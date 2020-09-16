Cooks' Exchange: Food to fuel up for football

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a very different kind of football season getting underway this year, I reached for my old softcover cookbook filled with NFL recipes from former players and football celebrities. Printed in 1980, the compilation is filled with fond memories from the past. Though not fancy, it overflows with thoughts and reminders of how much America loved football, its players and past personalities.

This was a favorite of Jan Stenerud who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

John Wayne’s cheese casserole

4 4-ounce cans green chilies, drained and diced with seeds removed

1 pound Monterey Jack Cheese, grated

1 pound cheddar cheese, grated

4 egg whites

4 egg yolks

2/3 cup canned evaporated milk

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 medium tomatoes, sliced