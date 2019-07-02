The arrival of summer and the Fourth of July has always been a gift. Memories take me back to family picnics at Sunset Point, also known as Hoyt Park on the West Side of Madison to claim and settle in at our favorite fireplace.
Thoughts also carry me back to Mr. Kaether’s history class during the mid-1950s at East High with facts to remember about the Revolution of 1776 along with other important things in life including the fun we had lighting small firecrackers and sparklers with the rest of the kids on Talmadge Street.
It‘s not that winter and spring weren’t spectacular in their own ways, but summer meant starting the day with a smile, playing hopscotch in the middle of the street, and maybe a bang or two with another red, white and blue celebration.
It also meant family gatherings for Christine Lynch who recently shared favorite picnic recipes from St. Maria Goretti Altar Rosary Society’s 1970 compilation, “Fun With Food.” She also claims that her mother-in-law, Gwen Lynch, made “the best ever” potato salad and that strawberry pie became a particular favorite of her father-in-law. With perfect timing, here are the recipes for a July 4th picnic to remember for another lifetime.
Tasty dressing for potato salad
4 eggs
¾ cup water
4 tablespoons flour
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon ground mustard
¾ cup sugar
¾ cup vinegar
Beat eggs slightly, add water; mix gradually with dry ingredients. Add vinegar. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thick. Can be thinned slightly with milk before combining with cooked, diced potatoes and other salad ingredients.
Here is the ”great” strawberry pie recipe submitted to the same compilation by Mrs. Dorothy Rauwolf. The recipe became a Lynch family favorite.
Strawberry pie
9-inch pie shell, baked
4 cups berries (approximately 1 ½ pounds)
2 tablespoons butter
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup sugar
Put 2 cups of berries in the shell. Chop 2 cups, put into a pan over medium heat stirring. Add remaining ingredients and gently boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Cool and pour over berries in pie shell. Refrigerate until set.
Another somewhat seasonal recipe is a sauce for hot dogs with different names depending on where you live. Here is a Mike Repas favorite often referred to as a “Coney sauce” superb on hot dogs and sausages along with chopped white onion and a bit of shredded cheese.
Coney sauce
1 pound ground beef
1 cup (or a bit more) water
8-ounce can tomato sauce
1.25 package of chili seasoning mix
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon onion powder
¾ teaspoon garlic powder
Put all ingredients into a deep pot or saucepan. Blend well, then bring to a boil, stirring often. Cover the pot, lower the heat and simmer, stirring often until the meat turns brown. Remove cover and continue an easy simmer until the blend reduces and thickens. Serve on hot dogs and sausages along with chopped white onion and a bit of shredded cheese.
Time for more favorites from Delores Ebert. When she worked at Oscar Mayer & Company, she was in a department that had 25-30 employees. They always seemed to find an occasion to celebrate something with a variety of snacking foods or a potluck. Here is one of their favorites.
Pepperoni dip
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon red pepper
½ teaspoon oregano
½ cup Pastorelli pizza sauce
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped green pepper
½ cup pepperoni pieces (or other meat)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Blend cream cheese, sour cream and spices. Spread on cookie sheet. Spread sauce on top. Top with chopped onion, green pepper and pepperoni. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese and bake an additional five minutes.
And here is another favorite from Mona Fuszard.
Pork chops and apples
8 pork chops
Flour
¼ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon sage
1 tablespoon vinegar
4 to 5 apples, cored and sliced
½ cup raisins
1 cup hot water
Flour and brown pork chops on both sides. Place in single layer in a Pyrex 9x13-inch dish. Top with cored and sliced apples. Mix together and sprinkle over top brown sugar, raisins, salt, pepper and sage. Mix water and vinegar and pour over all. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 1 ½ hours.
Grandson Nate Murray happens to love macaroni and cheese. When I recently discovered this recipe in a 2015 Food & Family issue, I knew it was a must to make before he leaves for sophomore year at UW-La Crosse.
Macaroni & cheese stuffed meatloaf
1 package (7 ¼ ounce) Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
2 pounds extra-lean ground beef
½ cup finely chopped onions
¼ cup dry bread crumbs
1 egg
1/3 cup A.1 Original Sauce, divided
8-ounce package Kraft Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided
¼ cup ketchup
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare macaroni and cheese as directed on package.
Meanwhile, mix meat, onions, bread crumbs, egg and 2 tablespoons A.1. just until blended. Divide meat mixture in half; pat each half into 10x8-inch rectangle on a sheet of parchment paper. Reserve ½ cup cheddar. Mix remaining cheddar with macaroni; spread over meat mixture, starting at one short end of each rectangle and spreading to within 3 inches of opposite end. Roll up each rectangle, starting at macaroni-covered end and removing parchment as meatloaf is rolled; press ends and edges of meatloaf together to seal. Use parchment to transfer meatloaves, seam sides down, to 2 (13x9-inch) pans sprayed with cooking spray. Discard parchment. Bake meatloaves 25 minutes. Whisk ketchup and remaining A.1. until blended; spoon over meatloaves. Sprinkle with reserved cheddar. Bake 10 minutes or until meatloaves are done (160F). Let stand 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
Here is another recipe Nate and others will like, from a Mr. Food cookbook, “Ooh It Tastes So Good!” from WEAU-TV Eau Claire.
Parmesan potato sticks
2 pounds (or less) russet potatoes
½ cup butter, melted
½ cup dry bread crumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Peel potatoes and cut lengthwise into quarters. Cut each quarter into 3 strips. Roll in melted butter, then in mixture of crumbs, cheese, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Place in single layer in shallow baking dish. Pour any remaining melted butter over potatoes. Bake at 400 degrees for 30-35 minutes, until potatoes are tender. These are tender on the inside and cheese tasting crisp on the outside.
Note: Once made, you can only imagine the different favorite seasonings that could be used another time.
