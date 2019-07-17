Although we are now bathing in the glory of mid-summer, memories of making it through the cold of winter — particularly this year’s month of February — are always close at hand. When spring finally arrived, it seemed to prompt celebrations of everything including rhubarb plants and favorite recipes offered from each tart stalk. Well, the celebrations seems to continue well into the warmth with even more rhubarb recipes shared with smiles and pride.
Here are a few more bits of information for those who aren’t fortunate to have a plant or two within reach in their backyards.
Rhubarb happens to be a vegetable, not a fruit, and comes in green, pink and red colors, all needing a sweetener to make its stalks edible. Though its green leaves often possess spectacular beauty of their own, they are poisonous and never should be eaten, but can be used as pathways in gardens.
When picking stalks for recipes, store them in the refrigerator in a loose plastic bag for a few days, and before using, trim the ends and wash the stalks to remove any grit. Otherwise, cut the stalks in cross-section pieces and freeze in certain amounts to use sometime in the future.
Donna Brooks, Baraboo, has many favorite rhubarb recipes and here is a special one for a rhubarb punch. Brooks uses rhubarb that has been frozen and saved to make punch anytime, especially during the holidays.
Rhubarb punch
9 cups rhubarb, cut up
3 quarts water
3-ounce package strawberry JELLO
2 ¼ cups sugar
White soda or ginger ale
Cook rhubarb in water until done. Remove from stove and strain through a cheesecloth. Put liquid back in pan and add strawberry JELLO and sugar. Stir until dissolved. When cool, place in a container and freeze. To serve, fill a glass halfway with rhubarb/Jello mix and add white soda or ginger ale.
When this 49-year-old rhubarb torte recipe arrived from Ronnaug Skindrud, Mount Horeb, “Ronnie” menioned that it belonged to her mother-in-law and how much her husband hated rhubarb until he tasted this recipe.
Rhubarb torte
2 cups crushed graham crackers
4 tablespoons sugar
7 tablespoons melted butter
½ teaspoon nutmeg
Mix together and save 3 tablespoons for the top. Pat remainder in 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool.
1 ½ cups sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
5 cups cut up rhubarb
½ cup water
Few drops red food coloring
Combine sugar and cornstarch and stir into rhubarb and water. Cook and stir until thick. Reduce heat and cook 2-3 minutes more. Add food coloring and cool. Spread on crust.
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
2 cups tiny marshmallows
3.4 ounce package of instant vanilla pudding
Fold together whipped cream and marshmallows and spread on top of rhubarb in pan. Prepare instant vanilla pudding as directed on package. Spread on whipped cream layer. Sprinkle served crumbs on top. Chill overnight.
And then there is me... last week with fresh rhubarb picked from my garden and Doris Streiff’s wonderful “Down on the Farm” cookbooks within reach it was easy to find a rhubarb recipe that I just had to make. The crisp recipe called for a can of cherry pie filling and all I had on hand at the time was a can of fruited pie filling containing blueberries, raspberries and who knows what else that I decided to use. Everyone loved it, and hope you will too.
Rhubarb crisp
3 cups sliced or chopped rhubarb
21-ounce can cherry pie filling
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
¾ cup cold butter
1 ½ cups brown sugar
1 ½ cups quick oatmeal
1 ½ cups flour
Combine rhubarb, cherry pie filling, sugar and 3 tablespoons flour; spread in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan. Cut butter into remaining ingredients and sprinkle over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Serves 12-15
Regular Cooks’ Exchange contributor Mike Repas answered a request for baked potato wedges.
Cheezy baked potato wedges
3 to 4 Russet potatoes, peeled
½ stick butter, melted
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
Heaping ½ cup bread crumbs
¾ cup combined Parmesan and Romano cheese
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried parsley flakes
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
¼ teaspoon granulated onion (See Note)
Paprika, for garnish
Quarter potatoes lengthwise, then cut each quarter into 3 wedges. Combine the butter and oil in a small sauce pan. Over a low flame, melt the butter, adding and mixing together the oil. Combine the dry ingredients in a small shallow bowl, (like a soup dish). Pour the butter/oil mixture into another shallow bowl. Dredge the potatoes in the butter/oil mixture, then into the dry mix, coating the potatoes well. Arrange wedges in a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Dust lightly with paprika and bake at 425 degrees for 30-35 minutes. The wedges should be soft on the inside and dark and crispy on the outside. If desired, sprinkle with a bit more of the combine cheese.
Note: If you like, you can substitute garlic and onion powders, but the granulated products offer more intense flavors.
Taking a break from rhubarb is a recipe from Estelle Walker for “the best German Chocolate pie” she’s ever tasted in response to a request a few months ago for “the best chocolate pie.”
German sweet chocolate pie
4-ounce package Baker’s German’s Sweet Chocolate
1/3 cup milk
3 ounce package Philadelphia Brand cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons sugar (optional)
3 ½ cups (8 ounces) Cool Whip Whipped Topping, thawed
9-inch prepared crumb crust
Chocolate shavings or curls (optional)
Microwave chocolate and 2 tablespoons of the milk in large microwavable bowl on High 1 ½ to 2 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring halfway through heating time. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Beat in cream cheese, sugar and the remaining milk until well blended. Refrigerate to cool, about 10 minutes. Stir in whipped topping gently until smooth. Spoon into crust. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Garnish with Chocolate Shavings or Curls, if desired.
Saucepan preparation: Heat chocolate and 2 tablespoons of the milk in saucepan over a very low heat until chocolate is melted, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Continue as above
Makes 8 servings
Note: Walker adds 1 ¾ cup walnuts and 3 tablespoons of butter to the crust.