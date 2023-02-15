As winter weather temperatures continue to stir interest for many who truly appreciate exceptional flavors in their own bowls of favorite homemade chili, I found myself searching for other unforgettable recipes requested from favorite restaurants throughout the country. Captured and tested years ago by Bon Appetit kitchens, their excellent book, “Favorite Restaurant Recipes,” published in 1982, is unique due to every reader-requested recipe being tested and rewritten by Bon Appetit’s own test kitchens and master chefs. In doing so, requested recipes from grand hotels, family inns and local cafes with creations from some of the world’s finest restaurants would become practical for home kitchens to prepare and enjoy in the privacy of their own homes.

To begin today, so many years later, is a shredded beef chili recipe shared by Casa Juanita, an exceptional Mexican restaurant in Clearwater, Florida. For those who have a passion for chili, this was described by a reader as being the best of three chilis prepared and served there.

Casa Juanita’s Chili Con Carne

Serves: 6-8 2 pounds lean beef stew meat, cut into 1½- to 2-inch pieces

3 medium tomatoes, diced

1½ cups water

1 cup chopped onion

2 small garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups tomato sauce

4-ounce can chopped green chilies

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

Combine meat, tomatoes, water, onion, garlic and salt in 6-quart saucepan or Dutch oven and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover and simmer, adding water as necessary so meat is always partially covered, until beef is tender enough to shred, about 2 hours. Remove meat and shred pressing with back of spoon.

Return meat to saucepan. Add remaining ingredients, cover and simmer 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Serve hot.

***

Cream of Eggplant Soup

Commander’s Palace, New Orleans Serves: 12-16

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) butter

3 cups diced onion

3 cups diced celery

2 large eggplants, unpeeled and diced

3 cups diced potatoes

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon sweet basil

8 cups chicken stock

4 cups whipping cream

Melt butter in 6-quart pot. Saute onion, celery, eggplant and potatoes. Add seasonings and cook uncovered, over medium heat, stirring frequently until potatoes are tender, about 10-15 minutes. Stir in stock and cook, uncovered, over medium heat until mixture begins to thicken, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and add cream. Serve immediately.

***

Goulash Soup

Beethoven Restaurant, San Francisco Serves: 6

“Simply marvelous—a marriage of beef, paprika and caraway.” 6 tablespoons vegetable shortening

2 medium onions, finely chopped

1 pound beef chuck, cut into ¾-inch cubes

3 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 garlic clove, crushed

1½ teaspoons finely grated lemon peel

Dash hot pepper sauce

Pinch of sugar

8 cups water

2 small potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Melt 3 tablespoons shortening in 8-quart stockpot over medium heat. Add onions and saute until golden. Remove from heat. Melt remaining shortening in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add meat in batches and brown well on all sides. Add to onion. Pour small amount of water into skillet and stir up any browned bits clinging to bottom. Blend into meat mixture.

Stir in tomato paste, paprika, caraway seeds, garlic, marjoram, lemon peel, hot pepper sauce and sugar. Add water and mix well. Place over high heat and bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover partially and simmer 1½ hours. Add potato and continue cooking until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Skim off fat. Season soup to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and serve.

***

Spiced Rice

Friar Tuck’s, Nevada City, California Serves: 6-8

½ cup raisins, plumped in boiling water

2½ cups water

2 cups brown rice

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup (½ stick) butter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Combine all ingredients except butter and garlic in medium saucepan and bring to roiling boil. Reduce heat, stir rice once (too much stirring will make rice gummy), cover and simmer until tender, about 45 minutes. Just before serving, melt butter with garlic and pour evenly over rice.

***

Berry’s Salad

Berry’s, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Serves: 6-8 “A most unusual combination of fresh spinach and strawberries…a cool spring luncheon surprise.”

2 bunches fresh spinach, washed and dried

1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and halved

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1½ teaspoons minced onion

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup cider vinegar

Arrange spinach and strawberries attractively on individual serving plates. Place next 6 ingredients in blender. With blender running, add oil and vinegar in slow steady stream until thoroughly mixed and thickened. Drizzle over strawberries and spinach and serve immediately.

***

Dilly Cheese Bread

Miss Daisy’s Tea Room, Franklin, Tennessee

Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf

3 cups biscuit mix

1½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon sugar

1¼ cups milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ teaspoon dill

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Preheat oven to 350. Generously grease 9-by-5-inch loaf pan or 6-cup bundt pan. Combine biscuit mix, cheese and sugar in large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in second bowl and mix well. Stir into dry mixture, blending thoroughly, then beat slightly to remove lumps. Turn into pan and bake till golden, 45 to 50 minutes.

***

Longtime Madison reader Mike Repas recently contacted me regarding the Tomato Olive Salad recipe on page 159 in my Spaghetti Corners and all that Sauce cookbook and mentioned adding 1 cup of crushed canned tomatoes made the recipe “excellent.”

Another Madison reader, Kathleen Garlock, gave thought to hard rolls in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee and wondered if “Ricken Backers” are the same as “Bismarks” then described them as being excellent with sliced ham on a hard roll spread with butter.