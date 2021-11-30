Cooks' Exchange: It's December, which means it's never too early to start baking

Amen, November. Hello, December. From cranberries and pumpkin pie to Christmas cookies and fruit cake, life continues to move along one delicious path to another mouth-watering experience.
Capturing old favorites while preparing brand new recipes using ingredients never before heard of requires a certain degree of enthusiasm and patience while making sure our old-fashioned favorites will not disappear forever. With that in mind, here are some past, present and new holiday favorites to prepare during a brand new December and what else it might offer along the way.
Italian Almond Anise Cookies
The delicate crunch, flavor, and how this cookie is made returns me to the past.
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons anise seeds
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
2 eggs
½ teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon anise extract
1½ cups coarsely chopped almonds
Preheat oven to 325 F. Set aside a baking sheet; do not grease. Combine flour, anise seeds, baking powder and salt. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter, sugar and orange zest until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla and anise extract. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in almonds. Divide dough in half. Place both pieces of dough on an ungreased baking sheet and form into two flattened 14x3-inch logs, spaced 3 inches apart. Bake for 40 minutes, or until a light golden color. Reduce oven temperature to 250 F. Transfer logs to a cutting board. Using a large serrated knife, cut logs crosswise and slightly on the diagonal into ¾-inch slices. Arrange biscotti cut side down on baking sheet. Return to oven and bake for 20 minutes, turning once to brown both sides. Cool on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.
Yield: 3 dozen
Holiday White Fruitcake
Discovered in Hawaii in 1968, this is a holiday fruitcake described as being somewhat “addictive," taking only 20 minutes to prepare, making four loaves (16 slices each) and also nice when toasted.
8-ounce package chopped mixed candied fruit
1¼ cups golden raisins
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 cups butter, softened
2 cups sugar
6 eggs
Preheat oven to 275 F. Line bottoms of four greased 9x5-inch loaf pans with greased parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine candied fruit, raisins and walnuts; add ½ cup flour and toss to coat. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in remaining flour. Fold in fruit mixture. Transfer to prepared pans. Bake 50-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool.
Gift of the Magi Bread
Discovered in my December/January 2021 issue of "On Wisconsin," here is another special bread recipe described as being chock-full of banana, oranges, cherries, almonds, coconut, dates and chocolate chips, to become a perfect Christmas morning treat.
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 medium)
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
⅔ cup sliced almonds, divided
½ cup chopped maraschino cherries
½ cup chopped dates
In mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with bananas, beating well after each addition. Stir in oranges, coconut, chocolate chips, ½ cup almonds, cherries and dates. Spoon into two greased 8x4x2-inch loaf pans. Sprinkle with remaining almonds. Bake at 350 F for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes; remove to wire racks. Cool completely. Wrap loaves tightly in foil and store at room temperature for 3 days or refrigerate up to 1 week; or freeze for up to 3 months.
Yield: 2 loaves
Sesame Chicken Bites
Save time by making the honey-mustard dipping sauce the day before these tender morsels will be served to become a party favorite for all ages.
Dipping Sauce
¾ cup mayonnaise
4½ teaspoons honey
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
Chicken
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon ground mustard
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup dry bread crumbs
¼ cup sesame seeds
2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
2-4 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
In a small bowl, mix sauce ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
In a shallow bowl, combine mayonnaise, onion powder, mustard and pepper. In another shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs, sesame seeds and parsley. Coat chicken pieces in mayonnaise mixture, then in crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere to all sides. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches; cook until chicken is no longer pink, turning occasionally and adding additional oil as needed. Serve with dipping sauce.
Yield: About 2 dozen bites and ¾ cup sauce
Mushroom Oven Rice
If you have had your share of mashed potatoes and gravy, this was shared by a reader who remembers their mother serving this many years ago, always warranting seconds.
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
¼ cup butter
½ cup finely chopped celery
½ cup finely chopped onion
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 14-ounce can chicken broth
⅓ cup water
1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
In a skillet, sauté rice in butter for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Add celery and onion; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms, cook and stir until celery is tender. Transfer to a greased 1½ quart baking dish. Stir in the broth, water, soy sauce and parsley. Cover and bake at 350 F for 45-50 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.
Yield: 6 servings
Cranberry Walnut Pie
Being a bit of a dessert lover, this interesting pie recipe was discovered in "Gatherings," a Milwaukee Jr. League cookbook. Having every ingredient on hand, it was made immediately, then again, a week later.
9-inch unbaked pie shell
2 cups whole fresh cranberries
1 cup whole walnut halves
¼ cup brown sugar
1 egg
½ cup sugar
⅓ cup butter, melted and cooled
½ cup flour
Rinse cranberries in a colander and allow to dry. Place pie shell in a 9-inch pie plate and fill with whole cranberries and walnut halves. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Combine egg, sugar, butter and flour and beat well. Spread on top of cranberries and nuts. Bake 45-50 minutes.
Serves: 8
Pumpkin Gingerbread
If unexpected guests stop by during the last month of the year, it’s always nice to have another loaf of gingerbread on hand to enjoy with milk or coffee. This is a favorite bread during the holiday season because these old-fashioned flavors evoke warm memories from the past.
1 cup all-purpose flour, divided
¼ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ cup canned pumpkin
¼ cup molasses
1 egg
2½ tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons milk
Topping
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
1 tablespoon sugar
In mixing bowl, combine ½ cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger. Add pumpkin, molasses, egg, butter and milk. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then on high for 2 minutes. Add remaining flour; beat on high for 2 minutes. Pour into two greased 5x3-inch loaf pans. There will be a small amount of dough in each pan. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 F for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pans before removing to wire racks. Cool completely.
Yield: 2 mini loaves
Happy Holidays!
