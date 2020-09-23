Cooks' Exchange: Finding the perfect potato salad

A few weeks ago, a reader contacted me regarding the recent passing of her mother, Frances Bordson, daughter of Joseph and Rosaria (Caravello) Varese. Debbie Bordson-Blatter described her mother as having grown up in the old Greenbush neighborhood. Mentioning the love and affection of the people who had lived there, she wondered if I had a recipe, or any other information about how the Sicilian people processed tomatoes for canning, drying, or the making of tomato paste to pass on to her son, the family gardener.
Having researched and written about the old “Bush” where my Sicilian-born father was raised, I was certain my four Greenbush cookbooks, laced with history and recipes, included information she’d be pleased with along with a similar memory found in an “Italian-American Cookbook” compiled by the Sicilian-American Ladies Auxiliary in Akron, Ohio. Founded in 1932, a cookbook was compiled in later years with favorite recipes, this one from Stella Marie:
“This was a homemade tomato paste. I remember my grandmother cooking the tomatoes until they were thick, then placing it in a tray from the oven which had a lip on it, keeping the sauce from spilling. She would place it out in the yard, in the sun, on two joined chairs and cover everything with cheesecloth, and every hour she would go out and stir it again. Sometimes it took 2 or 3 days of repeating this chore until they dried up like paste. Then she would put it in a crock jar, cover it with oil (to keep the air out) and a tight cover made of cloth. It was kept in the kitchen and a nice, healthy teaspoon of it was always added when making sauce! It added a richness that I can not describe, but the richness is still in my heart and memories.”
A day later, I opened my first volume of “A Taste of Memories from the Old ‘Bush,’” and was thrilled to discover another answer on the first page with a local memory shared by the late Josie Magnasco who owned the beloved Josie’s on Regent Street for many years.
“Fresh tomatoes were strained and cooked down until all the water had disappeared. They were set on wide tables and sun-dried until thick and only small amounts remained. It took 20 bushels to prepare 2 gallons. The paste was preserved with olive oil over the top, then covered with an oiled cloth sprinkled with salt. All of the Italian women in the ‘Bush’ made their tomato paste this way.”
Had my nonna, Caterina Tripolino, lived longer, her own memories would have been shared with me about the finished product being covered with olive oil in crocks stored in the coolness of their basements.
Although summer picnics may have ended, requests for potato salad recipes continue to arrive to prepare and enjoy. While in the Italian-Sicilian mood, here is one of my own favorites Daddy enjoyed that has been shared and appreciated by many friends.
Sicilian potato salad
2 pounds small potatoes, preferably redskins
1 pound tender green beans
3 green onions, 3 inches of heads only, sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1 teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon onion salt
½ teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 cup red cherry tomato halves
Juice of half a lemon
Salt to taste
Sugar, optional
Boil potatoes until firm, but tender. If desired, leave unpeeled. Immerse in cold water to stop the cooking process, remove, dab dry with paper towels and allow to cool. Boil beans to same consistency, rinse with cold water and cut in half. Cut potatoes into bite-size chunks. Combine all ingredients except vinegar, tomatoes, lemon juice and salt. Refrigerate potato mixture. When ready to serve, add mixture of remaining four ingredients, and a pinch of sugar if too tart.
Note: If desired, additional dressing can be prepared and added.
Serves 6-8
My mother’s favorite recipe for American potato salad has appeared here, but when I’m in a hurry, I use Marzetti’s potato salad dressing. Recently, when making potato salad, realizing there should be more to serve, I decided to boil small carrots. When cooled, they were cut in half inch cross sections and placed in the bottom of the salad bowl before the potato salad was added. What a treat to find cooked carrots hidden by the potato salad, and I will do that again.
Marzetti’s potato salad
½ cup Marzetti’s Potato Salad dressing, available in refrigerated section
4 cups cold, pared, diced cooked potatoes
2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
½ cup chopped celery
¼ cup sweet pickle relish
2 tablespoons chopped pimento, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients together.
Note: Instead of using celery, pickle relish and pimento, I used chopped sweet onions, raw chopped sweet red and green bell peppers. Also, shake potato salad dressing well before using from the jar.
Another potato salad recipe includes ham and serves four.
Hot ham and potato salad
1 cup diced cooked ham
½ cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon butter
10-ounce can condensed cream of celery soup
½ cup sour cream
¼ teaspoon caraway seed
1/8 teaspoon pepper
3 cups cooked, cubed potatoes
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Cook ham and onion in butter until onion is tender. Blend in soup, sour cream, caraway seed and pepper. Add potatoes. Heat and stir lightly. Garnish with parsley.
A reader shared this simple and delicious sauce recipe for ice cream.
Ice cream sauce
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup cream
2 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons rum
Boil sugar, cream and butter for 5 minutes, then cool just enough before adding rum. Refrigerate and use at room temperature, stirring first.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.