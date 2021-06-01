Cooks' Exchange: Get ready for summer with potato, fruit and chicken salads

What a gift it has been to live in a four-season state. Memories quickly return me to the long-ago past, what each season offered, and how we took advantage of its many gifts to be appreciated, enjoyed and celebrated in our own ways.
There was ice skating at Tenney Park, tobogganing at Olbrich Park, nearby hills to challenge with our favorite sleds, and snow forts to build in backyards before supper was served in warm cozy kitchens until four months had passed and the gift of a brand new season was about to begin.
By the time June arrived, plans for gardens had been finalized with seeds planted for favorite flowers and vegetables to enjoy tfor the next four months.
Other long-ago experiences included Sunday drives through unfamiliar territory away from home where we would stop and park alongside the road, cover a patch of land with a blanket and open a straw basket filled with lunch to enjoy along the way. If we stayed closer to home, we would head for Hoyt Park, also known as Sunset Point, light a fire in one of their stone fireplaces, spend hours while exploring the woods, picking wild black raspberries, and everything else the park offered.
Chatting recently with good friends about favorite recipes they enjoy at this time of the year when a new season arrives brought delicious responses.
Very Berry Trifle
This is Sherie Sasso’s favorite summer recipe claiming that it is “easy to make, relatively healthy, and gorgeous!” She also uses strawberries and blueberries making it a perfect dessert for Fourth of July parties!
1 4-serving size fat free instant vanilla pudding
2 cups skim milk
8-ounce package reduced fat cream cheese
8-ounce carton raspberry yogurt
8 cups angel food cake, cubed
1 quart quartered strawberries
2 cups blueberries and/or raspberries
Prepare pudding mix according to package directions using the skim milk; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and yogurt with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth; stir in pudding. To assemble trifle, in a 3-quart glass bowl, layer ¹⁄³ of cake cubes, ¹⁄³ of the pudding mixture, and ¹⁄³ of the berries. Repeat layer twice. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours.
Summertime Chicken Salad
Carol Rohde claims this has become a family favorite during the warm summer months.
4 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup halved seedless green grapes
1 package Planters Southern Belle Slivered Almonds, toasted
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup dairy sour cream
Lettuce
Combine cubed cooked chicken, chopped celery, halved green grapes and toasted almonds in large mixing bowl. Sprinkle salt and pepper over mixture. Add mayonnaise and sour cream and mix thoroughly. Chill well before serving on lettuce.
Yield: 4-5 servings
Stone Fruit Salad with Asparagus and Burrata
Here is a salad Judie Urso Heiman describes as becoming a hit, especially after adding different things to create her own version.
1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil (also adding a mixture of Italian seasonings)
1 bunch of asparagus
3 cups sugar snap peas (she uses frozen)
4 fresh peaches, sliced
2 fresh pears, sliced
2 apples, sliced
2 oranges sliced (see below) or 2 plums sliced
2 8.8-ounce balls of burrata (Italian cheese)
Cinnamon sugared pecans
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Have a bowl of ice water ready nearby. Blanch asparagus and snap peas in batches, slightly tender, but crunchy, about 30 seconds. Transfer each batch to the ice water bath to cool, about 1 minute. Drain. Add veggies to the above fruit.
Note: She also uses a different kind of orange and adds a small amount of Wildtree basil pesto grapeseed oil to drizzle over sparingly.
Arrange on a large serving platter and nestle in the burrata balls.
Italian Potato Salad
Sandy Boland (Bonanno) Hunter remembers her mother making this often because it was her little brother Tommy’s favorite also claiming it was a fast fix dish that could be tossed together in minutes with leftovers from the refrigerator. Sandy makes this throughout the year, but especially during the summer months when her garden supplies some of the ingredients.
2 pounds or 6 medium potatoes
6-ounce jar marinated artichoke hearts
¼ cup onion, chopped
1 small green pepper, chopped
2 ounces of pimentos, drained and sliced
½ cup ripe olives, pitted and sliced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh basil or ½ teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Canned anchovies, optional
Cook potatoes, drain and cool. Drain artichokes, reserving liquid, and cut into halves. Mix potatoes, artichokes, onion, pepper, pimentos and olives. Mix artichoke liquid, oil, vinegar, basil, salt and pepper and shake in covered container. Pour over vegetables and toss until evenly covered. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Garnish with drained anchovies, if desired.
German Potato Salad
Dorothy Kruse compiled “For Batter or Wurst” back in 1985 with favorites handed down through generations for the family’s favorite summer potato salad to be enjoyed throughout the year.
5-6 medium potatoes, cooked in skins only until done, but not mushy
1 small onion, minced
2 hard-boiled eggs
Salt and pepper
4-5 slices of bacon, diced and fried, saving bacon fat
2 tablespoons flour
4 tablespoons sugar
1 cup water
½ cup vinegar
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Peel and slice or dice cooked potatoes, add minced onions, chopped eggs, season with salt and pepper. Fry bacon until crisp and add to potatoes. To the bacon fat in frying pan, add flour and sugar and stir. Add water and vinegar. Cook until it thickens like gravy. Add mayonnaise, stir and pour over potatoes and toss to serve warm.
Rhubarb Crunch
Because rhubarb continues to grow big overnight, here is a wonderful recipe from Davya Baker in Fairbanks, Alaska, who entered it in a Fairbanks State Fair and suggested serving it with vanilla or strawberry ice cream.
1 cup unbleached or all-purpose flour
1 cup packed brown sugar
¾ cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats
½ cup butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4 cups chopped rhubarb
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, oats, butter and cinnamon until the mixture is crumbly. Press half of the mixture into a 9x9-inch pan. Cover it with the rhubarb. In a saucepan, combine granulated sugar, water and cornstarch. Cook until it is thick and clear, then add vanilla. Pour mixture over rhubarb. Top it with remaining half of oat crumbs and bake for 45-60 minutes. Serve it warm.
Rhubarbecue Sauce
Rhubarb recipe requests continue to arrive, one asking about using rhubarb with meat. Here is a recipe to stir interest for many, found in Susan F. Carman’s 1988 Farmer’s Market Cook Book. Giving thanks to farmers who bring their bounty to markets throughout the country provide many recipes to remember forever. Here is one that made me smile for its description of being a “smooth, mellow sauce good on chicken and ribs, but you might also try it atop a burger.”
½ pound rhubarb, trimmed
½ cup water
¹⁄³ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
¼ cup ketchup
½ teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon chili powder
3-4 drops Tabasco sauce
Wash rhubarb and chop it fine. Put into a medium saucepan with the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes until rhubarb is tender. Transfer to a blender or food processor and puree. Chill. Brush sauce on grilled meats during the last few minutes of cooking.
Yield: 1½ cups.
Reader request: A reader has lost her grandchildren’s favorite cookie recipe for “My Dad’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie” and has asked for help.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.