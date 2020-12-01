Cooks' Exchange: Digging through a treasure trove of stored recipes

The beginning of a new month quickly returns me to the wonderful world of memories when Mother spent seemingly endless days preparing for a month of Christmas cookies, breads, fruitcakes and other baked goods for all to enjoy. With nary a complaint, most everything was stored within reach in a variety of light-weight colorful tins that spent the rest of the year empty on a shelf in the basement.
It's also time for readers to share favorite Christmas recipes from their own past.
When Linda DuBois recently shared a memory about an old Thanksgiving turkey stuffing recipe from my column that included bread cubes, celery, onions, mushrooms, whole cranberry sauce, hot water or broth she used for more than 10 years, then misplaced, the search began.
Searching through 17 years of column scrapbooks, one recipe, minus the cranberry sauce, appeared Nov. 16, 2003, that belonged to Madison's own incredible chef, the late Carson Gulley. Because many of his recipes were published years ago in two collectible cookbooks, plans shifted with a decision to feature him today with some of his own favorites while hoping someone will share the recipe Dubois has described.
Gulley, born in Arkansas in 1897, was featured here on April 27, 1994, as a seasoning genius, an authority on herbs and spices, a radio and television food consultant, 27-year University of Wisconsin Residence Halls Senior Chef, and so much more before passing away in 1962.
Paying tribute to this highly respected individual, the Carson Gulley Center was dedicated Aug. 7, 2013, on campus in the Babcock Drive/Observatory Drive area. Feeling honored once again for the opportunity to feature him in my column, here are more favorite recipes from his treasured Seasoning Secret cookbook.
Carson Gulley's Celery Dressing
Poultry should be stuffed the day it is to be cooked with freshy prepared stuffing. Have stuffing as hot as you can handle it. If you stuff poultry the day before it is cooked, you are taking chances of changing the flavor of the turkey or even getting food poisoning. This is a favorite with many to stuff a 16-pound Tom Turkey.
4 cups celery, sliced fine
4 cups onions, sliced fine
1 tablespoon white sage leaf, crushed fine
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
2 cups butter or chicken fat or pork fat (do not use bacon) until translucent
4 cups good stock (If no stock is on hand, use 4 chicken bouillon cubes dissolved in 4 cups of boiling water)
4 quarts dry bread broken or cut into ¼-inch squares
Sauté celery, onions and seasonings in fat until translucent. Add stock and fold in bread. Dry bird's cavity with a towel. Season the inside with salt and pepper.
Stuff hot dressing into the bird. Truss bird by your favorite method. If you have a chicken, oil it well with butter or fat and dust it lightly with flour. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, if desired. Bake chicken from 300 to 325 degrees for about 2½ hours on an elevated rack or a thin baking sheet, allowing complete circulation of air in your oven. If you have a duck, dust it with flour, but omit fat. With a sharp fork, prick skin of your duck to permit some of the fat to escape during baking, being careful not to damage the lean muscle. Roast at 325 degrees for 2½ hours. Pour off fat as it accumulates.
Olive Nut Canapes
Gulley noted in his "Seasoning Secrets and Favorite Recipes of Carson Gulley" from 1956 that seasoning is an art.
2 cups cream cheese
½ cup olives, chopped
½ cup nuts, chopped
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
½ teaspoon seasoning salt
2 tablespoons coffee cream
Cream the cheese until it is soft, add cream, lemon juice and seasoning salt. Fold in nuts and olives. Blend thoroughly and spread on bread or crackers.
Glazed Cranberry Filled Apples
This makes a wonderful garnish for your turkey platter.
1½ cups sugar
½ cup water
¼ cup cinnamon candies
1 cup raw cranberries
5 drops red food coloring
6 apples
Cook sugar, water and candies together until they are dissolved. Core and peel apples and drop them into the syrup, cooking gently until tender. Remove apples from syrup, add cranberries and cook until their skins burst. Lift cranberries from syrup and fill centers of apples with them. Continue cooking syrup until it becomes thick. Cool slightly, then pour it over the filled apples.
Turkey Casserole
Here is an excellent way of using leftover holiday turkey.
12-ounce package egg noodles
½ cup celery, cut fine
½ cup onions, cut fine
3 cups good turkey stock
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons flour
3 cups good turkey stock
2 chicken bouillon cubes, add to turkey stock
1 cup hot milk
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon celery salt
½ cup grated cheese
3 cups turkey trimmings
½ cup grated cheese or cornflakes
Bring noodles to boil; let simmer for 15 minutes. Add 2 cups cold water; let set for 10 minutes. While this is setting, sauté celery and onions in 2 tablespoons butter. Mix flour in remaining 2 tablespoons and cook into smooth paste. Add hot stock to roux and cook until thick. Add hot milk and seasoning. Cut turkey as fine as possible. Giblets and heart may be used. Strain noodles and fold all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, and bake in buttered casserole dish. Top with grated cheese or corn flakes.
Serves 6-8.
Fudge Bottom Pie
It would be unfair not to include the pie Carson Gulley is so well known for so here it is, in all of its delicious glory.
Crust
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
¼ cup powdered sugar
⅓ cup melted butter
Mix crust ingredients, press into pie tin and bake 5 minutes at 350 degrees.
Filling
2 cups milk
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
4 eggs, separated
1 tablespoon gelatin softened in ¼ cup of cold water
1¼ ounces baking chocolate
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
Heat milk in a double boiler. Blend cornstarch and half of the sugar together. Add enough hot milk to moisten well, then add to the balance of the hot milk and continue cooking in double boiler. Beat egg yolks, pour some of the hot milk mixture over them, beating well, and add them to the hot milk mixture in the double boiler. Cook, stirring constantly until thick and smooth. Add softened gelatin, blend well and set mixture aside to cool.
Melt chocolate over hot water. Take 1 cup of hot custard mixture, stir it into melted chocolate and set aside to cool. When cool, but not stiff, beat egg whites with cream of tartar. When they are stiff enough to hold peaks, add remaining half cup of sugar gradually and continue beating until well blended. Fold beaten egg whites into the cooled vanilla custard mixture. Now pour cooled chocolate mixture into graham cracker pie shell. Pour custard-egg white mixture over it and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Top with whipped cream and grated sweet chocolate before serving.
Gulley's Gingerbread
The Christmas month is a special time to think of our loved ones and friends with nourishing holiday meals.
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup butter
2 eggs
1 cup molasses
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon allspice
1½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup boiling water
Cream sugar and butter. Add egg yolks and molasses. Sift flour and spices. Dissolve soda in boiling water. Add flour and liquid, gradually alternating; mix well. Fold in beaten whites of eggs and pour into two greased 8-inch square or 9-inch round pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Serves 6-8.
Coconut Oatmeal Cookies
All shortening works.
1 cup shortening
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups oatmeal
2 cups coconut
Cream shortening well. Add vanilla and sugar. Cream well. Add eggs and mix. Sift salt, soda, and baking powder with flour. Combine this with coconut and oatmeal and mix thoroughly.
Add this to creamed mixture and mix well. Drop by teaspoon the size of a walnut onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown and until center has just fallen (slightly more than 15 minutes).
Yield: 50 small (1½ inch) or 35 large cookies.
