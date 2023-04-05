With another wonderful season in Wisconsin upon us, I’m reminded of Easter memories of when straw baskets, carefully hidden throughout the house, were filled with chocolate eggs, jelly beans, and colorful eggs to find, crack, peel and enjoy before breakfast was served. Equally important was the new Easter outfit and hat to wear for Mass a few hours later. Relatives and cousins would arrive later in the day to celebrate Easter, and while Daddy was in charge of the beverages, Mother created a delicious meal that we’d all enjoy together at the dining room table, another wonderful time to remember forever.

Here are a some “best-loved recipes from the 1950s.”

Blueberry Bread

2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup molasses

1 cup soured milk or yogurt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 cup blueberries

Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Combine molasses, sour milk or yogurt, butter and egg and mix well. Stir in dry ingredients and beat to blend. Fold in blueberries. Turn into a greased 9-by-9-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Serves: 9

***

… a wonderful salad from the 1950s …

Chicken Salad with Orange Poppy Seed Dressing

½ cup prepared vinaigrette salad dressing

¼ cup French’s Honey Dijon Mustard

1 tablespoon grated orange peel

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 pound chicken tenders

1 tablespoon jerk seasoning

8 cups cut-up romaine lettuce

3 cups cut-up fruit from a salad bar such as oranges, melon, strawberries, pineapple

Combine salad dressing, mustard, orange peel, water and poppy seeds; mix well. Rub chicken tenders with jerk seasoning. Skewer chicken and grill over medium high heat until no longer pink, about 5 minutes per side. Arrange lettuce and fruit on salad plates. Top with chicken and serve with dressing.

Makes 4 servings.

***

Apple Meat Loaf

A delicious loaf with a hint of apple-pie taste built right in …

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

2 ½ pounds ground beef

1 ½ cups fresh bread crumbs

2 cups finely chopped peeled and cored apples

3 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

½ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 tablespoon prepared mustard or ¼ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ cup ketchup

Saute onion in butter until soft. In a large bowl, combine onion, beef, bread crumbs, apples, eggs, parsley, pepper, salt, allspice, mustard and ketchup. Form into loaf and place in 10-by-14-inch baking pan or pack into a large greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Serves 8-10.

***

Pineapple Upside-Down Ham Loaf

3 tablespoons butter

¹⁄³ cup light brown sugar

Canned pineapple slices

Maraschino cherries, optional

1 pound (4 cups) ground cooked ham

²⁄³ pound freshly ground raw pork

2 cups bread crumbs

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Melt butter with brown sugar and place in bottom of 8-by-8-by-2-inch pan. Place layer of pineapple slices (with a cherry in the middle of each if desired) on top of sugar mixture. Mix together ham, pork, bread crumbs, eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and mustard, and spread evenly on top of fruit. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 ½ hours. Turn out onto platter and cut into squares. Serves 6.

***

Baked Apple and Carrot Casserole

A perfect companion for baked beans, ham or pork.

6 apples, cored, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cups cooked carrot slices

¹⁄³ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

Salt

¾ cup orange juice

Place half the apples in greased 2-quart baking dish and cover with half the carrots. Mix brown sugar, flour and salt to taste, and sprinkle half the mixture over carrots. Repeat layers and pour orange juice over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Serves: 6

***

Irish Oatmeal Bread

A hearty oatmeal quick bread, chewy and moist.

3 cups flour

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups rolled oats

½ cup raisins (optional)

1 egg

¼ cup honey

1 ½ cups milk

1 tablespoon melted butter

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add oats and raisins, if using. Beat egg lightly, then add honey and milk and beat until well-blended. Add dry ingredients and stir just until all is moistened. Turn into greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Brush top of loaf with melted butter and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Makes 1 large loaf.

***

Serve warm or cold for festive occasions.

Fruit Cocktail Cake

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups fruit cocktail, drained, with ½ cup syrup reserved

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup chopped nuts (any kind)

Combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Add egg, vanilla, fruit cocktail and syrup. Beat well. Put in greased 9-by-13-inch pan and spread brown sugar and nuts on top of batter. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees (325 degrees if using glass pan). Top with ice cream or whipped cream.

***

Apricot-Coconut Squares

Serve warm to have these at their melt-in-the-mouth best.

1 cup sugar

2 cups flour

¾ cup butter

1 cup grated coconut

½ cup chopped nuts, optional

1 egg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

10-ounce jar of apricot jam (or substitute your favorite fruit jam)

With a fork, mix together sugar, flour, butter, coconut, nuts, if using, egg, salt, and vanilla Press three-fourths of batter in bottom of greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Spread jam over top. Spread rest of batter over jam with fork, letting some of jam, show through. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, or until light golden brown. Cool.

Makes 12-20 bars, depending on size.

Happy Easter!