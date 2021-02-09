Cooks' Exchange: Hit that sweet spot with some Valentine's Day recipes

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s a perfect time to share the sweetness of favorite desserts with others.

Made with tender loving care, here are a few dessert recipes from a library of 55 6½x8½-inch thin plastic photo albums lined up against the wall on my kitchen counter under a cabinet and within reach at all times.

Inside each photo album are 15 plastic pages for two photos on each side which, for me, means 4x6-inch index cards creating categories, this time with Valentine favorites for 2, 4, 8, 12 or 16.

Sweet ‘N Fruity Peanut Spread

To begin the day on the sweet side, here is a simple spread to have on hand and enjoy on toasted bagels or English muffins.

1 cup peanut butter

6-ounce package dried fruit bits

2 tablespoons honey

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and blend well. Serve on your choice of bread, toasted bagels, English muffins or graham crackers. Store tightly covered.

Yield: 1½ cups

Cherry Pork Chops for Two