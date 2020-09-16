Cooks' Exchange: Food to fuel up for football

With a very different kind of football season getting underway this year, I reached for my old softcover cookbook filled with NFL recipes from former players and football celebrities. Printed in 1980, the compilation is filled with fond memories from the past. Though not fancy, it overflows with thoughts and reminders of how much America loved football, its players and past personalities.
This was a favorite of Jan Stenerud who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
John Wayne’s cheese casserole
4 4-ounce cans green chilies, drained and diced with seeds removed
1 pound Monterey Jack Cheese, grated
1 pound cheddar cheese, grated
4 egg whites
4 egg yolks
2/3 cup canned evaporated milk
1 tablespoon flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 medium tomatoes, sliced
In large bowl, combine grated cheeses and the chilies. Turn into a well-buttered, 2 quart casserole. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. In small bowl, combine egg yolks, milk, flour, salt and pepper; mix until blended. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold beaten whites into yolk mixture. Pour egg mixture over cheese mixture in casserole and using a fork, ooze it through the cheese. Bake 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Remove from oven, arrange sliced tomatoes overlapping edge. Bake 30 minutes longer or until a silver knife inserted into center comes out clean. Serves 6-8.
“Fabulous fare for the first down” according to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach when asked for a favorite game day recipe.
Roger Staubach’s spinach salad
1 bag fresh spinach, washed, stems removed and torn into pieces
4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
1 can French fried onion rings
Dressing:
1 can tomato soup
¾ cup oil
¾ cup vinegar
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 onion, grated
In a tall bottle, mix dry dressing ingredients, then all liquid ingredients, mixing well. Add onion for flavor, but remove before serving. Makes enough for 2 bags of spinach.
Serve dressing over salad of spinach, blue cheese and French fried onions.
The late Vince Costello, who played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, also owned Costello’s Greenhouse Restaurant in Kansas City. This bread recipe was once served on the restaurant’s salad bar.
Vince’s “Greenhouse” zucchini bread
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 cups zucchini, chopped
2 ½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons vanilla
½ cup raisins
½ cup nuts, chopped
Cream eggs, sugar, and oil and add sifted dry ingredients. Stir in zucchini, add nuts and vanilla. Stir. Bake in 2 greased and floured 9x5x3-inch loaf pans for 1 hour at 325 degrees.
The late Minnesota Vikings fullback Bill Brown liked serving this as a “Super Bowl” tailgate taco dip by placing the cooked ingredients in a chafing dish and serving it with corn chips.
Boom-Boom Brown’s tailgate tacos
1 green pepper, sliced
1 cup celery, diced
½ onion, chopped
1 pound ground beef
1 ½ ounce package chili seasoning mix
16-ounce can kidney beans
17-ounce can corn
8-ounce can tomato sauce
24 taco shells
Lettuce, shredded
Cheese, shredded
Saute pepper, celery, and onion until tender. Add meat and brown. Stir in remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Spoon into shells on a bed of lettuce and top with cheese.
Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Bud Grant’s late wife, Pat, made sure his favorite fish recipe was included in this compilation.
“Hook Pattern” pike
3 pounds walleyed pike fillets, or any whitefish
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup butter, melted
½ cup Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Fresh parsley, chopped
Wipe pike fillets with clean damp cloth, pat dry, and place in lightly greased, shallow baking pan.
Combine next 5 ingredients and spread over fillets in pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve immediately or cover with lid or aluminum foil and take to the game (if the distance to the stadium is 30 minutes or so).
Serves 5
Shared by Cherry Starr, this was late Green Bay Packer Bart Starr’s favorite dessert.
Starr’s coconut pecan cake
½ cup butter
½ cup shortening
2 cups sugar
5 eggs, separated
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
3 ½ ounces flaked coconut
Cream butter and shortening until light and fluffy. Add 1 ½ cups sugar gradually; beat again until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and vanilla; beat thoroughly.
Add flour sifted with baking soda and salt in thirds alternately with buttermilk, beating until smooth after each addition.Turn batter into a 3-quart mixing bowl. Beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry; beat remaining ½ cup sugar in gradually. Fold egg whites into batter gently, but thoroughly. Fold in coconut and pecans. Spread batter in 3 greased, wax paper-lined, and again greased 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 375 degrees for about a 25 minutes or until brown. Fill and frost as you wish.
Serves 12.
Contact the Cooks' Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
