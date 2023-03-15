Have you ever made a “favorite” recipe much better than ever before and felt that life in general will never be the same again in your household and its kitchen? That recently happened when a favorite can of baked beans was opened for a recipe and I had an idea to do something different for something that had previously been enjoyed. With taste buds remaining eager to welcome a variety of new flavors to enjoy and appreciate at any time, new recipes seem to take precedence at times and the tastes and flavors we’ve enjoyed for a lifetime suddenly vanish for another new flavor to celebrate and remember.

A recipe featured here last November for baked beans made with apples and raisins prompted me to bring this to your attention. Reader Judy Schulze had requested a lasagna recipe from a local restaurant and this was shared, instead, for my column. Because the recipe called for some of the ingredients to be finely ground, I felt a need to make a few changes of my own that quickly became another one of my all-time favorites. Make this. You won’t be disappointed …

Apple and Raisin Baked Beans

1 apple, pared and chopped

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup raisins (leave whole)

Small pieces of baked ham slice cut into short narrow 1-inch strips

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

¼ cup chili sauce

3/4 cup brown sugar

½ cup bourbon

28-ounce can of Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans (slow-simmered classic with bacon and brown sugar)

Mix together chopped apple and onion, whole raisins, and short ham strips and add mustard, chili sauce, sugar and bourbon. Combine with beans, place in heavy baking dish and bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour until liquid is absorbed.

***

Baked Reuben Drip

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1 cup drained sauerkraut

½ cup sour cream

2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 teaspoons minced onion

8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed

8 ounces corned beef, cut into small pieces

Combine all ingredients. Place in greased glass baking dish. Cover and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until golden. Serve with crackers.

***

Looking back through the years, I recent found a recipe for hot-dog chili. Described as being “American as apple pie,” it was also casually compared to a Dairy Queen chili dog or Coney Island from the past.

Hot-Dog Chili

½ pound ground beef

½ chopped onion

¼ cup chopped sweet green pepper

8-ounce can tomato sauce

8-ounce can red kidney beans, drained

2 teaspoons chili powder

In large skillet, cook beef, onion and sweet pepper until meat is brown. Drain off fat. Stir in tomato sauce, beans and chili powder. Bring to boil, then reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes. Serve over hot dogs in buns with shredded cheese, chopped onion and pickle relish. Makes enough sauce for 6 hot dogs.

***

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, here are a few recipes with the Irish in mind — and how surprising a drizzle of fresh lemon, a crush of mint leaves, and curls of butter elevate the flavor of sweet green peas.

Irish Peas

1 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

3 or 4 sprigs of fresh spearmint leaves, or 1 teaspoon dried mint

½ teaspoon salt

Few drops of fresh lemon juice

20 ounces packaged frozen sweet peas

3 to 4 tablespoons sweet creamery butter

Combine the water, sugar, mint leaves, salt and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add frozen peas. When the water returns to a boil, cover and simmer slowly until the peas are just tender, about 3 or 4 minutes. Separate the peas gently with a fork as they cook. Drain peas thoroughly and toss with the butter. Serve immediately garnished with more fresh mint sprigs.

***

There are many more than a few winning recipes in the “Recipe Hall of Fame One-Dish Wonders” by Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley, and here is a delicious green spinach strata for brunch or a Sunday supper served with spiced peaches.

Spinach Strata

1 package (4 cups) seasoned croutons, crushed

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 10-ounce packages spinach, chopped, thawed and drained

2 cups cottage cheese

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cubed

6 eggs, beaten

½ cup chopped onion

2 garlic cloves

4 tablespoons sour cream

Put crouton crumbs in 9-by-13-inch pan; pour melted butter over croutons. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over croutons. Bake 35 minutes at 350 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serves: 6-8

***

Here is a lemon pie from Delicious Orchards in New Jersey to also enjoy on St Pat’s Day.

Lemon Sponge Pie

1 ½ tablespoons butter

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons flour

3 eggs, separated

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

¼ cup lemon juice

1 ½ cups milk

9-inch unbaked pie shell

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cream butter. Stir in sugar, flour and egg yolks. Add lemon rind, lemon juice and milk. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold in batter mixture. Pour into pie shell. Bake for 12 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees and bake 30 minutes more. Remove from oven and cool on rack. Six servings.

***

…and, with St Patrick’s Day approaching, continue to celebrate the day by treating yourself to some Irish coffee!

Irish Coffee

For each serving:

1 ounce Irish whiskey

2 teaspoons sugar

Very hot freshly brewed coffee

Pour some boiling water into a 6-ounce stemmed goblet to heat it. Pour out the water and add whiskey and sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour in hot coffee to fill goblets ¼ full, then spoon on whipped cream to float on the coffee. Do not stir. The object is to sip the hot coffee through the cold cream. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

***

Recent request: French toast once served during Sunday Brunches at Bill Minnick’s Top Hat, and a Friday night baked cod favorite at Crandall’s.