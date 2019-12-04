Once upon a time, there was a small place at 410 E. Wilson Street known to many as Cleveland’s Lunch. It was a place that always seemed busy and where “The Dukes of Hazzard” actors happened to stop by once to unwind.
One day, while walking in the neighborhood, Telly Fatsis, who grew up on Spaight Street, had worked as a busboy at the age of 14 for Ted Cappas at the Library Lounge, and happened to have a college degree in restaurant management, noticed that the aging lunch place was in dire need of help.
While contemplating a path in life with a great future in the town he loved, Fatsis purchased the place in 1985 from Todd McGrath, gutted it in the 1990s, then laid plans with his wife, Beth, renaming it Cleveland’s Diner. Life went on while thoughts began to simmer about serving the authentic Greek food he and his two brothers, Nico and Steve grew up on, prepared with love by their mother, Anna, who arrived here in 1950 from the Peloponnese region in southern Greece. With support from their father, Sam, whose parents were also Greek immigrants, arriving here in the 1900s from the Greek island of Lefkada, the family became active members of Madison’s Greek Assumption Church nourishing lifelong pride in their ancestry while the brothers were growing up to begin another chapter in their own lives.
Madison has been blessed through the years with incredible numbers of exceptional eating establishments and thanks to Telly Fatsis, the old Cleveland’s Lunch, totally transformed and known today as the Plaka Taverna, has become one of my own favorites as a small, casual, cozy place with an Old World touch.
Upon entering you’ll notice Greek flags, posters and pictures carried home from Athens to adorn Plaka walls. Open their menu to find American favorites as well as authentic Greek specialties prepared on the premises and served with great pride. Although closed on Monday, the rest of the week opens early for breakfast, then lunch until 1 p.m. Dinner hours begin at 4 p.m. with Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays offering exceptional homemade Greek specialties, reserving Sunday for breakfast and lunch served until 1 in the afternoon.
For more information regarding menu, directions, and parking information, visit www.PlakaMadison.com or call 608-251-2255.
You can only imagine how delighted I was when longtime reader Jerry B. asked for a Greek stew recipe. Thanks to Telly’s wife, Beth, I knew exactly who to call and where to go.
Plaka’s beef or lamb stifado
2 pounds lean stewing beef or lamb, cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
½ cup butter, melted
1 ½ pounds white baby onions or shallots, peeled, but not cut
6-ounce can tomato paste
½ cup red table wine
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
3 garlic cloves, pressed
1 bay leaf
1 cinnamon stick
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon whole cloves
Salt and pepper to taste
Water
Saute onions in butter for about 5 minutes; remove from pot and set aside. In same pot, brown meat cubes, about 8-10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients as well as the browned onions. Add enough water to just cover the stew. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer 1 ½ to 2 hours until meat and onions are tender. Add more salt and pepper if necessary. At serving time, remove bay leaf, cinnamon stick and cloves and stir the stifado gently to blend.
Note: Serve over rice or pasta, with feta cheese cubes
This Plaka recipe calls for ground beef. Although authentic Greek recipes would call for lamb, you could easily use ground pork or turkey. And, for a more authentic dish, instead of serving with Parmesan cheese, try using Greek Mizithra cheese.
Plaka’s Greek style spaghetti & meat sauce (Makaronia Me Kima)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 pound ground beef
1 tablespoons tomato paste
½ cup white or red wine
28-ounce can crushed or pureed tomatoes
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1 tablespoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon sugar
4 leaves fresh mint, chopped
½ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
½ pound pasta
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Cook onion until soft; add garlic followed by the cinnamon, allspice, cloves and dried oregano. Cook to release the flavors. Fry until fully cooked and no pink shows at all in the meat, about 8 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir into meat. Stir in wine and allow to cook down. Add tomatoes, sugar, parsley and fresh mint. Stir together, season with salt and pepper. Lower heat and simmer 25 minutes. Add water if sauce appears too thick. Meanwhile cook pasta according to the package instructions. Drain and serve topped with the sauce.
And thanks Beth, for also adding the Plaka’s hummus recipe.
Roasted garlic hummus
3 15.5 ounce cans of cooked garbanzo beans
¼ cup tahini (thick paste made with ground sesame seeds)
1/3 cup garlic cloves, roasted in oven or browned in a fry pan with a little olive oil
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Drain garbanzo beans, reserving ¾ to 1 cup of the juice. Put half the garbanzo beans, tahini and garlic cloves into food processor and blend. Pour olive oil over top, add granulated garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Add lemon juice and about ½ cup of the juice you saved from the drained beans. Continue blending, and slowly add remaining garbanzo beans. Continue to mix in the food processor until creamy, adding in more of the garbanzo juice or water to give it a creamy consistency. Refrigerate.
Because I enjoy tzatziki with my Greek omelet, here is a recipe for the yogurt, cucumber and garlic dip to serve alone with bread or crackers or as an accompaniment to vegetable fritters, grilled meat, seafood, or veggie kabobs, all favorites of Nico, aka Nick, who has been working with his brother, Telly, from the early days of Cleveland’s Diner in 1995.
Tzatziki
1 pint plain Greek yogurt
1 cucumber, unpeeled and grated as suggested
1 garlic clove, crushed
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of ½ fresh lemon
1 teaspoon salt
To the yogurt, add unpeeled cucumber grated coarsely using rough side of a grater, crushed garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Blend well with fork. Top with parsley. Refrigerate. Serve with toast as a first course or as a side dish during dinner.
Serves 4.
Favorite holiday recipes are arriving and here is one of mine, submitted by Mary Derr, Columbus, in 1986 that took the State Journal cookbook contest’s third Grand Prize.
Ted’s chicken amaretto
3 chicken breasts, boned, skinned and split.
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon curry powder
1 cup flour
½ cup butter
1 pint fresh mushrooms, thickly sliced
¼ cup amaretto (almond flavor liqueur)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 ½ cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
½ cup sliced almonds
Cooked noodles or wild rice
Cut chicken breasts into 1-inch slices. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and curry powder; sprinkle over chicken slices. Roll chicken slices in flour until well coated. Heat butter in a large skillet. Saute chicken until tender and lightly browned. Add mushrooms, amaretto and lemon juice. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add chicken broth and cornstarch. Stir over low heat until mixture thickens. Serve over cooked noodles or wild rice and sprinkle with almonds. Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Keep sending in favorite holiday recipes for all to share!