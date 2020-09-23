Cooks' Exchange: Finding the perfect potato salad

A few weeks ago, a reader contacted me regarding the recent passing of her mother, Frances Bordson, daughter of Joseph and Rosaria (Caravello) Varese. Debbie Bordson-Blatter described her mother as having grown up in the old Greenbush neighborhood. Mentioning the love and affection of the people who had lived there, she wondered if I had a recipe, or any other information about how the Sicilian people processed tomatoes for canning, drying, or the making of tomato paste to pass on to her son, the family gardener.

Having researched and written about the old “Bush” where my Sicilian-born father was raised, I was certain my four Greenbush cookbooks, laced with history and recipes, included information she’d be pleased with along with a similar memory found in an “Italian-American Cookbook” compiled by the Sicilian-American Ladies Auxiliary in Akron, Ohio. Founded in 1932, a cookbook was compiled in later years with favorite recipes, this one from Stella Marie:

“This was a homemade tomato paste. I remember my grandmother cooking the tomatoes until they were thick, then placing it in a tray from the oven which had a lip on it, keeping the sauce from spilling. She would place it out in the yard, in the sun, on two joined chairs and cover everything with cheesecloth, and every hour she would go out and stir it again. Sometimes it took 2 or 3 days of repeating this chore until they dried up like paste. Then she would put it in a crock jar, cover it with oil (to keep the air out) and a tight cover made of cloth. It was kept in the kitchen and a nice, healthy teaspoon of it was always added when making sauce! It added a richness that I can not describe, but the richness is still in my heart and memories.”