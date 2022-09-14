Cooks’ Exchange: Game day favorites from some gridiron greats

A year ago, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, this column featured favorite recipes from the past for reader Mary Jugensen Halpern requesting favorite recipes shared in the Wisconsin State Journal Cookbooks featuring a collection of award-winning recipes from their recipe contests held annually for over 20 years. Because I happened to have copies in my own collection, it was a thrill to weave my way through volumes offering hundreds of exceptional recipes from the delicious past that began with a 1968 grand prize recipe for spinach and herb dip appetizer created by Mrs. Raymond Schoen.

Thoughts quickly carried me back to my old soft-covered National Food Lovers Cookbook published by Sports Graphics in 1980 offering a collection of recipes from celebrated personalities of the National Football League. A decision was recently made to page through the collection once again at the onset of the 2022 football season to shed another memorable ray of light on what was happening way back then by stirring memories we continue to cherish today, 42 years later. The book begins with greetings to Americans who love football, its fine players and personalities, past and present, with “notes from the bench” and recipes galore including a favorite of Green Bay Packers head coach Bart Starr, shared by his wife, Cherry Starr, claiming “this was his favorite dip and he eats it almost every night.”

Bart’s Favorite Cucumber Dip

8 ounce package Philadelphia cream cheese

½ cucumber, unpeeled

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Garlic salt

Sprinkle of dill

Grate cucumber, pour off extra juice and use later for proper consistency. Beat cheese, mayonnaise until smooth. Add cucumber, salt and dill. Blend. Add extra juice if too thick. Use as a dip with chips or crackers or as an opened-faced party sandwich with a slice of cucumber and spring of parsley.

Maui Meatballs

Continuing with football memories and recipes from the past…

Jack Christiansen, Hall of Fame, Detroit Lions DB

1 pound ground beef

¼ cup coconut, shredded

1/3 cup chutney, chopped

½ teaspoon garlic salt

(1 egg, see below))

Mix together and make into meatballs. Bake at 350 degrees until done.

Referee’s Note: Add one egg for better consistency

“Under The Dome” Appetizer Ball

Tommy Kramer, Minnesota Vikings Quarterback

1 pound liver sausage

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons dill pickle juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

3 drops Tabasco

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup chopped dill pickle

¼ cup onion, finely chopped (optional)

½ cup salted peanuts, chopped

Mash liver sausage with fork. Blend with mayonnaise, pickle juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco, garlic salt and one third the cream cheese until smooth. Stir in pickle and onion. Pack firmly into a 2-cup mixing bowl lined with saran or aluminum foil. Chill several hours, or until firm. Turn out and frost with remaining cream cheese. Chill well. Before serving, cover with peanuts. Serve with assorted crackers. Serves appetizers for 16-20.

John Wayne’s Cheese Casserole

Jan Stenerud, Kansas City Chiefs Kicker

4 4-ounce cans green chilies, drained and diced with seeds removed

1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1 pound cheddar cheese, grated

4 egg whites

4 egg yolks

2/3 cup canned evaporated milk, diluted

1 tablespoon flour

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 medium tomatoes, sliced

In large bowl, combine grated cheese and the chilies. Turn into a well-buttered, 2 quart casserole. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. In small bowl, combine egg yolks, milk, flour, salt and pepper; mix until blended. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold beaten egg whites into yolk mixture. Pour egg mixture over cheese mixture in casserole and using a fork, ooze it through the cheese. Bake 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Remove from oven, arrange sliced tomatoes, overlapping edge. Bake 30 minutes longer, or until a silver knife inserted into center comes out clean. Serve 6-8

Referee’s Note: This would be a terrific “kick-off” to your next tailgate party.

Notes from the bench: “Fantastic!

Boom-Boom Brown’s Tailgate Tacos

Former Minnesota Vikings Fullback Bill Brown

Notes from the Bench: “This recipe may be used as a “super bowl” taco dip. I put the cooked ingredients in a chafing dish and serve with corn chips.”

1 cup green pepper, sliced

1 cup celery, diced

½ cup onion, chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 3/8 ounce package chili seasoning mix

16-ounce can kidney beans

17-ounce can corn

8-ounce can tomato sauce

24 Taco shells

Lettuce, Shredded

Cheese, Shredded

Saute celery, pepper, onion until tender. Add meat and brown. Stir in remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Spoon into shells on a bed of lettuce and top with cheese.

Roger Staubach’s Spinach Salad

No. 12, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Referee’s note: “Fabulous fare for the first down.”

1 bag fresh spinach, wash, remove stems, tear in bite-size pieces

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1 can French Fried onion rings

Dressing:

1 can tomato soup

¾ cup oil

¾ cup vinegar

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 onion, grated

In a tall bottle, mix dry ingredients. Add all liquid ingredients, mixing well. Pour onion in for flavor, but remove before serving. Makes enough for 2 bags of spinach.

***

Half Time Cookies

Otto Graham, Hall of Fame, Cleveland Browns Quarterback

Notes From the Bench: “These are especially good when the grandchildren are visiting.”

1 cup oil

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon water

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 large package chocolate chips

2 egg whites

1 cup brown sugar

Mix well. Spread out onto an ungeased 9X12-inch pan. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Top with 2 egg whites beaten stiff with 1 cup brown sugar. Bake 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees

“Mom’s” Pretzel Pie

Referee’s Note: contributed by an overly enthusiastic Vikings fan who loves to tailgate, but would rather needlepoint than watch the game!

2 cups crushed pretzels

½ cup sugar

½ cup butter, melted

Your favorite ice cream

Mix all ingredients except ice cream, reserving 1/2 cup pretzel mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture in 9-inch pie tin. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until brown. Cool. Heap your favorite ice cream or sherbet (different colors gives rainbow effect) in shell and sprinkle on reserved topping. Freeze until ready to serve

***

Final Question: Which stadium that hosted NFL games in 42 years ago had the largest capacity?

Response: Detroit’s Pontiac Silverdome, capacity 80,638 … and that was back in 1980.