Cooks' Exchange: Ideas for a tasty St. Patrick's Day

After the avalanche of Norwegian meatball recipes, I suddenly had to shift gears to look for Irish inspired treats to serve on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Though I don’t have a single drop of Irish blood, I do heartily agree with this Irish proverb: “Laughter is brightest where food is best.”
So I reached for my 1990 “Blue Plate Diner Cookbook,” written by good friend and outstanding Blue Plate cook Tim Lloyd, along with James Novak.
Monty Schiro’s Blue Plate Diner opened in 1990 in my beloved old Atwood Avenue stomping grounds in the old Havey Brothers Texaco Gas Station, 2089 Atwood Avenue, right across the street from the old Eastwood Theater... where I walked to on Saturday afternoons with a quarter in my pocket to see a movie sweetened with a box of candy or salty popcorn.
Lloyd’s expertise in the Blue Plate’s delicious and exceptional offerings includes his Irish soup filled with cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and other favorite Irish ingredients including the addition of a roux.
Irish cabbage soup
1 medium onion, diced
4 medium carrots, sliced
1 tablespoon crushed garlic
3 stalks celery, diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small head cabbage, shredded
2 large potatoes, diced
1 tablespoons dried parsley
3 quarts water
2 tablespoons vegetable base
Salt to taste
White pepper to taste
2 cups milk
1 ½ cup roux (see recipe)
In a 6-quart pot saute onions, carrots, garlic, and celery in olive oil for 10 minutes on medium heat until tender. Add all other ingredients except milk and roux. Bring to a boil and simmer for one hour. Blend roux into soup until it thoroughly dissolves. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes until soup thickens. Stir in milk and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
Yield: 4 quarts: served 6-8
Roux
½ pound butter
1 ½ cups white flour
Melt butter in pan on low heat. Gradually stir in flour with whisk or a wooden spoon. Cook 15 minutes on low heat while occasionally stirring briskly. Add a little roux at a time, until you are satisfied with the consistency of the soup (or sauce). Remember that warm roux mixes better than cold roux, and that you should always cook any soup or sauce for at least 15 minutes after adding roux, to eliminate any “pasty” flavor. Yield 1 ½ cups
Son Bob, aka “Raven”, has gifted me with exceptional cookbooks through the years and on Valentine’s day, I received the 850 page “New Basics Cookbook” by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins, authors of “The Silver Palate” compilation. Included is an Irish bread recipe that describes “Grandma Clark’s” Irish eyes twinkling while she made this.
Grandma Clark’s soda bread
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ cup sugar
1 ½ cups dried currants
1 ¾ cups buttermilk
2 eggs, well beaten
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
1 tablespoon caraway seeds, optional
Smear 2 tablespoons of the butter evenly over the bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Line the bottom of the skillet with a circle of waxed paper.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add currants and toss well to coat. In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and melted butter. Add this to the dry ingredients along with the caraway seeds, and mix just until blended. Do not overmix.
Spoon batter into prepared skillet, and smooth the top gently with a spatula. Dot the top with remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Place skillet in the oven and bake until bread is puffed and golden brown, about 1 hour. Cool in skillet for 10 minutes and serve warm, or then transfer the bread to a wire rack to continue cooling. Cut loaf into wedges to serve.
Another Irish bread recipe found in the “Good Enough to Eat” cookbook written by Carrie Levin and Ann Nickinson was marked in 2014 in my handwriting and labeled as being “excellent.”
Irish recipes always bring back thoughts and fond memories of the McCormick family who lived five houses away from me on Talmadge Street and the fun and excitement their nine children and a few pets added to the neighborhood.
Irish soda bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup golden raisins
1 tablespoon caraway seeds
Grated zest of 1 lemon
½ cup buttermilk
1 egg mixed with 1 tablespoon water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease baking sheet. In a large bowl combine flour, baking soda, salt and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture is the size of peas. Stir in raisins, caraway seeds and lemon zest. Add buttermilk, mixing and kneading lightly into a ball. Place on the baking sheet and shape into a domed round loaf. With a sharp knife, make a large cross on top extending from side to side. Brush with egg wash. Bake 45 minutes or until evenly golden on top and bottom.
Note: In my handwriting is a suggestion to “make a longer loaf for easier slicing.”
If you have a slow-cooker, Mable Hoffman’s “Crockery Cookery” describes her Irish lamb stew as having the “rich flavor of lamb enhanced with herbs and vegetables.”
Irish lamb stew
1 ½ pounds of lamb stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 onion, chopped
1 cup beef broth
3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon dried marjoram
¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
10-ounce package frozen green peas, thawed
3 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Combine meat, onion, beef broth, potatoes, celery, salt, pepper, marjoram and thyme in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 8 to 10 hours or until meat and potatoes are tender. Turn control to HIGH. Add peas. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in water; stir into stew. Cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in parsley.
Makes 5-6 servings.
From the same slow-cooker book is a recipe for corned beef suggesting that you choose a Dijon, coarse-grain, or just plain old-fashioned yellow mustard to serve with this along with the traditional side dish of steamed cabbage.
Corned beef
2 ½ to 3-pound corned beef brisket with pickling spices
1 medium onion, chopped
1 carrot, peeled and coarsely shredded
1 garlic clove, minced or pureed
Water
Place corned beef in a slow cooker. Top with pickling spices, onion, carrot and garlic. Add enough water to cover meat. Cover and cook on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until meat is tender. Remove from cooker; slice and serve.
Found in Georgina Campbell’s “Classic Irish Recipes,” this dessert is described as being an old favorite with an oatmeal topping that makes a traditional pudding especially crunchy and delicious.
Irish blackberry and apple crumble
2 pounds of cooking apples
1 pound blackberries
2 tablespoons water
¼ cup granulated sugar
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter
1 cup whole-wheat flour
2/3 cup oatmeal
¼ cup brown sugar
Peel, core and slice cooking apples. Wash blackberries and pick over them. Put fruit, water and sugar into a large shallow ovenproof dish, about 4-quart capacity.
To make crumble topping, rub butter into the flour, then add oatmeal and brown sugar and continue to rub in until mixture begins to stick together, like big crumbs. Use to cover the fruit, packing down lightly. Bake in a preheated hot 400 degree oven for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 degrees and cook for another 15-20 minutes until cooked through and crunchy brown on top. Serve very hot with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Serves 6-8
Here is a “simple” St. Patrick’s Day drink from Mona Fuszard who describes it as being similar to a McDonald’s Shamrock shake.
St. Patrick’s Day shake
2 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
1 cup milk (skim or 1% if watching calories)
½ teaspoon peppermint extract
Green food coloring
Blend in a mixer at low speed, or just stir by hand.
Recent requests: Recipes for cheesy hash browns.
A while ago, I received a recipe for Pork & Beans using a 3 ½ pound can of Bush’s beans and a half pound of bacon. No name was attached so am asking the person to please contact me once again. Thank you.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.