With Christmas only six days away, my holiday tins should be packed and stacked with favorite cookies to share with family and best friends. Instead, out of sheer desperation, I reach into the freezer for cucidati, Sicilian fig cookies that were my Sicilian father’s holiday favorite. Six were saved last year and carefully wrapped for a spur of the minute thrill to enjoy with a cup of coffee. Unfortunately, the cucidati are missing, so I calm myself by reaching into the cookie jar for an average oatmeal cookie made sweeter yesterday with a smidge of frosting.

While wondering who was responsible for making the cucidati to disappear, I give thought to making pecan crescents, one of my Hungarian mother’s favorite cookie recipes clipped decades ago from a Better Homes & Gardens magazine. But I find the recipe missing from my Holiday Recipe scrapbook. Reaching for another frosted oatmeal cookie and a lukewarm cup of coffee, I’m beginning to wonder if I should sit down, relax, and stay out of the kitchen.

My introduction to cucidati took place as a youngster who answered a knock on the front door to find a Sicilian woman from the old Greenbush neighborhood with a tray of beautiful fig cookies for Daddy and the rest of us to enjoy. I’d learn later that her gift to us was typical of what the Italian and Sicilian people did during the holiday season.

As with many ethnic recipes, each family seemed to add their own special touch and this one, Daddy’s favorite and mine, appears in one of my “Greenbush…Remembered” cookbooks, shared in memory of Josephine Vitale that I’ll be making again, just in time for Christmas to arrive.

Cucidati

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 ¼ tablespoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

4 ½ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs. Add baking powder and salt and mix. Add milk and vanilla and stir in flour. Roll into long thin rectangles about 5 to 6 inches wide. Spread fig filling (see recipe) down center. Fold dough over from each side to slightly overlap on top and pinch together to seal. Cut to desired width and bake, dough side down in a 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool and frost, using Christmas non-pareils for decoration.

Filling:

¼ cup plus 1/8 cup sugar

¾ cup water

½ pound figs

Rind of one orange

1 cup mincemeat, small box of condensed

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon allspice

½ cup raisins

1 cup toasted walnuts and almonds, chopped

½ cup chopped sweet chocolate

½ cup honey

Dissolve sugar in water. Grind figs and the orange rind; add rest of ingredients and mix well. When cool, frost with powdered sugar, butter, vanilla and milk. Makes 4 to 6 dozen.

Buon Natale!

Favorite recipes often stir holiday memories for young and old alike and when Jerry Paulson commented on a sugar cookie recipe recently featured here, he also shared one of his own two holiday favorites from a local Norwegian cookbook compiled by the Sons of Norway Idun Lodge. Unlike bread using yeast, this version, using cardamom, produces a quick bread that he slices, toasts, and spreads with butter.

Easy julekake

5 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup golden raisins

½ cup chopped citron

5 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking power

½ teaspoon salt

½-1 teaspoon ground cardamon

Melt butter in small pan, set aside. In mixing bowl, beat eggs well with sugar. Add milk, melted butter, raisins and citron. Mix well. Sift dry ingredients together. Add to liquid mixture, stirring vigorously. Divide dough and put into two well-greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

God Jul!

Back in 1983, my good friend Sherrill Slack gifted me with a German cookbook filled with favorites from Mader’s, the famous and exceptional German restaurant in Milwaukee. Here is their favorite holiday spiced cookie we all recognize as pfeffernusse.

Pfeffernusse

½ cup melted butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

½ teaspoon grated lemon rind

½ teaspoon anise oil

2 cups sifted flour

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup finely chopped citron

¼ teaspoon finely chopped candied lemon peel

1 ½ cups finely chopped blanched almonds

Combine butter and sugar; add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add lemon rind and anise oil. Sift the flour, measure and sift with the spices and soda; add to the butter mixture along with the citron, candied lemon peels and almonds. Using a measured teaspoon of dough, form into small balls and place on buttered cookie sheets. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 13 to 14 minutes. While hot, roll in confectioners’ sugar and store in a tightly covered canister to ripen.

Frohe Weihnachten!

A reader shared this recipe a while ago that my Hungarian-born mother would have enjoyed. Years ago, when I was young, she tried to hide fruitcake from me during the holiday season because I loved it so much. Here is a simple recipe to make and enjoy during the holidays or, as far as I’m concerned, any time of the year.

Hungarian applesauce fruitcake

½ cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ cups applesauce

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

2 cups pecans

½ cup chopped dates (See: Note)

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup candied cherries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cream butter and sugar; add egg. Blend in flour, soda, cloves and cinnamon alternately with applesauce. With spoon, stir in fruits and nuts. Pour into greased angel food cake pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.

Note: The reader substituted maraschino cherries for the dates.

Boldog Karacsonyt!

One of my own Christmas favorites happens to be a hometown compote discovered in “Let’s Eat,” a 1997 Edgewood High School cookbook. It’s a recipe submitted by Ruthann Grantham that I give an A+ with a smile.

Hot fruit compote

29-ounce can pears, drained

29 ounce can peach slices, drained

16 ounce can pineapple, drained

Large can of mandarin oranges, drained

½—1 package fresh cranberries

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

¼-½ teaspoon curry

Mix fruit together in a large bowl. In a saucepan, heat brown sugar, butter, cornstarch and curry. Stir in heated sauce and place in a large baking dish or deep 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Serve warm with a slotted spoon.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!