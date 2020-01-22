Cooks' Exchange: Italian recipes bring back memories of Greenbush neighborhood

A short time ago, readers responded to a question asked in the State Journal about “memories of beloved Madison restaurants.” The responses were heartfelt and it didn’t surprise me to learn that Josie’s, once located at the corner of Park and Regent Streets also known as Spaghetti Corners, was among the most missed.
And, if anyone had asked me what recipe from a Madison restaurant was the most requested since this column began in 1993, I’d confess that it happened to be Josie’s spaghetti sauce.
Owner Josie Magnasco arrived in Madison as a child from Palermo, Sicily in 1911. She married Ernest Schuepbach, a young Swiss farmer from New Glarus where the couple settled while farming and raising seven children. She also became a master at preparing the Italian and Sicilian food she grew up with.
Her daughter, Joanne Shuepbach Jensen, became one of my good friends who shared much in my cookbooks about the Greenbush neighborhood, except for her mother’s spaghetti sauce, which continues to remain a secret.
Josie’s Bruscoloni
1 ½ pounds round steak, cut about ½-inch thick
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 teaspoon grated Parmesan cheese
1 tomato, diced
½ teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup raisins
¼ of a small onion, chopped
¼ pound salami, diced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Italian bread crumbs
2 hard boiled eggs. sliced
¼ cup olive oil
Spaghetti sauce
Pound meat to somewhat flatten. Combine garlic, cheese, tomato, parsley, raisins, onions, salami, salt, pepper and add bread crumbs to form a stuffing. Place on the flattened meat and arrange egg slices flat over stuffing. Roll and secure by tying the meat roll with strings. Brown meat in olive oil, then place meat roll in a kettle of spaghetti sauce and simmer for one hour. Remove from sauce, cut strings and carefully remove. Slice cross sections and place slices alongside or across from each other to serve with sauce and pasta. Serves 4 to 5
Note: Because meat, at times, becomes so tender while cooking, it can be difficult to slice into cross section serving pieces, Joanne Schuepbach Jensen often cuts and removes the strings, then refrigerates the cooked meat roll until the next day when it becomes much easier to slice.
Vicki Parisi is searching for an Italian stuffing for a turkey that includes “rice, salami, hard-boiled eggs, etc.” This was submitted by Rose Caravello Verbeski in Volume I on page 161 of “A Taste of Memories from the old ‘Bush.’”
Italian stuffing for poultry
1 pound hamburger
2 large onions, cut up
½ pound bacon, cut up, fried crisp, and drained
6 slices hard salami, cut into small pieces
1 ½ cups Italian flavored bread crumbs
8 ounces canned, peeled, tomatoes
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 hard-boiled eggs, cut up
Saute hamburger and onions. Drain. Add bacon, salami, bread crumbs, tomatoes and cheese. Mix well. Add eggs and stir lightly with fork. Fill cavity of fowl or place in baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. This will be enough for a 15 pound bird.
Here is a recipe from Bryanna Clark Grogan’s wonderful book, “Nonna’s Italian Kitchen,” published in 1998 and bursting with delicious home-style vegan recipes. Caponata can be served at room temperature with crostini, crackers or in a sandwich.
Caponata
Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing or spraying
1 pound eggplant, cut into ¾-inch cubes
2 large stalks celery, diced
1 small onion, chopped
2 large cloves garlic, minced or pressed
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
15-ounce can tomato puree (2 cups)
½ cup sliced pitted Italian green olives, pimiento-stuffed green olives, or pitted kalamata black olives
½ cup dry red wine (can be non-alcoholic)
2 tablespoons drained capers
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon unbleached sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Optional (use any or all):
¼ cup lightly toasted pine nuts
2 tablespoons raisins
½ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
1 or 2 bell peppers (any color) roasted, seeded, trimmed, and chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Brush or spray a cookie sheet with olive oil, and place eggplant cubes on it. Spray or brush with a little more olive oil. Bake eggplant for 30 minutes or until soft and browned on the bottom.
Meanwhile, in a large, heavy skillet, saute celery, onion, and garlic in the 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat until celery has softened, stirring often. Add baked eggplant to celery mixture along with tomato puree, capers, olives, vinegar, sugar, wine, and any optional ingredients you are using, except the parsley. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick, about 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add parsley at this time if you are using it. Serve hot or at room temperature. If you store it in the refrigerator, let it come to room temperature or heat before serving.
