Cooks' Exchange: Italian recipes bring back memories of Greenbush neighborhood

Brush or spray a cookie sheet with olive oil, and place eggplant cubes on it. Spray or brush with a little more olive oil. Bake eggplant for 30 minutes or until soft and browned on the bottom.

Meanwhile, in a large, heavy skillet, saute celery, onion, and garlic in the 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat until celery has softened, stirring often. Add baked eggplant to celery mixture along with tomato puree, capers, olives, vinegar, sugar, wine, and any optional ingredients you are using, except the parsley. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick, about 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add parsley at this time if you are using it. Serve hot or at room temperature. If you store it in the refrigerator, let it come to room temperature or heat before serving.