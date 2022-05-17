Cooks' Exchange: If March's meatball recipe didn't work, try this better meatball recipe instead

Today’s column begins with a meatball in mind.

Featured here on March 23 to celebrate National Meatball Day was a Norwegian meatball recipe that didn’t quite taste right. In fact, with Stoughton’s three-day Syttende Mai festival approaching last week to celebrate Norwegian culture and history, Sharon Quale came to the rescue with two authentic Norwegian meatball recipes: One from their daughter-in-law Joni Nygaard and the Trinrud families near Scandinavia, Wisconsin, that has been passed down through generations, and one from Elaine Eng whose recipe is from the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

Joni Nygaard’s Norwegian Meatballs

2 pounds meat, ratio of ⅔ ground chuck and ⅓ ground pork, double ground (preferred meat mix, but could use all double ground chuck)

½ teaspoon pepper

¾ teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup half-and-half or cream

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Mix well. Form into meatballs of whatever size desired, then brown. Cook in soup bone broth for one hour. Make gravy and serve.

Norwegian Meatballs

1½ pounds hamburger

½ pound pork sausage

2 teaspoons salt

⅔ cup hot milk

1 cup bread crumbs

⅔ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon sage

1 medium onion, minced

2 eggs, beaten

Mix well all ingredients. Form into balls the size of an egg. Brown well and put into a heavy pan. Make 3 cups rich brown gravy from drippings and pour over meatballs. Simmer 1 hour.

Serves: 6 or more

Roasted Asparagus

With Spring in mind, every second of every day stirs thoughts of favorite recipes for Penny DePaola to prepare, one in particular for roasted asparagus.

1 bunch of asparagus, about 1 pound

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Mayonnaise and fresh lemon juice

Preheat oven to 400 F. Wash and pat dry asparagus stalks and break off tough stems. Drizzle olive oil in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Place asparagus in the roasting pan in a single layer and drizzle with more olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and Parmesan cheese and freshly ground black pepper or mixed peppercorns. Roast for 12-15 minutes. Serve with mayonnaise mixed with a little fresh lemon juice.

Fresh Asparagus Soup

Here is a favorite Spring recipe from Donna Brooks in Baraboo.

1 cup water

1½ cups freshly cut up asparagus

½ cup flour

4 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

If desired, add shredded cheese before serving 4-6 people

In large kettle, bring water to a boil and add asparagus. Cook about 10 minutes and drain. Mix flour, milk, butter, salt and pepper in a large bowl; add to asparagus. Allow mixture to come to a boil and serve.

Mediterranean Cannellini Bean Soup

Sharon Johnson requested a delicious hearty soup recipe for a chilly day. To save time, dice the potatoes and carrots while the onions sauté.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onions

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 new potatoes, unpeeled, diced

2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil, undrained

1½ cups hot water

2 medium carrots; cut in half lengthwise, sliced

15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Heat large saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add oil and onions; cook 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook briefly. Add potatoes, tomatoes and water; mix well. Bring to a boil.

Add carrots. Reduce heat; partially cover and simmer 10 minutes until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add beans; continue cooking 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Serves: 4

Rhubarb Crunch

In response to readers’ requests for rhubarb recipes … here is one from Blue Ribbon Family Favorites that will please everyone.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats

½ cup butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups chopped rhubarb

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 F. In medium bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, oats, butter and cinnamon until mixture is crumbly. Press half of the mixture into a 9x9-inch pan. Cover it with the rhubarb. In a saucepan, combine granulated sugar, water, and cornstarch. Cook until it is thick and clear, then add vanilla. Pour mixture over rhubarb. Top with remaining half of the oat crumbs and bake for 45 to 60 minutes. Serve it warm.

Apple Raisin Crisp

Here is another fruit-crisp recipe using apples described as being “always a favorite” found in Bev Atkinson’s Simply Delicious cookbook.

5 small-medium apples, peeled and sliced

1 cup raisins

¼ cup orange or apple juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1 teaspoon allspice

¾ cup flour

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup rolled oats

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅓ cup butter, softened

2-3 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter a 9x9-inch baking pan. Soak raisins in juice if dry. Combine and layer in baking pan. Setting aside 2-3 tablespoons of butter, combine all other ingredients until crumbly and drizzle over fruit mixture. Sprinkle melted butter over fruit mixture. Bake 30 minutes or until fruit is tender and top is golden.

Cut Out Cookies

Today’s Grand finale is a favorite Taste of Home cookie recipe that is delicious any time of the year shared by Donna Brooks.

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

½ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

Mix all together. Cut and chill for 3 hours. Bake at 350 F on ungreased pan approximately 10 minutes.

Recent Request: “Eggs Benedict with English muffins” and “the creamiest and best cole slaw recipe in Madison.”

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.