Cooks' Exchange: Get ready for summer with potato, fruit and chicken salads

What a gift it has been to live in a four-season state. Memories quickly return me to the long-ago past, what each season offered, and how we took advantage of its many gifts to be appreciated, enjoyed and celebrated in our own ways.

There was ice skating at Tenney Park, tobogganing at Olbrich Park, nearby hills to challenge with our favorite sleds, and snow forts to build in backyards before supper was served in warm cozy kitchens until four months had passed and the gift of a brand new season was about to begin.

By the time June arrived, plans for gardens had been finalized with seeds planted for favorite flowers and vegetables to enjoy tfor the next four months.

Other long-ago experiences included Sunday drives through unfamiliar territory away from home where we would stop and park alongside the road, cover a patch of land with a blanket and open a straw basket filled with lunch to enjoy along the way. If we stayed closer to home, we would head for Hoyt Park, also known as Sunset Point, light a fire in one of their stone fireplaces, spend hours while exploring the woods, picking wild black raspberries, and everything else the park offered.

Chatting recently with good friends about favorite recipes they enjoy at this time of the year when a new season arrives brought delicious responses.