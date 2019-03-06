Hello March and farewell to a frosty February many of us will never forget. In my March columns, I’m highlighting favorite recipes from old cookbooks and those passed down by family members and friends. Brand new cookbooks create excitement for many reasons, while old cookbooks generate a warmth in nourishing ways too special to forget.

My mother was a great cook and enjoyed every minute required to serve whatever she had prepared with a smile. The kitchen was small and cozy with just enough room for a red Formica table in the center of the room with chairs for her and Daddy, my sister, Elaine, and me. My dog Suzy knew better not to beg and patiently sat on the floor next to a wall heat register knowing there’d be a few tasty leftovers for her.

There were only two small windows to look out from and hanging underneath one was a large 20x20 inch wooden cutting board. When the house was sold many years later, I forgot to remove it and think about it often while using my own much smaller ones.

Being Catholics, Friday nights in our house meant not eating meat. And we didn’t care because Mother made an omelet that was so special it was worth remembering for a lifetime. Many years later it was included in one of my Wisconsin Air/Army National Guard cookbooks. The other day I made it for the first time in countless years and wasn’t pleased with the finished product. Wondering why, I decided that the size of the onions and green peppers today are much larger than they were back in the 1950s. Using smaller vegetables, it was better, but still not as good as what Mother made on Friday nights. Here is my own rendition.

Mother’s green pepper omelet

2 tablespoons olive oil

Small garlic clove, chopped fine

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1 cup thinly sliced green pepper

4 eggs

½ cup milk

1/8 cup Italian bread crumbs

1/8 cup grated Romano cheese

Salt and pepper to taste, optional

1 teaspoon minced parsley

In a medium size heavy skillet (ceramic works fine), add olive oil and saute garlic, onions, and green peppers slowly until somewhat tender. Whisk eggs and milk together and pour over vegetables. Sprinkle with crumbs, grated cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover and cook slowly on low heat until set.

Note: Substituting sweet red pepper makes the omelet too sweet.

Theo Christensen, Madison, sent a nice note including many memories from the past when she and her husband were first married and their first Valentine’s Day was celebrated with a heart-shaped meatloaf. Back then, Kroger’s hamburger was only 39 cents a pound, she enjoyed eating Babcock ice cream before eating the main meal, and relished having prime rib on Sundays. She also mentioned that her parents used to soak chicken pieces in Wishbone Italian Dressing for several hours before grilling with no additional basting necessary. Other memories included her mother’s meatloaf recipe back in the 1960s.

Mom’s meatloaf

1 egg

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup tapioca

2-3 tablespoons dried onion flakes

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 pound hamburger (not lean)

Meat tenderizer

Whisk the first five ingredients together and allow to set. When adding hamburger to the mixture, do by halves, sprinkle with meat tenderizer, and stir with a fork. Then add second half of tenderized meat and allow to firm. Shape into one or two loaves. “The egg will ooze some. Top with ketchup if desired.”

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

When my longtime neighbor Carol Rohde responded to a request for favorite old recipes, she immediately thought of two and hand delivered the first one as being “a winner” from the Wisconsin State Journal in 1968.

Hamburger-potato fair

2 pounds hamburger

½ cup onions, sliced

½ cup celery, sliced

½ cup green peppers, sliced

1 can tomato soup plus ½ can of water

Potatoes, pared and sliced

1 can cream of mushroom soup plus ½ can of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown hamburger; drain off excess fat. Season to taste. Spread meat on bottom of 9x13-inch pan and top with raw onions, celery, and green peppers. Combine tomato soup with water; mix well and pour over vegetables. Slice potatoes thinly, as many as you want and cover the vegetable combination. Mix together mushroom soup and milk and pour mixture over everything. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour until potatoes are done. If you like it brown, uncover for 20 minutes.

Serves about 10

Memories often carry Mike Repas back to Pittsburgh. There was a typical “Mom & Pop” restaurant in Pittsburgh back then called “Big Jims on the Run”...the “ Run” being what natives call their part of town. During one of those visits, Repas and the family drove into town, stopped in “the Run” and had dinner at Big Jim’s. He remembers the meatballs being “awesome”. Years later, after acquiring the recipe, he has made them often.

Big Jim’s meatballs

A little extra virgin olive oil

2 eggs

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground preferred

2 pounds lean ground beef or chuck (no less than an 80/20 grind)

1 cup “regular” panko (see notes)

Heaping ¼ cup of grated pecorino Romano cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a shallow baking dish or rimmed pan. In a large bowl, mix together the egg and seasonings. When mixed, add the beef, panko and cheese and, using your hands, combine thoroughly, but don’t “work” the mix into too smooth of a consistency. Form the mixture into meatballs of the size desired. Line them up, about an inch apart in your baking vessel. Cover the vessel with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for another 10-12 minutes until lightly browned.

Notes: When making this recipe, you can substitute processed day-old hard bread for the panko.

Moms and grandmothers always enjoyed (and still do) making cookies for the children in the family to enjoy with a cold glass of milk. Judie Urso Heiman reminisced about her mother, “Millie” Urso, who worked as a hostess at the Colonial Inn on Monona Drive, then stayed on when the restaurant was sold and renamed it Angelo’s.

Many, like my own parents who frequented the restaurant, knew Millie and appreciated how well she took care of them. Millie was also a fine cook and when her daughter recently looked through her old recipe box, it stirred memories about a favorite city chicken recipe that wasn’t chicken at all, but instead veal and pork.

Some of the recipes were incomplete either lacking measurements or how long to bake them. One of Heiman’s favorite cookies was a date-filled sugar cookie that she made often for her mom in the years that followed.

Millie’s original date-filled sugar cookies

1 cup shortening (1/2 cup lard, ½ cup butter)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups flour

Cream shortening and sugar; add milk, egg and vanilla and beat well. Add flour, baking soda, cream of tartar. Stir and chill for 1 hour.

Date filling:

2 cups chopped dates

½ cup sugar

1 cup water

1 heaping tablespoon of cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix together everything except vanilla. Boil until it thickens, then add vanilla.

Roll out cookie dough on floured surface for a top and a bottom. Use a 3 ½ to 4 ½ inch glass to cut out dough. Cut a small hole in center of top half of cookie dough. Fill bottom dough with 1 heaping teaspoon of date mixture and lay top half over all, pinching edges together. Bake at 365 degrees for 10-12 minutes on an ungreased cookie sheet.

