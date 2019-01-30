While I was growing up, supper, as we called it, was a 5:30 p.m. meal served in the kitchen that began with a prayer followed by salad, meat, potatoes, a vegetable and dessert. If spaghetti and meatballs were served, homemade bread still warm from the oven was drizzled with olive oil. If blue gills were fried to a crispy golden brown, conversations blossomed with smiles and tales about favorite fishing spots up north. Smiles for me and my sister reminded us of what we accomplished on that particular day.

If there was something we weren’t supposed to know, Mother carefully mentioned it to Daddy in her native Hungarian-German language hoping he’d understand while Daddy responded in his native Sicilian-Italian language hoping she’d understand and we wouldn’t. There were never arguments or comments to dismantle the efforts made for supper together with a wonderful 30 minutes of being loved, appreciated, and well fed. When meals ended, we were never expected to clear or wash dishes because Mother thought it was more important for us to go out and play with our friends. It was something we never questioned while Daddy returned to the front room to read the newspaper.

When we grew up, married and had children, we tried to recreate childhood meals like those we had so enjoyed but also add different ingredients now and then for a new touch with gourmet flavors to family celebrations and dinner parties. That was accomplished with less hassle thanks to Ceil Dyer’s 1972 compilation, “The Quick Gourmet Cookbook.”

Serving a cheese spread with crackers was a popular appetizer back then, but adding beer to the cheese added a touch of Wisconsin we all loved.

Bavarian cheese spread or dip

¼ pound butter

½ pound mild soft cheddar cheese

¾ cup beer

Dash of cayenne pepper

Bring all ingredients to room temperature. Cream butter with cheese, then beat in beer and cayenne.

Makes about 1 ½ cups of spread.

Glazed and tender, this is described as being “a very special ham casserole.”

Glazed ham with cherries

2-pound read-to-eat ham steak

2 tablespoons honey

½ cup water

½ cup champagne (substitute dry white wine, apple cider, or apple juice)

¼ cup water

1 cup canned pitted black Bing cherries

Juice from 1 orange

Place ham in an oven casserole (one that may be used on top of the stove). Add honey and water. Place over low heat, and let simmer until all liquid has evaporated. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and place in preheated 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Serve with fluffy white rice or baked sweet potatoes or yams.

Serves 4

Note: If don’t have an enameled cast iron casserole to use on top of the stove, you may simmer the ham in a fry pan, then transfer it to any baking dish with a cover to place in the oven.

Not sure about Michelangelo’s connection to this recipe, but I made this for my husband five years ago and he loved it.

Noodles Michelangelo

1 pound package flat egg noodles

4 tablespoons butter at room temperature

¾ cup diced cooked turkey or chicken meat

¾ cup diced oiled or baked ham

½ cup chopped fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons Cognac or good brandy

¼ cup Marsala wine

¾ cup heavy cream

¼ cup grated Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente (slightly undercooked). Drain and place in a warm bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and toss lightly. Cover and keep warm.

Place remaining butter in a chafing dish over medium flame (or in an electric skillet with temperature at 350 degrees). Add turkey or chicken, ham, and mushrooms. Cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes, then add Cognac and wine. Reduce heat, cover, and cook until liquid has reduced by about half. Stir in cream and cheese. Season lightly with salt and pepper and continue to cook, stirring until mixture is steamy hot. Add parsley and pour over noodles. Toss lightly and serve at once. Serves 4.

Here’s an elegant way to serve steamed carrots.

Carrots Vichy

Fresh carrots

2 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Juice from half a fresh lemon

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Scrape, then slice sufficient carrots (very thin rounds) to make 2 cups of sliced carrots. Place them in a saucepan with 1 tablespoon of butter and sprinkle with salt and sugar. Add enough water to just barely cover. Bring to a riotous boil, then let simmer until water has evaporated. Add a second tablespoon of butter, juice from half a lemon and finely chopped fresh parsley. Cook, stirring, until carrots are well glazed.

Serves 4 to 6

Here is a dieter’s delight.

Snow peas and mushrooms

10 ounce package frozen snow peas

2 tablespoons sesame-or safflower-seed oil

Salt

1 pound fresh mushrooms trimmed and diagonally sliced

1 tablespoons soy sauce

Pepper

Remove snow peas from package, and let thaw at room temperature, about 15 minutes. Pat thoroughly dry. Place a heavy skillet over high heat. Add oil and 1/3 teaspoon salt. When oil starts to sizzle, add mushrooms and snow peas. Stir-fry until each vegetable is coated with oil. Reduce heat to moderate. Cover skillet, and let steam 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with soy sauce and pepper. Correct seasoning with salt.

Serves 4

Here’s a sauce to serve with any fish, whether fried, baked, broiled or poached.

Riverboat tartar sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

¼ cup bottled ketchup

2 tablespoons grated onion

¼ cup chopped sweet mixed pickle

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Blend all ingredients and mix well. Chill 1 hour or longer before serving. Makes about 2 cups sauce.

Having a sweet tooth forever, here is another recipe that especially appealed to me. There’s nothing wrong with a squirt or two of chocolate sauce on ice cream, but using Kahlua liqueur makes it extra special.

Black bottom ice cream pie

1 pint chocolate ice cream

9-inch Cookie Crumb Crust (see below)

2 tablespoons Kahlua liqueur

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Chocolate curls (see below)

Spoon chocolate ice cream into crumb crust. Smooth out evenly. Pour Kahlua liqueur over surface. Add vanilla ice cream, piled high. Decorate with chocolate curls. Freeze until time to serve. Serves 6 to 8.

Crumb crust

1 ½ cups crumbs from graham crackers, gingersnaps, vanilla wafers or crisp chocolate cookies

¼ pound butter melted

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon flour

Combine ingredients, and blend well. Press firmly into a 9-inch pie plate. Bake in a preheated 300 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool before filling.

Chocolate curls

Place a square of bittersweet chocolate in a warm place until just slightly softened. Shave with a potato peeler or small sharp knife. Longer strokes make longer curls.