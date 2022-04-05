Cooks' Exchange: Ground beef makes for a 'quick, cheap, good and easy' meal

“Quick, cheap, good and easy” describes today’s column on ground beef, otherwise known as “America’s hunk of burnin’ love.”

I recently discovered the "Ground Beef Galore" cookbook, published in 1999, in my cookbook collection and felt it was the perfect time to share its recipes while the snow and temperatures continued to fall.

The 95-page soft-cover cookbook filled with short, sweet and simple recipes says ground beef isn’t fussy about what method is used to cook it, and the only thing one needs to know is that it should be cooked to 160 degrees.

It also freezes well with a suggestion that it’s fine to be frozen and can remain so for up to three months. Here are some recipes from chapters Outdoor Cooking with Ground Beef, Ground Beef In A Hurry, and All-American Ground Beef.

Hamburgers On-the-Grill

2 pounds ground beef

1 egg, beaten

¼ teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped onion

8 hamburger buns

Combine ground beef, egg, oregano, salt, pepper, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, cheese and onion in bowl; mix well. Shape into patties. Grill over hot coals to desired degree of doneness. Serve on buns.

Yield: 8 servings

Dinner in-a-Can

4 slices bacon, cut into halves

2 pounds ground beef

Salt and pepper to taste

Barbecue sauce

2 stalks celery, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 carrots, cut into 2-inch chunks

2 onions, cut into quarter

2 ears corn, cut into halves

Seasoned salt to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Arrange 2 pieces bacon in bottom of each of four 1-pound coffee cans. Pat ground beef to fit bottoms of cans. Season with salt and pepper. Place over bacon; brush with barbecue sauce. Top each with 2 pieces celery, carrots and onions; add piece of corn. Sprinkle with seasoned salt; dot with butter. Seal cans with foil. Cook on hot coals for 1 hour. Eat directly from can.

Yield: 4 servings

Prickly Meatballs

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup uncooked rice

½ cup chopped onion

⅓ cup water

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 20-ounce can of tomatoes

¾ cup water

¾ teaspoon chili powder

Combine ground beef, rice, onion, ⅓ cup water, salt and pepper in bowl; mix well. Shape into small balls. Bring tomatoes, ¾ cup water and chili powder to a boil in Dutch oven over medium coals. Add meatballs. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour, turning meatballs several times and basting with cooking liquid.

Yield: 8 serving

Pumpkin Chili

1 pound ground beef

1 16-ounce can pumpkin

1 tablespoon onion flakes

1 package chili mix

1 quart tomatoes or tomato juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 16-ounce can French-style green beans or bean sprouts

Brown ground beef in skillet. Add pumpkin, onion flakes, chili mix and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add green beans; heat through.

Yield: 4 servings

Working Mom’s Hamburger Soup

1 pound ground beef

10-ounce can vegetable soup

10-ounce can bean and bacon soup

2 soup cans water

8-ounce can tomato sauce

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown ground beef in saucepan, stirring until crumbly; drain. Add soups, water, tomato sauce, chili powder; sugar, onion powder, salt and pepper; mix well. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings

Easy Goulash

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 16-ounce cans tomatoes chopped

Sliced mushrooms to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces macaroni, cooked

Brown ground beef with onion and green pepper in skillet, stirring frequently; drain. Add tomatoes and mushrooms. Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add salt, pepper and macaroni; mix well. Cook until serving temperature. May add tomato juice or water for desired consistency.

Yield: 4 servings

Sweet-and-Sour-Ground Beef

½ cup milk

8-ounces ground beef

½ cup soft bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ cup ketchup

Combine milk, ground beef, bread crumbs, salt and onion in bowl; mix well. Shape into meatballs. Brown meatballs in oil in skillet; drain. Combine vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup in small bowl. Pour over meatballs. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes.

Barbecup

1 pound ground beef

½ cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

2 (10-count) cans refrigerator biscuits

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 F. Brown ground beef in skillet, stirring until crumbly; drain. Combine ground beef, barbecue sauce, brown sugar and onion in bowl; mix well. Separate biscuits; place in muffin cups. Press to form cups. Spoon ground beef mixture into cups; sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 400 F for 12 minutes.

Yield: 20 servings

Hungry Man Casserole

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

16-ounce can pork and beans

¼ cup barbecue sauce

¾ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

10-count can biscuits

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 F. Cook ground beef in skillet until no pink remains, stirring constantly; drain. Combine ground beef, salt, pork and beans, barbecue sauce, ketchup, brown sugar and onion in bowl. Spoon into 9x9-inch baking pan. Cut biscuit dough pieces into halves horizontally. Place cut side down ½ to 1 inch apart over ground beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 375 F for 30 minutes or until cooking thermometer registers 165 F.

Yield: 6 servings

Oven Chop Suey

2 pounds ground beef

3 onions, chopped

2 cups chopped celery

Salt to taste

2 8-ounce cans water chestnuts

1 10-ounce can tomato soup

1 10-ounces can cream of mushroom soup

1 soup can of water

1 5-ounce can chow mein noodles

Preheat oven to 350 F. Brown ground beef with onions, celery and salt in skillet, stirring until ground beef is crumbly; drain. Add water chestnuts, tomato soup, mushroom soup, water and ½ the noodles; mix well. Spoon into greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Top with remaining noodles. Bake at 350 F for 30 minutes. May serve over rice.

Yield: 8 servings

Apple Meat Loaf

2½ pounds lean ground beef

1½ cup stuffing

2 cups finely chopped apples

¾ cup ketchup

1 large onion, minced

3 eggs, slightly beaten

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 teaspoons salt

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine ground beef, stuffing, apples, ketchup, onion, eggs, horseradish, prepared mustard and salt in bowl; mix well. Shape into loaf. Place in greased 5x9-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 1¼ hours.

Yield: 8 servings

Pizza Macaroni

1 pound ground beef

2 cups cooked shell macaroni

4-ounce can of mushrooms

1 cup pizza sauce

8-ounce can tomato sauce

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, chopped

3-ounce package sliced pepperoni

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 F. Brown ground beef in skillet, stirring until crumbly; drain. Add macaroni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and chopped onion; mix well. Layer half the ground beef mixture in 9x13-inch baking pan. Top with half the pepperoni and ¼ cup mozzarella cheese. Spoon remaining ground beef mixture over cheese. Top with remaining pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350 F for 30-35 minutes or until bubbly.

Yield: 16 servings

