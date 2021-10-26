Cooks' Exchange: Get ready for Halloween with these pumpkin-themed treats

Mention of Jerry Minnich’s “Wisconsin Almanac” a few weeks ago shed light on what our beloved state offers throughout each year. It drew many comments from readers who appreciate everything the late author captured on a monthly basis.
Published in 1989 by his North County Press, its many categories were exceptionally described by writers Diana Cook, Don Davenport, Tim Eisele and Kristin Visser, creating a compilation that should be within reach in every home in the state we all love and appreciate.
With Halloween just around the corner, I’m also reminded about pumpkins and all the fun and excitement we had growing up on Talmadge Street. Wearing masks and dressed in spooky costumes, we ran from door to door, ringing doorbells while shouting either “Soap or Grub” or “Trick or Treat!” Most of the time, candy awaited, but sometimes there were home-baked treats to enjoy. Here is an award-winning Blue Ribbon recipe from “America’s State and Country Fair” cookbook, published in 2007.
Pumpkin Cookies
1 cup shortening
3 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
15-ounce can Pumpkin
5 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 package chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 F degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream shortening and sugar.
Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add pumpkin and mix well. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. With mixer running, gradually add dry ingredients to creamed mixture until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
Yield: 6 dozen
Pumpkin Muffins
This recipe was discovered in Monty Schiro’s “Atwood Avenue Blue Plate Diner” cookbook compiled by chefs Tim Lloyd and James Novak sweetened with bakery recipes of Sara Whalen, published in 1999 by Jerry Minnich’s Prairie Oak Press.
1½ cups sugar
½ cup oil
2 eggs
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1½ teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup water
1¾ cups flour
1½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon powdered sugar
Pinch ground cloves
Preheat oven to 350 F degrees. Oil a standard size muffin tin. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat together sugar, oil, and eggs. Add pumpkin, vanilla and water. Mix well. Combine all dry ingredients with the wet and stir until just blended. The batter should be completely smooth. Fill each muffin tin ¾ full. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
Yield: 12 muffins
Pumpkin Cupcakes
A 1981 “Southern Living Cooking for Two” cookbook describes its recipes being fun and exciting while emphasizing its advantages.
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¹⁄8 teaspoon ground cloves
¼ cup shortening
²⁄³ cup sugar
1 egg
½ cup cooked, mashed pumpkin
2 tablespoons milk
Lemon Glaze
Combine all ingredients except Lemon Glaze; mix well. Spoon into greased muffin pans, filling two-thirds full. Bake at 350 degrees about 30 minutes. Cool 5 minutes; drizzle wit h Lemon Glaze. Yield: 1 dozen.
Lemon Glaze
1½ tablespoon butter, melted
½ cup sifted powdered sugar
About 1 tablespoon lemon juice
¹⁄8 teaspoon grated lemon rind
Combine butter and powdered sugar; add lemon juice, stirring until smooth. Add more lemon juice, if needed, to make proper consistency. Stir in lemon rind.
Yield: 1 dozen cupcakes
Pumpkin Walnut Crisp
Here is a great way to start off breakfast in the fall season that can be baked ahead and cooled. It should, however, heat through before serving. As a favorite at the Westby House Victorian Inn in Westby, this was shared in Becky LeJeune’s “Wisconsin Bed & Breakfast Cookbook” as a favorite to enjoy as Halloween approaches.
2 15-ounce cans pumpkin
1 cup sugar
¾ cup evaporated milk
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Walnut Crisp Topping
¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
¾ cup quick-cooking oats
¾ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 F and lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish or 8 small ramekins. In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar, milk, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Pour mixture into prepared dish. In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, oats, walnuts, flour, and cinnamon for the walnut crisp topping. Add melted butter to the topping mixture and stir until combined. Sprinkle walnut topping over the pumpkin mixture and bake 45-50 minutes or until center is set. Serve warm with whipped cream and cinnamon
Pumpkin Bars
Hospice Care’s “25th Anniversary Cookbook with Recipes and Remembrances” has been a heart-warming collection of favorite family recipes including memories of those we loved. This recipe was shared by Estelle A. Walker in memory of her mother, father and sister.
4 eggs, room temperature
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups pumpkin, canned
¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter, melted
1 cup nuts, chopped (optional)
Beat eggs and gradually add sugar. Add dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon gradually to egg mixture. Add butter, pumpkin and nuts (if desired). Pour into a lightly greased cookie sheet or jellyroll pan. Bake at 325 F for 25 minutes. Cool.
Frosting
1 3-ounce package of cream cheese, softened
6 tablespoons butter (¾ stick), softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon cream or milk
3 cups powdered sugar
Mix cream cheese and butter together. Add vanilla and cream, mix well. Gradually add powdered sugar. Frost bars and cut.
This can also be baked in two cake pans.
Yield: 35 bars
Pumpkin Risotto
Discovered in “Block Parties and Poker Nights,” here is a pumpkin recipe with a touch of Italy for staying in touch with your neighbors any time of the year, especially during the autumn months. Author Peggy Allen’s sister serves this pretty dish in mini-pumpkins hollowed out and baked until tender. Either this way or in bowls, it’s described as being a showstopper with 8-10 servings.
5¼ cups chicken broth
1½ cups water
1 medium onion, chopped (about 1½ cups)
3 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon minced ginger
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1½ cups Arborio or other short-grain rice
¾ cup dry white wine
15-ounce can pumpkin puree
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
Salt and pepper
Chopped fresh chives
Parmesan cheese curls shaved with a vegetable peeler from a ¼ pound piece of Parmesan
Preheat oven to 450 F. In a saucepan, combine the broth and water, and bring to simmer, keeping it at a bare simmer. In another saucepan, cook onion, garlic and ginger in butter over moderately low heat, stirring, until vegetables are softened. Stir in rice and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add wine, and cook, stirring until it is absorbed. Stir in ¼ cup of the hot diluted broth and cook stirring constantly. keeping the mixture at a simmer throughout until the broth is absorbed.
Continue simmering and adding broth, about ¼ cup at a time, stirring constantly and letting each addition be absorbed before adding the next, until about half the broth has been added. Stir in the pumpkin, and continue simmering and adding broth in the same manner until rice is tender and creamy-looking, but still al dente, about 18 minutes total. Stir in chopped chives and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish the risotto with chives and Parmesan curls.
Happy Halloween!
