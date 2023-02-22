While I was growing up, there was only one homemade chili recipe to enjoy when winter arrived and temperatures dropped, and it belonged to my mother. Although she was born in Budapest, Hungary, she never included sauerkraut or paprika while making chili, but instead, being married to my father, an immigrant from Palermo, Sicily, she may have prepared a tomato chowder using ground beef that was often referred to as chili con carne for us to enjoy during Wisconsin’s chilly winter weather days. Although there may have been a few chowder changes along the way to include garlic, basil, green pepper, Italian sausage, and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, those recipes were never jotted down to save for the future.

Countless decades later, while continuing to search for favorite chili recipes to appreciate and enjoy, here is one that nearly took my breath away when it was discovered in my “Gasparilla Cookbook,” a 325-page wonder published 1961 by the Junior League of Tampa, Florida. The compilation had experienced its 18th printing in November 1993 with a total of 224,300 books sold to appreciate and enjoy forever, especially having discovered a recipe for … Chili Con Carne Pie. Initially described as a book for the stay-at-home cook seeking new and tantalizing recipes for the traveler in search of new sensations in taste, weight and sound, one can only imagine the success Tampa’s Junior League has experienced through the many educational and charitable years that have passed.

Chili Con Carne Pie

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

1⁄3 cup chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon shortening

2 cups canned tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon poultry seasoning

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 ½ cups canned red kidney beans

Brown meat, onion and green pepper in shortening. Add tomatoes and seasonings. Cook 10-15 minutes until thickened. Add kidney beans and heat thoroughly. Turn into a 1½ quart casserole, cover with corn meal pastry, and bake 20 minutes at 425 degrees. Serves: 8

***

Corn Meal Pastry

1 cup sifted flour

½ cup corn meal

¾ teaspoon salt

½ cup shortening

4 tablespoons cold water

Sift flour, corn meal and salt. Cut in shortening. Add water and toss with fork until barely dampened. Roll out to 1⁄8-inch thickness and flute edge. Cut gash in top to let steam escape.

***

Charlie Gitto’s restaurant in St. Louis’ Hill Neighborhood makes toasted ravioli using homemade pasta and shares his eatery’s fabled recipe. I ordered this every time I visited “The Hill.”

St Louis’ Toasted Ravioli

2 tablespoons milk

1 egg

1-pound package frozen ravioli, thawed

2⁄3 to 1 cup fine dry breadcrumbs

Shortening or oil for deep-frying

Parmesan cheese

1 cup spaghetti sauce or pizza sauce

Beat together milk and egg. Dip ravioli in egg mixture, then coat with breadcrumbs. Deep-fry ravioli, a few at a time, in 2 inches of 350-degree shortening. Fry 1 minute per side or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Keep fried ravioli warm in a 300-degree oven while remainder of ravioli cook. Sprinkle with cheese and serve with warmed sauce for dipping.

Yield: 12-14 servings

***

Back to my “Gasparilla Cookbook” featuring Florida West Coast recipes … The title of this recipe intrigued me and I thought I’d share it for youngsters or anyone else who is interested …

Peanut Butter Soup

½ cup peanut butter

1 cup boiling water

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Dash of paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon onion juice

Heat peanut butter in top of double boiler and gradually stir in boiling water, mixing well. Add milk and seasoning. For a thicker soup add paste made of 1 tablespoon flour and 2 tablespoons cold water. Cook 10 minutes longer.

***

New Orleans Cocktail Sauce

2 tablespoons anchovy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons tomato ketchup

1 cup stiff unsalted mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chili sauce

2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

Mix anchovy sauce in olive oil, add other ingredients, stir until creamy. Juice of ½ lemon and dash of Tabasco may be added.

***

From the Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, Florida

Baked Chicken Garibaldi For Two

2½ pounds chicken

½ cup Spanish olive oil

2 garlic cloves

1 onion, cut in half-rings

1 green pepper, cut in half-rings

2 cups chicken gravy

1 tablespoon salt

¼ cup red wine

20 buttons or slices of mushrooms

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup grated toasted almonds

Parsley leaves

Roast chicken until half done. Heat olive oil and simmer garlic, onion and green pepper in the oil. When half done, add chicken gravy and salt. Bring to a boil and add red wine and mushrooms. Remove chicken from bones and place in casserole dish. Cover chicken with sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degree for 30 minutes or until cheese is au gratin style. Garnish with parsley leaves and chopped toasted almonds.

Serves: 2

***

Las Novedades Restaurant, Tampa, Florida

Cuban Shrimp Creole

3 garlic cloves

2 onions

2 green peppers

2 bay leaves

1 cup olive oil

8-ounce can of tomato sauce

1 small can brown gravy

Salt to taste

Dash of hot sauce

Dash of Lea and Perrins sauce

1½ pounds shrimp, cooked and cleaned

Chop fine the garlic, onions, green peppers and bay leaves. Saute in olive oil. When browned add tomato sauce, brown gravy, salt, hot sauce, and Lea and Perrins sauce, and let brown a little longer. Add shrimp and cook another 15 minutes.

Serves: 4

Serve over yellow rice in individual casseroles. Garnish with large French-fried onion rings.

***

Cypress Gardens, Winter Haven, Florida

Cypress Gardens Pecan Pie

1 cup chopped pecans

1 egg, beaten

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 unbaked pastry shell

Place pecans in bottom of unbaked pie shell. Blend together remaining ingredients. Pour mixture into pie shell and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Then reduce oven heat to 325 degrees for approximately 40 minutes.