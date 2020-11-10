Cooks' Exchange: For the best recipes, it's sometimes all in who you know

The old saying, "It's all in who you know," recently blossomed while stopping by Cherokee Country Club for lunch to chat with their restaurant manager and longtime friend, Wayne Poburka, about my Sept. 30 column featuring beer recipes. A few readers tried the beer cake recipe in a recent column that didn't turnout as expected making me wonder if a mistake had been made listing the ingredients.
He listened intently, then mentioned the possibility of checking further with Cherokee's new executive chef Mike Kinzler. Hoping for a quick solution, arrangements were made to meet Chef Kinzler to share my concerns. Welcoming a need for help, he asked for the recipe and arrangements were made to be in touch a few days later with the results.
In the meantime, I learned more about Chef Kinzler who grew up in Polk County, attended UW-Stout and WITC-Ashland, receiving bachelor's and associate culinary Degrees from both in hospitality and restaurant management while stressing the finest food service for college students and professors.
Kinzler's bright future also found him excelling as a chef at Devil's Head ski resort where he met his wife, Jennifer, before he moved to a job at Madison Marriott West, and then 16 years at Bishops Bay Country Club, all along being guided by local culinarian Abdul Bensaid.
In the meantime, Chef Kinzler and his wife were blessed with four children, Kayla, Kyle, Aubrie and son, Kaleb, who now works along his father's side at Cherokee thus creating a family of exceptional culinarians.
Chef K's Beer Cake
Although a reader's favorite annual family reunion recipe included a few typos, Kinzler's patience and finesse helped solve the problem because … as they say, it's all in who you know.
⅔ cup butter
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
6 tablespoons Hershey's cocoa powder mixed with 2 tablespoons oil (See: Note)
2¼ cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups beer (plain lite beer)
¼ cup maraschino cherry juice
¾ cup buttermilk
½ cup chopped nuts, optional
8-ounce jar chopped maraschino cherries, chopped, optional
Note: Use paste made with cocoa and oil or, instead, 2 squares Baker's chocolate, melted.
Cream together butter and sugar. Add 2 eggs and chocolate paste made with Hershey's cocoa powder and oil. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Alternately add flour mixture with beer, cherry juice and buttermilk.
Fold in nuts and, if desired, chopped maraschino cherries. Bake in greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until testing done. Frost cake when cool.
Frosting
1 cup hot milk
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix milk and flour and cook until thick, stirring constantly. While that is cooking completely, cream sugar, butter and vanilla. Add cooled flour/milk mixture 1 tablespoon at a time, beating with an electric mixture until light and fluffy. Frost and chill!
Beer-Cheese Bread with Raisins
Featuring beer recipes in the Sept. 30 column stirred enough interest to create Part Two of recipes using beer ingredients beginning with Pabst Brewing Company's beer bread found in Juanita Loven's 1991 compilation, Wonderful Wisconsin Recipes.
1 cup raisins (5 ounces)
1 can or bottle (12 ounces) beer
2½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
4 ounces Cheddar cheese, finely shredded
¼ cup oil
1 egg
Heat raisins and beer to simmering. Remove from heat; let stand about 10 minutes. Combine dry ingredients. Add cheese; stir to coat. Mix oil and egg; add to dry ingredients along with beer and raisins. Beat just until blended. Turn into greased and floured 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Turn out on a rack to cool. Cool thoroughly before slicing. Makes 1 loaf.
Beer Bread
Described as being “versatile” by contributor Helene Young, here is a simple recipe with only four ingredients discovered in Fan Fare II with winning recipes from Badger Fans.
3 cups self-rising flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 can of beer, room temperature
1½ tablespoons dill weed
Mix well and put in well-greased bread pan. Brush top with melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Anderson House Beer and Cheese Soup
Discovered among my cookbook collection is the Anderson House cookbook celebrating four generations since 1896 featuring their Wabasha, Minnesota, hotel overlooking the Mississippi River. Specializing in Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, the book was compiled in 1986 by Jeanne and John Hall, both Anderson fourth generation. Here is their famed beer soup to enjoy any time of the year.
½ cup butter
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon salt
1½ pints milk
7 ounces American or cheddar cheese
¼ cup finely diced celery
¼ cup finely diced onions
¼ cup finely diced peppers
¼ cup finely chopped carrots
1 pint chicken stock
Paprika to color
8 ounces stale beer
Popcorn, garnish
Melt butter and blend in flour, salt, and milk. Cook until thickened. Melt cheese in double boiler, parboil vegetables in chicken stock, and then combine all ingredients, except stale beer and popcorn. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add beer. Do not bring to boil after adding beer, as this will cause curdling. Float 5 or 6 pieces of popcorn on top and serve at once, piping hot.
Serves 8-10
Beer Soup
The Complete Round-The-World cookbook filled with recipes gathered by Pan American Airways from 81 countries they once served was compiled in 1954 by Myra Waldo. Described as Bon Voyage and Bon Appetit — the book was meant to become a trip around the world to all those who love travel and fine food. Way back then, the Pilsner beer of Czechoslovakia was considered to be the finest beer in the world. Also known as Pivni Polevka, their beer soup with your favorite beer today might become an all-time favorite forever.
1 quart beer
1 quart water
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon butter
3 egg yolks
1 cup heavy cream
Combine beer and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and add the sugar and butter. Cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Beat egg yolks in a bowl. Add cream and again beat well. Very gradually add the beer mixture to the egg and cream mixture, beating constantly to prevent curdling. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and heat again, but do not allow to boil.
Milwaukee Beer Beef Party Stew
According to Taste of America author Betty Evans, Milwaukee is a city that enjoys beer and sports as the beer capital of the world and welcomes using beer in their cooking. This stew can be made a day ahead for a party, thus tasting even better as the flavor has a chance to mellow.
3 pounds chuck, round or stewing beef cut in 1½ inch cubes
¾ cup of flour for dredging
4 tablespoons oil or bacon fat
5 large onions, any variety, peeled and sliced
3 cups beer
10-ounce can beef bouillon
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon minced parsley
Pinch of thyme
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon wine vinegar
Pat meat dry with paper towels and dredge in flour. Heat oil or bacon fat in a heavy stew pot and brown beef in batches. When finished, set beef aside, put onions in the pot, and lightly brown, adding more oil if needed. Return beef to the pot. Add beer, bouillon, garlic, herbs, salt and pepper. Stir well. Cover pot and bake in 325 degree oven for 2½ hours or until meat is tender. During final 10 minutes of cooking, stir in sugar and vinegar. It may be necessary to add additional beer during cooking if liquid is not covering the beef. Serves 6 with boiled potatoes and mugs of cold beer.
