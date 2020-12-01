Cooks' Exchange: Digging through a treasure trove of stored recipes

Stuff hot dressing into the bird. Truss bird by your favorite method. If you have a chicken, oil it well with butter or fat and dust it lightly with flour. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper, if desired. Bake chicken from 300 to 325 degrees for about 2½ hours on an elevated rack or a thin baking sheet, allowing complete circulation of air in your oven. If you have a duck, dust it with flour, but omit fat. With a sharp fork, prick skin of your duck to permit some of the fat to escape during baking, being careful not to damage the lean muscle. Roast at 325 degrees for 2½ hours. Pour off fat as it accumulates.