Cooks' Exchange: It's never too late for a few more holiday cookie recipes

Now and then, many paths with food in mind lead elsewhere than what one might expect. Instead of family favorite Christmas cookie recipes to make and bake with delicious memories midway through December, other ideas meander along the way on different paths to please others with brand new ideas of how to celebrate the holidays.
Not that there is anything wrong with the cookies you so willingly ate more than you should have on a particular day, or the fruit cake that suddenly seemed to disappear more quickly than expected. It’s just that maybe there’s still room to consider a few more last-minute recipes to add a little more excitement to the day.
Grandma Eckert’s Fruit Cookies
While recently searching through a few old holiday cookie pamphlets, I discovered the 2002 Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal Holiday Cookie Collection competition with pictures of winners and their recipes. I came across a fruit cookie recipe submitted by finalist Douglas Schrier of Wadsworth who claims that it wouldn’t have been Christmas as a kid without his Grandma’s cookies sent from Florida. He describes the cookies as having “special powers because they started fights and arguments, were hoarded, hidden, and finally, Mom had to divide them up evenly between me, my brother and dad.”
Thought you’d enjoy Schrier’s holiday drop cookie.
1 cup raisins
2 cups packed brown sugar
1 cup solid vegetable shortening
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon powdered ginger
3 eggs
5 tablespoons sour cream
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1½ teaspoons baking soda
8 cups flour
1 cup chopped nuts
12 ounces chocolate chips
10-ounce jar of maraschino cherries with juice
For the dough, place raisins in a small bowl, cover with hot water and set aside to soak. In a very large bowl, cream together sugar, shortening and salt until fluffy. Mix in cinnamon, ginger, eggs and sour cream. In another bowl, sift together baking powder, baking soda and 2 cups of the flour. Stir into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts and chocolate chips. Drain raisins and stir raisins into batter. Stir in cherry juice and broken-up cherries.
Stir in remaining 6 cups of flour a little at a time. The batter will be extremely stiff. Use a powerful mixer if possible. When all flour has been incorporated, cover dough and chill at least 4 hours or overnight.
Drop dough by teaspoons onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Creamy Crunch Peanut Butter
Continuing with the competition stand-outs, Samantha Siegferth, 10, finalist in the kids group, impressed judges with a peanut butter cookie recipe made with just three ingredients. Her grandmother taught her how to make the cookies and Samantha claims they are gone before the next tray is removed from the oven.
1 cup sugar
1 cup peanut butter, plain or chunky
1 egg
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Drop on greased cookie sheet and make crisscross design with fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Fruit Cake Squares
Being already knee deep in cookie baking, here is another finalist recipe you’ll want to make for the holiday season that took first place honors for Sarah Wohlford of Wooster in the bar category sporting a slightly crunchy top making it a big hit with the judges.
2 cups broken pecan meats
½ pound unsalted butter at room temperature
1 pound light brown sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 cups flour
½ pound candied red and green cherries
½ pound candied pineapple
Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan. Arrange pecans evenly in pan. In a mixer bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour and mix well. Carefully spread over pecans in pan. Press fruit into the batter. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Cut into bars while warm. Cool completely. Store in airtight containers.
Kahlua and Butterscotch Schnapps Brownies
Angela Kline of Coventry Township created her own recipe for super-rich brownies spiked with coffee liqueur and topped with butterscotch schnapps frosting to become another finalist in the bar category.
½ cup softened margarine
¾ cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 egg
1 egg yolk
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons Kahlua or other coffee liqueur
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 ¼ cups flour
¹⁄³ cup cocoa powder
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup butterscotch chips
½ cup chopped walnuts
Cream margarine, sugar and vanilla with a spoon until fluffy. Add egg, egg yolk and ½ cup Kahlua; mix well. Add salt, baking powder, flour and cocoa powder. Mix until smooth. Stir in chips and walnuts.
Spread batter in a 9x13-inch pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool until just slightly warm. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons Kahlua over top. Cool completely, then spread with frosting. Cut into squares. Store in airtight containers.
Frosting
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons Kahlua liqueur
2 tablespoons margarine
½ cup cocoa powder
Butterscotch schnapps
Combine sugar, vanilla, Kahlua, margarine and cocoa powder in a mixer bowl. Mix well. Beat in enough schnapps to achieve a spreading consistency.
Chinese Noodle Cookies
You’ve probably had something like this before, but Jeff Reeder of Akron created these cookies from a friend’s description. Reeder and his nieces make dozens of cookies at Christmas for relatives and friends, a tradition started years ago by Reeder and his grandmother. Because of its simplicity, this is a perfect recipe to make with youngsters that became a no-bake finalist.
10 ounces cashews
10 ounces Chinese chow mein noodles
10 ounces butterscotch chips
12 ounces milk chocolate chips
In a bowl, combine cashews, noodles and butterscotch chips. Pour onto a cookie sheet. Melt chocolate chips in a microwave oven or a double boiler. Cool slightly, then pour over noodle mixture, coating everything well. Freeze until chocolate hardens. Break into pieces.
Hawaiian Dreams
Yet another no-bake finalist, Sylvia Battagline of Youngstown, Ohio, entered sugar-coated, balls of chopped dried apricots, pineapple, coconut, cherries and macadamia nuts bound with sweetened condensed milk that quickly became a favorite for many with just a single bite.
Dough
1 pound dried apricots
6 ounces dried pineapple
14-ounce package flaked coconut
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
½ cup dried cherries, chopped
½ cup macadamia nuts, chopped
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons margarine for hands
Finely chop apricots and pineapple in a food processor. Combine in a large bowl with coconut, milk, cherries and nuts.
Spread sugar on a piece of waxed paper. Coat hands with the margarine. Mix ingredients well with hands. Shape into walnut-sized balls and roll in sugar to coat evenly. Let stand overnight at room temperature to marry flavors. Cookies may be frozen. Makes about 90 balls.
Carson Gulley’s Swiss Steak
A short time after featuring the late Carson Gulley a few weeks ago with a selection of his recipes, a request arrived from Alan Chancellor sharing his own memories about the chef and the excellent food he prepared, and wondered if I happened to have his recipe for Swiss steak. Here it is, copied from one of Gulley’s soft cover cookbooks I found years ago at an estate sale.
6 5-ounce pieces round steak
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup flour
4 tablespoons shortening
¼ cup onion, cut fine
½ cup celery, cut fine
1 cup stock
½ cup tomatoes, canned
¼ teaspoon marjoram
Note: If you prefer not to use tomatoes, use 1½ cups of stock instead of just one cup and ¼ teaspoon oregano may be substituted for the marjoram.
Season steak with salt and pepper, dredge in flour and let stand a few minutes. Brown meat in the hot fat and place in a baking dish. Now sauté the onions and celery in the fat, add stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Sprinkle marjoram over the meat, add the hot liquid which contains the celery and onion and bake at 325 degrees until tender.
