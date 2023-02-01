Cooks' Exchange: Dishes for supper or large family gatherings

My three sons — Mike, Bill and Bob — have been devouring what I’ve created for them in the kitchen since they were kids growing up many years ago. Many summer meals included fried bluegills from a deep spring-fed lake up north in Burnett County, where the only fish we didn’t prepare and enjoy together was my beautiful 28-inch walleye, mounted for me to remember forever.

Through the years, son Bob, also known as Raven, began supplying me with exceptional cookbooks and recently gifted me with “The Church Supper Cookbook” featuring a special collection of over 400 potluck recipes from churches across the country. The exceptional 325-page hardcover compilation, edited and tested by David Joachim before being published by Rodale in 2005, includes casserole recipes for 6 to 8 and a special chapter of recipes serving 15 to 100. Although the original edition of the book, published in 1980, has remained a favorite among cookbook collectors, my revised edition has been carefully updated with recipes from across the country for potluck dinners or serving to family, friends and large gatherings.

... A hearty oatmeal quick bread described as being chewy and moist.

Irish Oatmeal Bread

3 cups flour

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups rolled oats

½ cup raisins, optional

1 egg

¼ cup honey

1 ½ cups milk

1 tablespoon melted butter

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add oats and raisins, if using. Beat an egg lightly, then add honey and milk and beat until well-blended. Add dry ingredients and stir just until all is moistened. Turn into greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Brush top of loaf with melted butter and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Makes a large loaf.

***

… a tasty dish that’s easy on the cook and pocketbook. Serve with salad and garlic bread.

Cowboy Bob Beans

28-ounce can of yellow-eyed beans

15-ounce can of kidney beans

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 pound frankfurters, sliced

3-4 tablespoons butter

20-ounce can of chunk-style pineapple, drained, reserving juice

Combine beans. Saute onion, green pepper, garlic and frankfurters in butter and add the beans. Stir in pineapple chunks and half the juice from can. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Serves: 6

***

... a favorite at Pilgrim Church dinners

Quick Beet Relish

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 quart finely chopped cooked beets

1 quart finely chopped cabbage

½ cup horseradish

Combine sugar, salt, pepper, vinegar and water. Bring to boil and pour over beets, cabbage and horseradish. Refrigerate at least 24 hours to let season. Serve as a condiment.

Makes 25 half-cup servings.

***

… described as being a Chinese delight …

Beef or Pork Chow Mein

1 pound ground beef or pork

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups diced celery

1 cup water

16-ounce can mixed Chinese vegetables, drained

16-ounce can bean sprouts, drained

4-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained

13-ounce can pineapple tidbits or chunks

2 tablespoons cold water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Cook meat and onion in butter until lightly browned. Add salt, celery, and 1 cup water. Bring to boil. Cover and simmer until celery is crisp but soft (about 10 minutes). Drain pineapple, reserving ¼ cup juice. Add Chinese vegetables, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and pineapple and cook until hot. Combine 2 tablespoons water and cornstarch. Stir in soy sauce and reserved pineapple juice. Add to meat mixture. Cook until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Serve hot with cooked rice or chow mein noodles.

Serves: 6

***

… an interesting stew featuring molasses, raisins, and a hint of orange.

Louisiana Beef Stew

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon ginger

3 pounds beef chuck, cut into 2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons cooking oil

16-ounce can of tomatoes

3 medium onions, sliced

1⁄3 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup molasses

½ cup water

6-8 carrots, cut on the diagonal

½ cup raisins

Combine flour, salt, celery salt, garlic salt, pepper and ginger, and sprinkle over beef cubes. Brown beef in hot oil. Remove to Dutch oven and add tomatoes (with juice), onions, vinegar, molasses and water. Bring to boil, cover, and simmer about 2 hours. Add carrots and raisins and simmer 30 minutes longer or until carrots are tender. Serves: 8-10

***

… a different way to serve onions for any size group. The number of onions depends on the number of people. Plan on 2 slices per person.

Baked Onions

Skin Spanish onions and cut them crosswise into three slices. Place slices side by side in greased pan and season with salt, pepper and paprika. Dot generously with butter. Add boiling stock of onion soup or canned consomme to depth of ¼-inch in pan. Bake at 325 degrees, basting for at least an hour until stock is absorbed and onions are tender and brown.

***

The Governor of New Hampshire dropped by for lunch the day this was being tested and gave it his enthusiastic endorsement.

Governor’s Casserole

20-ounce package of frozen cauliflower florets

20-ounce package of frozen broccoli florets

4 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk

6 ounces (or 1 ½ cups) shredded Cheddar cheese

4 ounces (or 1 cup) grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups chopped ham

3 cups fresh bread crumbs, tossed with 4 tablespoons melted butter

Cook cauliflower in boiling salted water until slightly underdone. Drain and set aside. Melt butter in 1-quart saucepan. Stir in flour and blend well. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly until thickened. Add Cheddar, Parmesan, and salt and stir over low heat until cheese melts. Place vegetables in ungreased 4-quart casserole dish and sprinkle with chopped ham. Pour cheese sauce over all. Make a border of buttered crumbs around edge of casserole. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes, or until crumbs are lightly browned.

Serves: 10-12

***

…once you make these, there is no escape. You just have to go on making them!

Tiny Pecan Pies

3-ounce package cream cheese

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon butter

1 cup sifted flour

1 egg

¾ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

2⁄3 cup coarsely broken pecans

Let cream cheese and ½ cup butter soften to room temperature, then blend. Stir in flour and chill about 1 hour. Shape dough into 24 1-inch balls. Press on bottom and sides of small cupcake pans. Beat together egg, brown sugar, remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, vanilla and salt until smooth. Divide half the pecans among pastry-line cups. Add egg mixture and top with remaining pecans. Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes, or until filling is set. Remove from pans.

Makes 24 tarts.