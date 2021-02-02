Cooks' Exchange: From The Kitchen Table to your table

There are many corridors to explore in life and the month of February happens to be seasoned with a sweetness for all to appreciate and enjoy.
While welcoming what every day and night might offer, a request arrived for the walnut pie recipe made and served at the Kitchen Table, a quaint and charming eating establishment with a hometown touch on E. 3rd and Maple in Marshfield, about 144 miles north of Madison in Wood County.
In my cookbook collection I have a 50-page, spiral-bound, soft-cover Kitchen Table cookbook, thanks to their “KT Crew,” edited by Kalhy Edwards, printed by Ray Alt and published in 1980 by The Norman Press in Marshfield.
Lloie Schwartz opened the The Kitchen Table in 1977 and continues to arrive on the premises by 4 a.m. to make their homemade bread by hand (36 pounds of dough) and homemade soups. Stacey Schaetz, who has worked there for the past 25 years, has joined Schwartz as co-owner. The Kitchen Table is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 2 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
Kitchen Table’s Walnut Pie
Here is the recipe reader Carol R., Madison, requested last year and recently shared with smiles from Schwartz and Schaetz.
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
4 eggs slightly beaten
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup light Karo Syrup
¼ teaspoon maple extract
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ cup melted butter
1½ cup walnut pieces
Mix everything together and pour into unbaked pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 55-60 minutes or until pie has risen and the middle is set.
Lou’s Mushroom Soup
Considering how sweet February claims to be at times, when temperatures drop and snow falls, homemade soup becomes a necessity. Here are two favorite homemade Kitchen Table recipes to enjoy any time of the year.
5 pounds of mushrooms, sliced
3 onions diced
6 quarts water
1 cup beef soup base
1 teaspoon pepper
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon ground rosemary
2 cups white wine
4 cups sour cream
Roux
3 cups butter and 3 cups flour
Make roux by cooking butter and flour together in a separate pot for 10 minutes. Set aside. Brown onions in some butter. Add mushrooms and sauté until lightly brown. Add water and seasonings. Bring to a boil, turn down and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in hot roux and remove from heat. Cool overnight. Before reheating, add white wine and sour cream.
Yield: 3 gallons
Cream of Potato Soup
2 tablespoons butter
4 onions diced
10 pounds of potatoes, peeled and sliced
1 teaspoon pepper
1 bunch parsley and stems
1 cup chicken soup base
6 quarts of water
1 quart of heavy cream
Roux
2 cups butter and 2 cups flour
Make roux by cooking butter and flour together for 10 minutes and set aside. Lightly brown onions in butter. Add water and bring to a boil. Add seasonings, potatoes and chopped stems of parsley. Bring back to a boil and cook about 5 minutes or until potatoes are barely tender. Stir in hot roux until thickened. Remove from heat and add heavy cream and chopped parsley tops.
Yield: 3 gallons
You might want to mark your February calendar regarding other corridors to explore including Feb. 13 as National Cheddar Day, Feb. 14 with candy and flowers on Valentine’s Day, and Feb. 22 being Sweet Potato Pie Day.
In the meantime, interest continues to arrive during these times from readers requesting recipes for “just two.” Here are some very easy ones from a 2018 Taste of Home publication with pages marked for my own interest quoting "when the weather is brisk and our appetites are hearty."
Baked Saucy Pork Chops
2 tablespoons butter
2 bone-in pork loin chops, ¾ inch thick
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Brown pork chops on both sides. Transfer to a greased 11x7-inch baking dish; sprinkle with onion. In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients; pour over chops. Bake, covered, until thermometer reads 145 degrees, 15-20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Vegetable Meatloaf
½ pound ground beef
1 slice bread, torn into small pieces
1 large egg, beaten
¼ cup shredded carrot
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped celery
½ teaspoon salt
Dash each of pepper and garlic powder
5 tablespoons chili sauce or ketchup, divided
In a bowl, combine ground beef, bread, egg, carrot, onion, green pepper, celery, seasonings and 2 tablespoons chili sauce. Form into a loaf in an ungreased 5x3x2-inch loaf pan. Spoon remaining chili sauce over loaf. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until meat is no longer pink.
Honey-Pecan Chicken Beasts
2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounce each)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon butter
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans
Pound chicken with a meat mallet to ½-inch thickness. Sprinkle with seasonings.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium heat; brown chicken on both sides. Cook, covered until chicken is no longer pink, about 6-8 minutes, turning once. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with pecans. Cook. Covered until chicken is glazed 2-3 minutes.
Apple-White Cheddar Grilled Cheese
4 slices whole wheat cinnamon-raisin bread
4 slices sharp white cheddar cheese (3 oz.)
1 small apple, thinly sliced
1 thin slice of red onion, separated into rings
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
1 tablespoon butter softened
Layer each of two bread slices with one slice cheese. Top with the apple and onion. If desired sprinkle with pepper flakes. Top with remaining cheese and bread. Spread outsides of sandwiches with butter. In large skillet, toast sandwiches over medium-low heat 3-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cheese is melted.
For reader Isabel Hubbard, these sandwiches are described as being “HATS”: hummus, avocado, tomato and shallots.
Tomato and Avocado Sandwiches
½ medium ripe avocado, peeled and mashed
4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted
1 medium tomato, sliced
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
¼ cup hummus
Spread avocado over two slices of toast. Top with tomato and shallot. Spread hummus over remaining toasts; place over tops.
Easy Berry Cheesecake Parfaits
To add something sweet for two, here is a “fast fix” that takes only 15 minutes before serving a rich creaminess, a bit of graham cracker crunch and the sweetness of fruit.
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
⅔ cup marshmallow crème
½ cup frozen whipped topping
4 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs
1 cup fresh raspberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
Beat softened cream cheese and marshmallow crème until blended; fold in whipped topping.
Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cracker crumbs into each of two glasses or dessert dishes. Layer each with ½ cup cream cheese mixture, ¼ cup raspberries and ¼ cup blueberries; repeat layers. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.
Recent Request: Old-fashioned chicken and dumpling soup.
