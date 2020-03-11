Cooks' Exchange: Ideas for a tasty St. Patrick's Day

In a 6-quart pot saute onions, carrots, garlic, and celery in olive oil for 10 minutes on medium heat until tender. Add all other ingredients except milk and roux. Bring to a boil and simmer for one hour. Blend roux into soup until it thoroughly dissolves. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes until soup thickens. Stir in milk and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Roux

Melt butter in pan on low heat. Gradually stir in flour with whisk or a wooden spoon. Cook 15 minutes on low heat while occasionally stirring briskly. Add a little roux at a time, until you are satisfied with the consistency of the soup (or sauce). Remember that warm roux mixes better than cold roux, and that you should always cook any soup or sauce for at least 15 minutes after adding roux, to eliminate any “pasty” flavor. Yield 1 ½ cups