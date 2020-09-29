Cooks' Exchange: If the gods wanted people to drink beer, why not cook with it too?

Julius Caesar described beer as a comforting and nourishing brew from the beginning of civilization. Made from fermented barley or the roots of sassafras, ginger or spruce, he also described it as an important food of early civilizations that was rich in nutrients to ensure survival during difficult times, which meant, in his estimation, that the gods wanted people to drink beer.
And although the COVID-19 era means it might not be as feasible to partake in that divine directive at tailgate gatherings, sporting events and house parties, it might still be available and consumed in different ways as an ingredient in recipes.
For starters, let's begin at John Kavenaugh's northside restaurant, Esquire Club, opened by his parents Jack and Jane, back in 1947. An old-fashioned supper club modernized through the years on North Sherman Avenue remains a favorite for many countless and delicious reasons including a beer-and-cheese spread introduced in the 1960s by a cook named Hilde, who appears in the Wisconsin Supper Club cookbook.
Beer and Cheese Spread
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded swiss cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon dry mustard
1 small garlic clove, minced
½ to ⅔ cup beer
Combine cheeses, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard and garlic. Beat in enough beer to make spreading consistency. Serve on assorted crackers or rye bread. Freshly grated cheeses make for a creamier consistency than shredded cheeses that are packaged. To make super-easy work of this recipe, John advises to substitute a cold pack cheddar for the shredded cheese.
Beer nuts will make a great appetizing addition to the menu.
Sweet and Spicy Beer Nuts
2 cups pecan halves
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
½ cup sugar
½ cup beer
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil. Mix pecans, salt, chili powder, oil, cumin and red pepper in small bowl. Spread on prepared baking sheet. Toast 10 minutes or until fragrant. Cool on baking sheet on wire rack.
Combine sugar and beer in small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture registers 250 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove from heat; carefully stir in nuts and any loose spices. Spread sugared nuts on baking sheet, separating clusters. Cool completely. Break up any large pieces before serving.
Cooking With Beer, Publications International
Who would have thought I'd find this recipe in a 1995 Miss America Book? Submitted by Judy Dale, Atlantic City Hostess.
Beer Bread
3 cups self-rising flour
¾ cup granulated sugar
12-ounce can of beer
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour and sugar very well, then slowly pour in the beer. Stir well and pour batter into a greased loaf pan. Bake for 1 hour. Best when served warm!
6-8 servings
Also from the Miss America book, Suzanne Bunker Jordheim, Miss Oregon 1977 shared this soup recipe.
Beer-Cheese Soup
1 stick butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 14-ounce cans chicken broth
1½ cups half-and-half
2 16-ounce jars Cheez Whiz
¾ cup warm beer
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup minced chives
Popcorn for garnish
Melt butter in a soup pot and add the flour. Heat for 4 minutes, stirring well. In a separate pan, heat broth and slowly add the flour mixture. Stir until smooth. Slowly add the half-and-half. Add Cheez Whiz, stirring well until smooth. Add beer, Worcestershire sauce and chives. Simmer and stir. Garnish with popcorn and serve immediately.
10 servings
Four years ago, Dan Seering compiled an exceptional cookbook, The Lost Supper Club-Recipes and Cookbook featuring the riverside River Inn located in the Wisconsin Dells. Created while marking his 40th anniversary of working there, the 360-page cookbook included many of the favorite recipes he created while working there. Here is one of the Inn's beer batter recipes.
Beer Batter RI Version I
1¼ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1 egg
1 cup beer
Mix ingredients thoroughly. Dip fish in batter and deep fry.
Being reminded that hearty ales can leave meat tasting slightly bitter, this slow-cooker appetizer recipe suggests choosing a light-colored beer when cooking brats.
Brats in Beer
1½ pounds bratwurst (5-6 links)
12-ounce can amber ale or beer
1 onion, lightly sliced
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or cider vinegar
Spicy brown mustard
Cocktail rye bread
Combine bratwurst, ale, onion, brown sugar and vinegar in slow cooker. Cover; cook on LOW 4 to 5 hours. Remove bratwurst from cooking liquid. Cut into ½-inch thick slices. To make mini open-faced sandwiches, spread mustard on cocktail rye bread. Top with bratwurst slices and onion, if desired.
Makes 30-36 appetizers
Cooking With Beer
It didn't surprise me to find a baked bean recipe using beer in the same publication.
Boston Baked Beans
2 cans (about 15 ounces each) navy or Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
½ cup beer (not dark beer)
⅓ cup finely chopped onion
⅓ cup ketchup
3 tablespoons molasses
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon round ginger
4 slices bacon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place beans in 11x7-inch glass baking dish. Combine beer, onion, ketchup, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and ginger in medium bowl. Pour over beans; toss to coat. Cut bacon into 1-inch pieces; arrange in single layer over beans. Bake uncovered, 40-45 minutes or until most liquid is absorbed and bacon is browned.
As a grand finale, here is a delicious beer cake shared by Linda Stoller, thanks to Carol Rohde.
Beer Cake
⅔ cup buttermilk
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 squares baker's chocolate (now in liquid form and much easier to use)
2¼ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup beer
¼ cup maraschino cherry juice
¾ cup buttermilk
½ cup chopped nuts
8-ounce jar chopped maraschino cherries
Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and chocolate. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Alternately add flour mixture with beer, cherry juice and buttermilk. Fold in nuts and chopped cherries. Bake in a greased and floured 9x13 inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until done.
Frosting
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix milk and flour and cook until thick, stirring constantly.
While that is cooling completely, cream sugar, butter and vanilla. Add cooled flour/milk mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until light and fluffy, Frost and chill!
Recent Requests: Avocado recipes
