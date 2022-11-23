Cooks' Exchange: Dips and dishes for a Thanksgiving spread

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and all through the house, the only creature stirring might be the cook wondering what else needs to be prepared before celebrating the holiday with family and friends. Thursday’s turkey memories will be seasoned with grandparents, parents, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles, cousins and best friends who have made life very special in so many wonderful ways, including a few arf-arfs from favorite pets patiently waiting for some leftover snacks in the kitchen.

While the very thought and scent of roast turkey with all the trimmings also makes the heart pump in special ways, Thanksgiving continues to stir fond memories and thoughts of family and friends who will soon arrive and celebrate another wonderful day together. A few more moments may also be needed to whip up a couple of favorite appetizer recipes that will stay fresh for about one week, or refrigerated for another month.

Roasted Salted Pecans

¼ cup melted butter

4 cups pecan halves

Place in heavy baking pan. Bake in a 250 degree oven for 30 minutes. Remove, stir well, and return to oven for about another 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt, allow to cool, store in glass jar with tight lid. Try garlic salt for an entirely different taste.

Makes 3 ½ to 4 cups

***

Spiced Peanuts

½ cup melted butter

4 cups whole Spanish peanuts

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon curry powder

Place in heavy baking pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 15 minutes, until thoroughly hot. Remove from oven, cool, and use or store in glass jar with tight lid.

***

Here’s the recipe that started all those great little dips perfect for parties. Make as much or as little as you need in minutes.

Lipton California Dip

In a small bowl, blend 1 envelope Lipton Onion Soup Mix with 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream; chill. Makes about 2 cups dip.

Variations:

California Vegetable Dip: Add 1 green pepper, chopped; 1 tomato, chopped; and 2 teaspoons chili powder.

California Blue Cheese Dip: Add ¼ lb. blue cheese, crumbled, and ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts.

California Shrimp Dip: Add 1 cup finely chopped cooked shrimp and ¼ cup catsup.

California Clam Dip: Add 7-ounce can minced clams, drained, and 2 tablespoons chili sauce.

***

Moving on with Thanksgiving in mind — or any other seasonal gathering — here is a favorite recipe from longtime reader Isabel Hubbard, to serve with brunch or a hot dish to accompany ham, pork or chicken.

Baked Pineapple

2 15-ounce cans of chunk pineapple, drained

1 cup sugar or ½ cup Splenda

1 cup flour

1 cup Ritz crackers, about 18 crushed

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Mix together pineapple, sugar and flour and place in a buttered or sprayed 1½-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle top with crackers and nuts and top with small dabs of butter, no more than 1 tablespoon. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

***

Simple appetizers can also achieve a ritzy look on occasion and here is one to enjoy when unexpected guests drop in that takes only 10 minutes to prepare and serves 14.

Cranberry-Chili Cheese Spread

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

1 14-ounce can of whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 4-ounce can of chopped green chilies, drained

1 green onion, sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon chili powder

Assorted crackers

Place cream cheese on a serving plate. In a small bowl, combine the cranberry sauce, chopped green chilies, onion, lime juice and spices. Spoon over cream cheese and serve with assorted crackers.

***

And, if you’ve forgotten to make Tom and Leslie DiSalvo’s Cranberry Orange Bread, now is the time to do that before the midnight hour arrives.

Cranberry Orange Bread

½ cup butter, softened

1 large egg

Juice from 1 orange combined with water to make 1 cup

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Grated orange rind from 1 orange

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-5-by-3-inch bread pan. Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and juice mixture and mix well. Sift flour, baking powder and salt together and add to butter mixture. Fold in cranberries and grated orange rind. Pour into pan and bake for one hour. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Cool on rack, slice, and enjoy.

***

If there’s any leftover turkey from your holiday bird, Terese Allen’s suggestion becomes a gift from the third printing of her 2001 edition of The Ovens of Brittany, once one of Madison’s favorite restaurants. She mentioned that although there is no cream in the recipe, it has a smooth texture punctuated with the crunch of almond slivers and mellowed with a very little sweetness from almond paste.

Turkey Almond Soup

5 tablespoons butter, divided

½ cup flour

¾ cup chopped onions

¾ cup chopped celery

1 ½ teaspoons basil

5 cups chicken stock

2-3 tablespoons almond paste

½ cup dry white wine

2 ½ cups chopped cooked turkey

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

To make roux, melt 4 tablespoons butter in small saucepan. Stir in flour until well blended. Cook over low heat, stirring often, for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Melt remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in heavy pot. Add onions and celery; cook 5 minutes; then add basil and cook two minutes more. Add stock, almond paste and white wine, bring to simmer and stir until almond paste is completely dissolved.

Whisk in roux until mixture is thickened and smooth. Stir in turkey, almonds, salt and white pepper to taste. Simmer 15-20 minutes. Adjust seasonings and serve. Serves 4-6

***

Sweet ,

N Sour Turkey

16-ounce can sliced peaches

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, diagonally sliced

1 small green pepper, cut in strips

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup vinegar

2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

4 teaspoons cornstarch

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

Drain peaches, reserving syrup. Set syrup and fruit aside. In a large skillet, saute onion, celery and green pepper in oil just until crisp tender, about 5 minutes. Mix together reserved peach syrup, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir into vegetables and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in turkey and peaches. Cook until heated through. Serve over bed of hot rice.

Serves: 4-6

***

Happy Thanksgiving!