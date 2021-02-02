Cooks' Exchange: From The Kitchen Table to your table

There are many corridors to explore in life and the month of February happens to be seasoned with a sweetness for all to appreciate and enjoy.

While welcoming what every day and night might offer, a request arrived for the walnut pie recipe made and served at the Kitchen Table, a quaint and charming eating establishment with a hometown touch on E. 3rd and Maple in Marshfield, about 144 miles north of Madison in Wood County.

In my cookbook collection I have a 50-page, spiral-bound, soft-cover Kitchen Table cookbook, thanks to their “KT Crew,” edited by Kalhy Edwards, printed by Ray Alt and published in 1980 by The Norman Press in Marshfield.

Lloie Schwartz opened the The Kitchen Table in 1977 and continues to arrive on the premises by 4 a.m. to make their homemade bread by hand (36 pounds of dough) and homemade soups. Stacey Schaetz, who has worked there for the past 25 years, has joined Schwartz as co-owner. The Kitchen Table is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 2 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

Kitchen Table’s Walnut Pie

Here is the recipe reader Carol R., Madison, requested last year and recently shared with smiles from Schwartz and Schaetz.