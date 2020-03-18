Cooks' Exchange: Holiday inspires memories of favorite Italian recipes

A reader recently referred to me as being “Madison’s Italian guru”, a prominent title I cannot claim. However, I’d like to share a recipe for braciole (pronounced “brah-ZHUL”), a special favorite if your relatives came from southern Italy. This is featured with updated and lengthy instructions in my new Italian Cooks’ Country cookbook, “Big Flavors from Italian America,” boasting of family-style favorites from coast to coast and recently given to me by many State Journal friends as a gift while recuperating from knee surgery. Described as making any nonna proud, every recipe has been tested, written and edited by America’s Test Kitchen in Boston, and includes the history of Italian Americans, captured by Jack Bishop, grandson of Roy and Katherine Pizzarello who made new memories with homespun recipes from the past. Every recipe is precise with lengthy instructions to prepare it often, just like Nonna did, many years ago.