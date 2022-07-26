Cooks' Exchange: Hail to the hot dog, that most American of culinary creations

When this column began 29 years ago, a few readers nonchalantly asked if I would ever run out of ideas to write about and the answer was — and still is — never.

That response recently came to fruition once again while searching through my vast cookbook collection and discovered "The New HOTDOG Cookbook" written and published by Mettja C. Roate in 1968.

The 160-page softcover treasure provided an introduction to hot dogs regarding a wiener placed in a long bun with mustard and relish we all somewhat grew up on while providing even more history beginning in the 1850s when a butcher in Frankfort, Germany, invented the wiener and labeled it as a Frankfurter.

Their introduction to America was a wiener salesman whose brother-in-law was a baker who made a long narrow bun to fit the wiener. Exploding with excitement, Nathan Handwerker hired a group of young men dressed in white and wearing stethoscopes to resemble doctors serving buns with wieners on Coney Island for a mere nickel including assumptions “if doctors ate and liked them, they had to be good for you.”

Hail to the Hog Dog! Described as being a wonderful protein food made from only the purest ground lean meat, plus other personal reminders that my father had been a very proud 40-year employee of Oscar Mayer in Madison, here are some hot dog recipes discovered last week in my old cookbook collection.

Hot Dog and Olive Spread

½ cup green, pimiento-stuffed olives, sliced 1/16-inch thick

8 hot dogs, finely chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon powdered mustard

½ teaspoon celery seed

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Spread on 2-inch rounds of white bread. This is good as a cold appetizer. If you wish to serve hot, place the spread rounds of bread in the broiler about 4 inches away from the heat until the mixture is bubbly and just beginning to brown. Serve piping hot.

Yield: Approximately 24 appetizers

Corn Chowder with Hot Dogs

½ cup diced bacon

½ cup diced onion

1 cup water

1 cup raw potatoes, peeled and diced

1 #2 can (2½ cups) creamed corn

2 cups milk

4 hot dogs, diced in ¼-inch cubes

Sauté bacon in bottom of a soup kettle until it is a golden brown. Add onion and continue to sauté until transparent and tender. Pour off any excess bacon fat. Add water and potatoes and bring to a rolling boil. Turn heat down to simmer and continue to cook for 15 minutes or until edges of potatoes are transparent. Add creamed corn and milk. Simmer for an additional 8 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Add hot dog cubes just before serving. Serve with saltines.

Serves: 4

Hot Dog and Macaroni Salad

1 cup elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions

1 cup American cheese, cut in ¼-inch cubes

½ cup celery, cut in ¼-inch pieces

1 canned pimiento, cut in ¼-inch pieces

¼ cup green pepper, diced in ¼-inch pieces

8 hot dogs, diced in ¼-inch cubes

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

6 lettuce cups

Rinse cooked macaroni under cold running water and allow to drain thoroughly. Place drained macaroni in a mixing bowl; add cubed cheese, celery, pimiento, green pepper and diced hot dogs. Mix all thoroughly. Mix mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and parsley together well. Pour this mixture over the hot dog and macaroni mixture. Fold together with a light hand. Place a portion of the salad in each of the lettuce cups. Chill in the refrigerator for ½ hour and serve.

Serves: 6

Oriental Hot Dog Casserole

1 #2 can (2½ cups) French-style green beans, drained

1 pound Chinese vegetables, drained

5-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and sliced ⅛-inch thick

½ cup chopped onion

6 hot dogs, cut in ¼ inch circles

10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup shredded mild American cheese

Mix green beans, Chinese vegetables, water chestnuts, chopped onions and hot dogs together lightly. Add cream of mushroom soup and mix again. Place in buttered casserole. Press mixture down with the back of a spoon and sprinkle cheese over the top. Bake in a 350 F oven for 1 hour or until cheese is slightly browned and bubbly. Serve piping hot.

Serves: 6

Hot Dog Autumn Dish

1 #2 can (2½ cups) sweet potatoes, drained

4 medium-sized tart apples

12 hot dogs

½ cup dark brown sugar, tightly packed

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ cup melted butter

½ cup soft bread crumbs

Slice sweet potatoes ½ inch thick. Peel, core and quarter the apples and chop them coarsely. Cut hot dogs crosswise diagonally into 1-inch pieces. Place a layer of sweet potato slices over bottom of a buttered 10x5x2-inch baking dish with a cover. Follow this with a layer of chopped apples and half of the diagonally cut hot dogs.

Mix brown sugar, cinnamon, lemon rind and lemon juice together. Sprinkle half of this mixture over the ingredients in the baking dish. Follow with remainder of sweet potato slices, apples and hot dogs. Again sprinkle with remainder of the brown sugar mixture. Mix melted butter and bread crumbs together and sprinkle over the top of other ingredients. Cover and place in a 350 F oven for 1 hour. Remove cover and bake 5 minutes longer.

Serves: 6

Gourmet Hot Dogs in Fruited Brandy Sauce

10-ounce condensed bouillon

9-ounce can crushed pineapple

⅓ cup white raisins

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup water

½ cup grape brandy

12 hot dogs

Place bouillon, pineapple (including juice) and white raisins in saucepan over moderate heat. Mix cornstarch with water. When bouillon begins to bubble, add cornstarch and cook until thickened and transparent, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in brandy. Place hot dogs in lightly buttered shallow baking dish. Pour sauce over hot dogs. Place in 375 F oven for 8 minutes or until heated through.

Serves: 6, piping hot, 2 per person.

Recent Request: Rhubarb brownies