup white wine vinegar
½ cup dry mustard
Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator.
Yield: 2 cups
Barbecue Mustard
Use as you would barbecue sauce.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce
¼ cup dry mustard
½ cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ teaspoon liquid smoke
Combine all ingredients. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate.
Yield: 2 cups
Tex-Mex Mustard
Spread this on top of chicken and bake for an easy and delicious dinner.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
4-ounce can mild green chilis, chopped
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon Tequila or dry white wine
2 tablespoons dry mustard
⅛ teaspoon each of cumin, cilantro and fresh ground coriander
Mix all ingredients, transfer to jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age 2 weeks in a cool dark place. Store in the refrigerator.
Yield: About 1⅓ cups
Sesame Mustard
Sesame seeds add a nutty flavor.
1 cup Dijon-style mustard
¼ cup dry mustard
¼ cup sesame seeds
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon ginger, grated
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Mix all ingredients, transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Age in a cool dark place for 2 weeks. Store in refrigerator.
Yield: 1½ cups
Enlightened Spicy Avocado Dip
Moving on with cocktail party gatherings, here are three recipes that received awards. Isabel Hubbard has been waiting for an avocado recipe described as “bursting with flavor” with hints of citrus and spice.
2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream
¼ cup lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
¼-½ teaspoon prepared wasabi
Assorted fresh vegetables
Place the first seven ingredients in a food processor; cover and process until smooth. Chill until serving with vegetables.
Yield: 1½ cups
Picnic Veggie Dip
This delicious dip has been served alongside a colorful array of vegetables at many different events to become a popular appetizer no matter the occasion.
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1.7-ounce package of vegetable soup mix
10-ounce package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
8-ounce can of water chestnuts, drained and chopped
Assorted fresh vegetables
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream and soup mix. Stir in spinach and water chestnuts. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with vegetables.
Yield: 3 cups
Curried Chicken Cheese Log
A reader recently asked for a curry recipe to prepare for a cocktail party. Here is one using a small amount of curry to serve with crackers.
2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
1½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken
⅓ cup finely chopped celery
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon steak sauce
½ teaspoon curry powder
½ cup sliced almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
Ritz crackers
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the chicken, celery, parsley, steak sauce and curry powder. Shape into a 9-inch log. Roll in almonds. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with crackers.
Yield: 3 cups
