Cooks' Exchange: Heading to the cabin this summer? Try these summertime favorites

Today, like many other seasonal days, is one of many that have made living in Wisconsin so very special, beginning with my immigrant parents who met about a century ago at a bus stop on State Street across from Hill’s Department Store.

Much like a favorite recipe with special ingredients, it was a moment in time to appreciate, enjoy and celebrate in the many years that followed, especially during our long ago summers spent together in a seasonal lakeshore cottage way up north in Burnett County.

Recently gifted from son, Bob, to add to my cookbook collection is Teresa Marrone’s 400-page compilation "The Seasonal Cabin Cookbook," including recipes tested through the years at her family’s cottage in Minnesota’s boundary waters.

Described as being a place to kick back while enjoying the sunset and change of seasons, her exceptional book celebrates foods perfect for a cabin setting.

Almond-Rhubarb Coffee Cake

Labeled as being “Excellent" ...

1¼ cups buttermilk baking mix

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup milk (2% works fine)

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup finely diced rhubarb

½ cup sliced almonds, divided

¼ cup white sugar

1 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon cold butter, cut into small pieces

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick spray, or butter lightly. In mixing bowl, combine baking mix, brown sugar, milk, egg and vanilla; beat well with a mixer or whisk. Stir in rhubarb and ¼ cup of the almonds.

Spread mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish; it will be a thin layer, and this is normal.

In a small mixing bowl, combine remaining ¼ cup almonds with white sugar, flour and butter. Rub together with your fingers, or cut together with two forks, until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over the rhubarb mixture. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 35 minutes. Best served warm.

Serves: 9

Waldorf Chicken Salad

½ cup mayonnaise (reduced-fat works fine)

¼ cup sour cream (reduced-fat works fine)

½ teaspoon salt

1½ to 2 cups cooked, diced boneless chicken meat (7 to 9 ounces)

1 cup diced apple

1 cup diced celery

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

In mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream and salt. Add remaining ingredients; taste for seasoning and add additional salt if necessary.

Standard Sloppy Joes

1 pound lean ground beef

¾ cup diced onion

¾ cup barbecue sauce or 10-ounce can condensed tomato soup

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon celery salt or plain salt

Hamburger buns

In medium skillet, brown ground beef over medium heat, stirring to break up. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently until onion is tender. Drain excess grease if necessary; if there is less than a tablespoon, leave drippings in for flavor. Add barbecue sauce, sugar, mustard and salt. Cook over medium-low heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve in hamburger buns.

Sloppy Joe variations: Feel free to vary the ingredients you have on hand; simply pay attention to the total amount of liquid and seasonings that you are altering and it will work out fine.

Serves: 5-6

Sloppy Marys

During a gathering, there was extra Bloody Mary mix left over and needed to clean out the refrigerator. A Sloppy Joe-type mix seemed like a good solution.

¾ cup diced onion

½ cup diced celery, or a mix of celery and green pepper

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 pound lean ground beef

¾ cup flat beer, beef or chicken broth, or water

½ cup Bloody Mary mix or tomato juice

¼ cup tomato paste (you may substitute ½ cup ketchup; reduce beer to ½ cup)

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder blend

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 or 2 teaspoons Tabasco sauce, optional

Hamburger buns

In medium skillet, sauté onion and celery in oil over medium heat, stirring occasionally until just tender. Add ground beef and cook, stirring to break up, until meat is no longer pink. Drain excess drippings if necessary. Add beer, Bloody Mary mix, tomato paste, brown sugar, chili powder and Worcestershire sauce. Heat until bubbling, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes or until thickened. Taste for seasoning, stir in Tabasco sauce if desired, and salt and pepper to taste. Heat an additional 5 minutes before serving in hamburger buns.

Bacon-Horseradish Cream Cheese Log

For an another easy appetizer, simply spoon mixture into a pretty bowl rather than rolling into a log. Sprinkle parsley on top just before serving. Serves 8 to 10 appetizer servings

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1½ teaspoons garlic salt

¼ pound bacon (about 6 slices), cooked crisp, drained and crumbled

About ½ cup chopped fresh parsley, or finely chopped walnuts or pecans

Crackers for serving (hearty crackers, such as pumpernickel and wheat, work best)

Combine cream cheese, green onions, horseradish and garlic salt in large mixing bowl; stir well to combine. Add crumbled bacon and stir gently until just combined. Transfer cheese mixture to a sheet of waxed paper, then roll into a log, using the waxed paper to help shape the cheese. Wrap tightly and refrigerate at least 1 hour; this can be done a day in advance. When ready to serve, unwrap the log and roll in chopped fresh parsley. Place on a platter and surround with crackers.

Coney Island Sauce

Traditionally served on hot dogs, this sauce is also great on burgers, baked potatoes, or scrambled eggs and freezes well, if there is any left. This recipe makes 2 cups of sauce; enough for 10-12 hot dogs or burgers.

2 tablespoons chili powder blend

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 pound lean ground beef

¼ to ½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce

¾ cup diced onion

¾ cup tomato juice (5½ ounce can) plus additional if needed

In mixing bowl, combine chili powder, paprika, flour and salt; stir with a fork until blended. Add ground beef and Tabasco sauce and mix very well with your hands. Fry in a large skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring frequently and pressing with a fork so meat mixture is as fine as possible. Add onion and cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomato juice and ¼ cup water; reduce heat to very low and cook 10 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. For a thinner consistency, thin with additional tomato juice.