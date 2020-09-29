Cooks' Exchange: If the gods wanted people to drink beer, why not cook with it too?

Julius Caesar described beer as a comforting and nourishing brew from the beginning of civilization. Made from fermented barley or the roots of sassafras, ginger or spruce, he also described it as an important food of early civilizations that was rich in nutrients to ensure survival during difficult times, which meant, in his estimation, that the gods wanted people to drink beer.

And although the COVID-19 era means it might not be as feasible to partake in that divine directive at tailgate gatherings, sporting events and house parties, it might still be available and consumed in different ways as an ingredient in recipes.

For starters, let's begin at John Kavenaugh's northside restaurant, Esquire Club, opened by his parents Jack and Jane, back in 1947. An old-fashioned supper club modernized through the years on North Sherman Avenue remains a favorite for many countless and delicious reasons including a beer-and-cheese spread introduced in the 1960s by a cook named Hilde, who appears in the Wisconsin Supper Club cookbook.

Beer and Cheese Spread

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded swiss cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon dry mustard