Cooks' Exchange: It's never too late for a few more holiday cookie recipes

Now and then, many paths with food in mind lead elsewhere than what one might expect. Instead of family favorite Christmas cookie recipes to make and bake with delicious memories midway through December, other ideas meander along the way on different paths to please others with brand new ideas of how to celebrate the holidays.

Not that there is anything wrong with the cookies you so willingly ate more than you should have on a particular day, or the fruit cake that suddenly seemed to disappear more quickly than expected. It’s just that maybe there’s still room to consider a few more last-minute recipes to add a little more excitement to the day.

Grandma Eckert’s Fruit Cookies

While recently searching through a few old holiday cookie pamphlets, I discovered the 2002 Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal Holiday Cookie Collection competition with pictures of winners and their recipes. I came across a fruit cookie recipe submitted by finalist Douglas Schrier of Wadsworth who claims that it wouldn’t have been Christmas as a kid without his Grandma’s cookies sent from Florida. He describes the cookies as having “special powers because they started fights and arguments, were hoarded, hidden, and finally, Mom had to divide them up evenly between me, my brother and dad.”