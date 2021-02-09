Cooks' Exchange: Hit that sweet spot with some Valentine's Day recipes

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s a perfect time to share the sweetness of favorite desserts with others.
Made with tender loving care, here are a few dessert recipes from a library of 55 6½x8½-inch thin plastic photo albums lined up against the wall on my kitchen counter under a cabinet and within reach at all times.
Inside each photo album are 15 plastic pages for two photos on each side which, for me, means 4x6-inch index cards creating categories, this time with Valentine favorites for 2, 4, 8, 12 or 16.
Sweet ‘N Fruity Peanut Spread
To begin the day on the sweet side, here is a simple spread to have on hand and enjoy on toasted bagels or English muffins.
1 cup peanut butter
6-ounce package dried fruit bits
2 tablespoons honey
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and blend well. Serve on your choice of bread, toasted bagels, English muffins or graham crackers. Store tightly covered.
Yield: 1½ cups
Cherry Pork Chops for Two
With thoughts of cherry desserts to prepare and enjoy on Valentine’s Day, a decision was also made to try something different using two boneless pork loins with some leftover cherry pie filling. Serving this with the greenery of broccoli and white potatoes made a nice presentation.
2 boneless pork loins, ¾-inch thick
2 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper
2 teaspoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon instant chicken bouillon granules
¹⁄8 teaspoon ground mace
1 cup cherry pie filling
Melt butter in a pan and lightly brown pork loins. Season with salt and pepper, lemon juice, chicken bouillon granules and mace. Lift pork loins from pan, add cherry pie filling and place meat on top of preserves. Cover and cook slowly for about an hour.
Lucy Shaw’s Cherry Sauce
Back in 1957, while spending a semester in Westerville, Ohio, I met Lucy Shaw, mother of Bob Shaw, a well-known Ohio State athlete and learned how much she enjoyed cooking for college students, athletes and anyone else on campus. We became good friends and knowing how much I enjoyed her delicious cherry sauce on pound cake, she made sure I had the recipe to enjoy for the rest of my life. This is not only delicious, but beautiful to serve on pound cake as a Valentine dessert.
16-ounce can of sour red cherries, pitted, with sauce
½ cup sugar
Dash of salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Small amount of water
Small amount of almond extract
Red food color
Blend cherries, juice, sugar, salt and almond extract. Mix cornstarch with a little water to sir into boiling cherries to thicken. If using red cherries, add a little red food color to brighten the sauce to make it pretty. Serve this over thick slices of pound cake.
Mystery Pecan Pie
One of my favorite desserts to serve anytime during the year is an old, but fabulous Pillsbury winner from many decades ago that I’ve made often to the delight of family and friends. Described as being an ”irresistible double-layer treat,” this recipe combines two favorites with cheesecake and pecan pie, for the “best of two great desserts.” For a Valentine dessert, just place a small red candy heart on top of each serving.
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
¹⁄3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¹⁄8 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
1¼ cups chopped pecans
2 slightly beaten eggs
²⁄3 cup light corn syrup
¼ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, ¹⁄3 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and the salt. Beat with an electric mixer until mixture is smooth. Add the 1 egg and beat on low speed till mixture is combine. Spread mixture over bottom of the unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle pecans evenly over cream-cheese mixture. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 eggs, corn syrup, ¼ cup sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Carefully pour over pecans in pie crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until puffed and center appears nearly set when you shake it. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in refrigerator.
Yield: 8 servings
Black Cherry Sauce For Two
Here is another cherry sauce, recently discovered in a cookbook with recipes for two using black cherries and just a bit different than Shaw’s red cherry sauce recipe.
1 16-ounce can pitted dark sweet cherries, saving juice
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup Burgundy or dry red wine
Drain cherries, reserving juice. Combine cornstarch and sugar in small saucepan and mix well. Gradually stir in cherry juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in Burgundy or dry red wine and cherries. Serve warm over ice cream.
Yield: About 1½ cups
Note: I used dry red wine and it was delicious.
Crustless Coconut Pie
This recipe was found in my Southern Living Cookbook for Two on a cold snowbound morning and decided to make it as soon as possible which meant just a few hours later. Keep refrigerated and serve in small portions. It’s another keeper.
½ cup biscuit mix
½ cup sugar
4 eggs
2 cups milk
1 cup flaked coconut
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine ingredients with an electric blender or hand mixer and blend on low speed for 1 minute. Pour mixture into a buttered 9-inch pie plate with high sides.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until pie is set. Cool and refrigerate.
Pink Cherry Bread
When this was discovered in the 1968 Executive Women’s Dessert Cookbook from Montgomery, Alabama, the title intrigued me and decided to make it. Another winner.
½ cup shortening
1 egg
1 cup sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ cup maraschino cherry juice
¾ cup milk
20 maraschino cherries, chopped
½ cup walnuts, chopped
Cream shortening, egg and sugar for 2 minutes in mixer or 150 strokes by hand. Sift together flour, salt and baking powder; add cherry juice and milk to shortening mixture. Fold in cherries and nuts. Place in lightly greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until deeply inserted toothpick comes out dry.
George Washington’s Easy Cherry Crisp
Destined to serve 12-16, yet simple enough to cut in half, shared a long time ago by Home Economics teacher Michelle Ferguson, Hanford West High School in Hanford, California. She comments that it is ”very easy” to make and is a “good alternative to all the Valentine candy you’ll be eating.”
2 21-ounce cans cherry pie filling
1 cup flour
½ cup butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Optional: whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour pie filling into a 9x13-inch baking pan. In a small bowl combine flour and butter. Blend with a pastry blender or a fork. Add sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Mix well. Sprinkle over cherries. Bake 30 minutes. If desired, serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
Cherries and Berries in the Snow
Fascinated by the name while being surrounded by landscapes of snow, this was discovered in the 1984 first printing of Savor Wisconsin, a wonderful collection of favorite recipes led by chair Carol Hird of Madison and her committee to benefit the Wisconsin division of the American Cancer Society. This recipe was submitted by Ruth Frohmader, of Jefferson.
1 cup of egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
Dash of salt
1½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 3-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups whipping cream, whipped
2 cups miniature marshmallows
16-ounce can cherry pie filling
2 cups sliced strawberries (if frozen berries, drain well)
Place in mixing bowl egg whites, cream of tartar and salt, beat until frothy then gradually beat in sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Spread in well-buttered 9x13x2-inch baking pan and bake in 250 degree oven 40 minutes. Cool. Cream the cheese with ¾ cup sugar and vanilla. Gently fold in whipped cream and marshmallows. Spread over meringue and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight. Combine pie filling and strawberries. Spoon onto meringue and cut into squares. Rich and delicious.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
